Fannies Kids Kitchen & Digglers Diet

review star

No reviews yet

833 West Historic Mitchell Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Popular Items

Avocado Wrap

Avocado Wrap

$13.99

Organic greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, guacamole and Diggler Sauce with chips

Fannies Kids Kitchen

Food

Beef Polish

$6.99

1 or 2 Beef polish with fries.

Burgers

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken sandwich with Fries

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Chicken Wings with Fries

Fried Fish Filet

$15.00

with Fries

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

with Fries

Fries

$4.50

Funnel Cake

$10.00

Comes plain with Powdered sugar or choice of: Butter and regular syrup, Buttercream frosting, Caramel, strawberry, or chocolate syrup, whip cream, cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reeses Puffs, Fruity Pebbles. Optional chicken breast added

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pizza

$12.00

whole pizza

Presidential Platter

$37.99

Chicken Wings, Fish, Shrimp, Fries and cheesecake bites

Shrimp and fries box

$12.99

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Smoothie

$7.50

No Milk added Smoothie with Agave Sweetener.

Desserts

Cake

$5.99

Triple layer sliced cake.

Cheesecake bites

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00

Apple Pie

$3.00

Diggler's Diet

Food

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$13.99

Organic greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, hummus, Diggler Sauce with chips

Avocado Wrap

Avocado Wrap

$13.99

Organic greens, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, guacamole and Diggler Sauce with chips

Quinoa Nachos

$12.99

Quinoa, spring mix, onions, salsa with tortillia chips

Guacamole

$9.00

Guac with Tortillia Chips

Diggler's Smash Burger

Diggler’s Smash Burger

$13.99

80/20 Smash Beef Burger with Fries. Comes with Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Specialty Diggler sauce.

Quinoa Bowl

$9.99

Quinoa with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms

Smash Box #1

$20.99

Box includes Smash burger, Chicken Wings, Fries, Cheesecake bites and Drink.

Smash Box #2

$25.99

Includes Smash Burger, Chicken Wings, Fish or Shrimp, Fries, Cheesecake Bites and a Drink.

Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

833 West Historic Mitchell Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

