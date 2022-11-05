  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • FannohFlavor - 3215 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137 United States
Restaurant header imageView gallery

FannohFlavor 3215 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137 United States

review star

No reviews yet

3215 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday6:30 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Fannoh’s Flavor was born from heart, culture and passion. We will be well respected for our food taste, quality customer service and for bringing great recognition to West-African taste and culture. Impeccable food and customer satisfaction are our primary objectives. Our management has over 15 years of experience combined in the service industry including the food, catering, wedding planning, marketing and promotions, event planning, entertainment and restaurant arenas. Our management has over 15 years of experience combined in the service industry including the food, catering, wedding planning, marketing and promotions, event planning, entertainment and restaurant arenas.

Location

3215 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

100 Montaditos - Midtown
orange star4.4 • 797
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Blackbrick - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3451 NE 1st Avenue Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Raccoon coffee Edgewater - 330 ne 30th st miami fl 33137
orange starNo Reviews
330 North East 30th Street Miami FL Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3401 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
El Tiesto Cafe Miami
orange star4.1 • 1,198
3023 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Latina
orange star4.1 • 1,345
3509 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston