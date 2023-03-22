  • Home
Fantasy Lounge 3308 laventure Dr suite 110

No reviews yet

3308 laventure Dr suite 110

Chamblee, GA 30341

Appetizers

Asun

$24.70

Beef Suya

$15.00

Chin – Chin

$6.00

Dundun w/Ata (fried yam & pepper)

$18.99

Egg Stew

$14.30

Fish Stew

$15.60

Fried Fish (2)

$11.70

Fried Plantain

$6.49

Fried Wings (12 pieces)

$12.60

Fries

$3.90

Kpomo Alata

$17.00

Meat Pie

$5.00

Moi – Moi

$5.20

Onion Sauce

$2.59

Peppered Snail

$18.00

Puff – Puff (4 pcs)

$5.99

Puff – Puff (8 pcs)

$9.99

Scotch Egg

$4.20

Spaghetti Side

$2.59

Soups

Ayamase (Green Fried Stew)

$20.80

Catfish Pep Soup

$18.80

Efo Elegusi (Spinach w/ Melon)

$22.10

Efo Riro (Stewed Spinach)

$18.10

Ewedu (Jute Sauce)

$5.00

Gbegiri

$5.00

Goat Pep Soup

$16.00

Ofada Stew (Red Fried Stew)

$20.00

Ogbono

$20.10

Okra Soup

$23.40

Tilapia Pep Soup

$18.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders/Fries

$11.70

Kids Fish Sticks/Fries

$8.45

Kids Jollof Rice

$12.90

Kids White Rice/Stew

$13.35

Combos/Entrees

Boiled Egg

$1.30

Boiled Yam

$10.40

Eba w/ Ogbono Soup

$20.15

Ewa Agoyin w/ Pepper & Dodo

$18.00

Fantasy Bread

$7.00

Fantasy Bread and Eggs

$18.00

Fried Rice w/ Fried Fish / Grilled Chicken Laps

$22.00

Fried Rice w/ Meat

$20.00

Jollof Rice w/ Chicken laps

$22.00

Jollof Rice w/ Meat and Dodo

$22.00

Jollof Side

$11.70

Pounded Yam w/ Egusi Soup

$20.10

Red Snapper

$18.00

Rice and Stew

$20.80

Semovita w/ Okra Soup

$20.15

Side of Beef (No Stew)

$9.10

Spicy Noodles

$18.00

Stew w/ Assorted

$12.00

Stew w/ Beef

$11.00

Stew w/ Chicken

$11.00

Stewed Goat

$13.00

Tenders w/ Fries

$15.60

White Rice w/ Meat and dodo

$20.00

Wings w/ Fries

$15.50

Yam Porridge w/ Fish

$25.10

Yam w/ Eggs

$20.00

Yam w/ Fish

$20.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
3308 laventure Dr suite 110, Chamblee, GA 30341

