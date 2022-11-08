Fandoq 1610 old country road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Persian/Mediterranean cuisine
Location
1610 old country road, Westbury, NY 11590
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field
No Reviews
630 Old Country Road #1039G Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurant