Main picView gallery

Fandoq 1610 old country road

review star

No reviews yet

1610 old country road

Westbury, NY 11590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Hummus

$10.00

Blended Chickpeas with Seasoning, Garlic, Lemon Juice

Falafel

$10.00

Fried Crashed Chickpeas, Herbs and Seasoning

Spinach Pie

$11.00

Lightly pan Fried Phyllo Dough Filled with Spinach & Feta Cheese

Kashk E Bademjan

$13.00

Cooked Eggplant with Curd, Fried Mint, Garlic, Onion & Walnuts

Grape Leaves Dolmeh

$10.00

Flavored Rice & Herbs Wrapped in Grape Leaves

Samosa

$10.00

Fried Pastry stuffed with vegetables & chickpeas

Mirza Ghasemi

$12.00

Grilled Eggplant & Tomatoes, With Onions, Garlic & Egg

Sabzi KHordan

$11.00

Fresh Herbs With Walnuts & Persian cheese

Traditional Yogurts (mast Dip)

$11.00

Choice of dill & olive oil/cucumber & herbs/spinach & garlic/roasted eggplant & garlic

Pickles & Olives

$10.00

Black & Green Olives with Cucumber Pickles

Turshi

$10.00

Homemade Traditional Persian Vegetable Pickles

Appetizer Combo

$29.00

Choice Of 3 Appetizer

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Salad

Shirazi Salad

$10.00

Persian salad made with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & a lemon dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh lettuce, plum tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & a house dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, feta cheese & vinaigrette dressing

Tabbouleh Salad

$11.00

parsley, mint, bulgur wheat, finely chopped vegetables & a zesty dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing

Entree

Felafel Plater

$20.00

Falafel with Hummus, Tahini Sauce & Pickles

Sautéed Vegtable Platr

$20.00

Eggplant, Zucchini, Peppers, Onions, & Mushroom Toped with Homemade Tomato Sauce

Vegetable Kebab

$20.00

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Plum Tomato

Kubideh

$21.00

Grilled Seasoned Ground Beef

Barg

$28.00

rilled Juicy Seasoned & Marinated Beef Steak

Lamb Shish Kebab

$26.00

Grilled seasoned & marinated boneless lamb Cubes

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Grilled Chef Special Marinated Lamb Chops

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Slow Cooked Lamb Shank In Special Sauce

Sultani Kebab

$35.00

Combination of a Barg & a Kubideh

Juje Kabab

$22.00

Choice of Grilled Marinated Chicken Brest or Thigh

Chicken Kubide

$21.00

Grilled Seasoned Ground Chicken with Herbs

Adana Kebab

$21.00

Grilled seasoned ground lamb

Mix Grill

$60.00

combination of Kubideh, Barg, Chicken Kubideh & Juje Kebab

Salmon Shish Kebab

$22.00

Grilled Marinated Salmon

Salmon Steak

$24.00

Broiled Marinated Salmon Filet

Shrimp Kebab

$23.00

Grilled Marinated Jumbo Shrimp

White Fish Fillet

$23.00

Broiled Marinated Basa Fillet

Rainbow Trout

$25.00

Broiled Marinated Whole Butterfly Trout

Whole Bronzino

$35.00

Grilled Whole Bronzino

Seafood Plater

$70.00

Rainbow Trout, Salmon & Shrimp Kebab

Side Dish

Brown Rice

$8.00

Basmati spiced Brown rice

white Rice

$7.00

Basmati Rice

Albalo Polo

$8.00

sour Cherry with Basmati Rice

zereshk polo

$8.00

Persian Barberries with Basmati Rice

Baghali Polo

$8.00

Rice With Dill & Fava Beans

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Tenders & french Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Grilled Vegetable

$9.00

Zucchini, Mushroom, Pepper & Eggplant

Grilled Jalepino

$2.00

Cold Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Juices

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Home Made Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Persian Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

Double Turkish Coffee

$7.00

D- Coffee

$4.00

Pepermint Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Camomile Tea

$4.00

Lipton Tea

$4.00

D-Lipton

$4.00

Dessert

Baklava

$10.00

Persian Ice Cream

$10.00

Persian Ice cream with Saffron, Rose, & Pistachio

Faloodeh

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Persian/Mediterranean cuisine

Location

1610 old country road, Westbury, NY 11590

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rialto -Carle Place New York NEW
orange starNo Reviews
588 Westbury Ave Carle Place, NY 11514
View restaurantnext
Tocolo Cantina
orange star4.2 • 1,565
920 Old Country Rd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Healthy Boy
orange star4.7 • 935
351 old country rd Carle place, NY 11514
View restaurantnext
Black Label Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
683 Old Country Rd Westbury, NY 11590
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field
orange starNo Reviews
630 Old Country Road #1039G Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Mille grazie - 2063 Hempstead Turnpike
orange starNo Reviews
2063 Hempstead Turnpike East Meadow, NY 11554
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Westbury
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Manhasset
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Glen Head
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston