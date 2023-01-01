Main picView gallery

Far Out Pizza 1551 Sw 8 St

1551 Sw 8 St

Miami, FL 33135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Whole Pies

Custom Pizza

$26.00

Custom Pizza - up to 5 toppings

Veg Supreme

$28.00

Special Pizza

$29.00

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.75

House Sauce and Mozzarella, cooked to perfection

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Sauce, Mozz and Mucho Pepperoni

Bianca Slice

$3.75

Garlic, RIcotta, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Lemon, and a Golden Sesame crust

The Ocho Slice

$4.25

Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Ham, Onion

Mushroom Slice

$4.00

White sauce, Shiitake, Parsley, Crispy onions

Special Slice

$3.75

Custom Slice

White Hot Heat Slice

$5.00

Veg Supreme

$3.75

$2 Plain

$2.00

$2 Pepperoni

$2.00

$2 Bianca

$2.00

$2 Ocho

$2.00

$2 Mushroom

$2.00

$2 White Hot

$2.00

Sandwiches

Public Sub

$18.00

Breaded Fried Chicken, Shaggy Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion; Chips on the side

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella, Basil; Chips on the Side

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, Basil; Chips on the side

Sides

Turtle Fries

$9.00

Parm, Pepper, Parsley

Pizza Fries

$15.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, House Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Little Bo Staffs of cheese served with House Marinara

Agrodolce

$10.00

Peperonata

$10.00

PLAIN SIDE FRIES

$6.00

Parm Cheese

$1.00

Special Sauce

$1.00

Caesar Wings

$14.00

Dessert

Fried Milk

$9.00

We deep-fried milk, but you won't believe it until you try it

Ricotta Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

The fluffiest ChocoChip you've ever tasted

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Water

Smart Water

$4.00

Dasani

$3.00

Other Drinks

Sweet Green Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Black Tea

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Body Armor

$4.00

Monster

$5.00

Beer

Cans

Civil Fresh

$9.00

Hard AF Seltzer

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Branch & Blade Low Life

$8.00

Ellipsis Cowabunga

$9.00

MERCH

SMALL

GREY

$25.00

GREEN

$25.00

MEDIUM

GREEN

$25.00

GREY

$25.00

LARGE

GREY

$25.00

GREEN

$25.00

XL

GREY

$25.00

GREEN

$25.00

2XL GREY

GREY

$25.00

3XL GREY

GREY

$25.00

Wine

Wines

GLASS of Lambrusco

$11.00

BOTTLE of Lambrusco

$32.00

GLASS of Cheverny White

$12.00

BOTTLE of Cheverny

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
