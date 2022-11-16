Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Far East Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

1500 N Greenville Ave #110

Richardson, TX 75081

Popular Items

Butter Chicken Curry
Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni
Tikka Tikka Time Pizza

Specialty Pizza Menu

Butter Chicken Pizza

Butter Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow chicken sauce, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil

Tikka Tikka Time Pizza

Tikka Tikka Time Pizza

$12.00+

Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken topped with Mozzarella,

Butter Paneer Masala Pizza

Butter Paneer Masala Pizza

$12.00+

Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow paneer sauce, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil

Far East Veggie spectacular

Far East Veggie spectacular

$13.00+

Far East Pesto, Roasted Paneer, Roasted Cauliflower, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, & Thai Basil

Tropical Chicken Pizza

Tropical Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Chicken tikka, pine apples, pickled jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, creamy curry tomato sauce, mozzarella, & fresh cilantro.

Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni

Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni

$11.00+

Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00+

Comes with Shredded Mozzarella, Choose Your Sauce and additional toppings

Tropical Veggie Pizza

$13.00+

Roasted Paneer, pine apples, pickled jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, creamy curry tomato sauce, mozzarella, & fresh cilantro.

Far East Pastas (Served with Garlic Bread)

Tikka Tok Pasta

Tikka Tok Pasta

$15.00

Mild South Eastern Indian Curry with Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Cremini Mushrooms, and Spinach Tossed in Rigatoni Pasta

Butter Paneer Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Ancient Indian spices, creamy yellow curry Alfredo, Roasted Paneer, Cremini Mushrooms, & Rigatoni Pasta

Far East Baked Ziti

$16.00

Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Rigatoni Pasta, Baked with mozzarella & Asiago Cheese

Pasta Primadonna

Pasta Primadonna

$15.00

Red Bell Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Pear Tomatoes, Thai Basil & Asiago Cheese

Far East Curries

Butter Paneer Curry

Butter Paneer Curry

$14.00

Creamy tomato and yogurt curry sauce with cubes of Indian cheese, paneer. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.

Butter Chicken Curry

Butter Chicken Curry

$15.00

Creamy tomato and yogurt curry sauce with seasoned roasted chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.

Lemon Zest Curry

Lemon Zest Curry

$15.00Out of stock

Creamy yogurt and coconut milk curry sauce with roasted seasoned chicken. All curries come with basmati rice and grilled naan.

Field of Greens

Hello Dahli

Hello Dahli

$14.00

Chopped Romain Lettuce, A medley of Lentils, Pickled onions, and Bold Chunks of Roasted Chicken, Pear Tomatoes, with Roasted Paneer

Auntie Pasta Salad

$15.00

Penne Pasta, Beef Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella,Pickled onions, Pear Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Thai Basil, Asiago Cheese, and tossed in Turmeric Vinaigrette

Far East Caesar Salad

Far East Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romain Lettuce, Shaved Asiago, Naan Crotons, House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing with a hint of Turmeric

Delhi Sandwiches (Served with House Made Plantain Chips)

Chicken Seekh Meatball Sandwich

Chicken Seekh Meatball Sandwich

$8.00

Far East Roasted Tomato Sauce, Well Seasoned Chicken Meat Balls, with mozzarella & Asiago Cheese

The Grilled Cheesiest

The Grilled Cheesiest

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, asiago, Spinach, & Tomatoes Grilled in Fluffy Naan w/ Butter

The Ultimate Delhi Sandwich

The Ultimate Delhi Sandwich

$9.00

Beef Pepperoni, Shaved Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Olive Tapenade, Pesto, Tomatoes, & mozzarella

Far East Desserts

Kashmir Creamy Rice Custard

$5.00

Also known as Phirini, This Creamy lightly Sweet North East Indian Rice Custard With a hint of Safron is served chilled and topped with sliced almonds

Tiramisu Cup

$5.00

A Coffee infused Custard with a light cookie crisp Layered and Chilled in a clear dessert cup

Fudge Brownie Kashmir Cup

$5.00

Our Creamy chilled Rice Custard Layered with Decadent Fudge Brownie in a in a clear dessert cup

Drinks and Such

Masala Lemonade (Copy)

$5.00

Lemon, Lime, & Sugary Sweet with a hint of salty Cumin

Mango Yogurtlicious (Copy)

$5.00

A Creamy Banana, Mango & Yogurt Succulent Smoothy

Masala Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemon, Lime, & Sugary Sweet with a hint of salty Cumin infused With Texas Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.09

Pizza

Beef Pepperoni

$10.00

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil

Beef Sausage & Beef Pepperoni

$11.00

Roasted Tomato Sauce, Beef Sausage, Beef Pepperoni, mozzarella, & Fresh Thai Basil

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Location

1500 N Greenville Ave #110, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

