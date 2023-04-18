Restaurant header imageView gallery

Far Land Provisions

150 Bradford St

Provincetown, MA 02657

Lunch Menu

Bagels & Bread

Bagel/Toast

$2.50

Jamaican Beef Patty

Toasted Jamaican Beef Patty Served Warm

J Pat Mild

$2.50

Jamaican Patty Mild

J Pat Spicy

$2.50

Jamaican Patty Spicy

House Specialty Sandwich

Pilgrim Lake

$9.50

Roast Turkey, Cheddar, Cranberry Chutney Mayo

Long Point

$9.00

Smoked Turkey, Cheddar & Horseradish Sauce

Race Point

$10.00

Roast Beef, Swiss, & Horseradish Sauce

Ryder

$10.00

Hot Sandwich -Pastrami, Swiss & Dijon Mustard

Pamet

$9.50

Deluxe Ham, Cheddar, Bacon & Honey Mustard

Ballston

$10.00

Rosemary Ham, Cheddar, Bacon, Apple, Honey Mustard

Head of the Meadow

$9.00

Brie, Apple, & Honey Mustard

Herring Cove

$10.00

Roast Beef, Garlic Herb Spread, Roasted Red Peppers

Wood End

$9.00

Roasted Veggies & Hummus

Hatches Harbor

$10.50

Deluxe Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American, Mayo, & Yellow Mustard

Marconi

$10.50

Far Land's Italian Sandwich -Rosemary Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Provolone, Hots, Oil & Vinegar

High Head

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone, Avocado, & Mayo

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Hot Veggie Patty, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo (contains cheese)

Three Grain Burger

$9.50

3 Grain Patty, Swiss & Cilantro-Lime Mayo

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato. Please specify if you would like mayo.

Create Your Own Sandwich

$9.50

Create Your Own Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

1/2 Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hot Dog 1

$4.00

Hot Dog 2

$7.50

Meatloaf

$9.00

PBJ

$4.50

Reuben

$9.50

Salmon Special Bagel

$8.95

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

All White Meat Tuna Salad made with Mayo, Honey Mustard, Celery, Carrots and Salt & Pepper

Turkey Club

$10.00

HOT Sandwiches

Cubano

$9.50

House Roasted Pork Loin and Ham with Swiss cheese, pickles and Yellow Mustard

Roast Beef & Cheddar Panini

$9.50

with Garlic Mayo and Red Onion Jam on your choice of bread

Ryder

$10.00

Hot Sandwich -Pastrami, Swiss & Dijon Mustard

Bakery Menu

Retail Bakery Case

Large Cookie

$3.25

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Ciabatta Loaf

$4.99

Crumb Cake

$4.25

Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Baguette

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Walnut Brownie

$4.50

Plain Brownie

$4.50

Beverages

Coffee & Tea Menu

Coffee Small 12oz

$2.33

Coffee Large 16oz

$2.80

Iced Coffee

$3.27

Iced Tea

$2.33

Hot Tea

$2.33
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Breakfast and Lunch Sandwiches, Scratch Bakery, Prepared Foods, Grab and Go Meals, Groceries, Beer, Wine and Spirits Provincetown's corner market for 19 years

150 Bradford St, Provincetown, MA 02657

