Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trattoria Farfalla Westlake 160 Promenade Way

review star

No reviews yet

160 Promenade Way

Westlake Village, CA 91362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lasagna
Pollo Parmigiana
Pennette Santino

ANTIPASTI

'Nduja Cozze E Vongole

$23.94

Mussels and clams in a cherry tomato sauce with lightly spicy ‘nduja sausage and toasted garlic bread

Antipasto Farfalla

$36.00

An assortment of appetizers to share

Bruschetta

$13.14

Toasted garlic bread topped with olives, mushrooms, and organic tomatoes

Bruschetta Napoletana

$17.94

Garlic bread topped with soft mozzarella and organic tomatoes

Calamari Fritti

$20.34

Crispy fried calamari and zucchini served with our marinara dip

Caprese

$16.74

Mozzarella and tomatoes with fresh basil

Carpaccio

$17.94

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin, arugula, capers, shaved parmesan, a lemon dressing

Contadina

$17.94

Marinated bell peppers, olives, portobello mushrooms, zucchini, eggplant, artichokes and grilled goat cheese

Melanzane Parmigiana

$15.54

Wood-fire roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

Piatto di Formaggi

$22.74

Cheese plate with 3 cheeses (Chef's choice), fresh pear, candied walnuts, figs, honey and toasted crostini.

Polpettine

$17.94

Housemade meatballs over steamed spinach topped with Pizzaiola tomato sauce served with a side of mixed greens

Tartara Di Tonno

$19.80

Sashimi grade Ahi-Tuna, avocado, balsamic dressing

INSALATINA

Cesare

$11.94

Hearts of romaine and radicchio over toasted pizza bread in our Cesare dressing

Mista

$11.94

Mixed greens in a balsamic vinaigrette, topped with roasted bell peppers and eggplant

Polipo E Patate

$23.94

Octopus, steamed potatoes, cherry tomatoes, green olives, cucumbers and arugula in a light lemon and extra-virgin olive oil dressing

Quinoa Farro

$20.34

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, avocado, lemon vinaigrette

Tricolore

$16.74

Radicchio, hearts of romaine, arugula, shaved parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

ZUPPE

Minestrone

$11.94

Seasonal vegetable soup

Pappa E Pomodoro

$11.94

Tuscan tomato soup with onions, basil, toasted garlic bread and parmesan

Pasta E Fagioli

$11.94

Classic pasta and bean soup

Ravioli In Brodo

$19.14

Traditional chicken ravioli soup in a light broth

Ribollita

$15.54

Tuscan garlic bread soup with seasonal vegetables, beans, spinach, tomatoes

SALADS

Battuta Trifolata

$29.94

Grilled, aged, pounded Ribeye topped with arugula, burrata and mushrooms

Cesare Grande

$16.74

Hearts of romaine and radicchio over toasted pizza bread in our Cesare dressing

Piemontese

$29.94

Grilled skirt steak served over spring greens, grilled peppers, eggplant, zucchini, topped with organic hardboiled eggs and feta cheese in a sherry vinaigrette

Pollo e Spinaci

$25.14

Spinach, arugula, onions, walnuts, and fresh pear in an organic apple cider vinegar and walnut vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast

Portobello e Gamberetti

$28.74

Grilled Portobello mushrooms, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, beets, and goat cheese in a sherry vinaigrette

Promenade

$16.74

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cannellini beans, onions, farro, crispy polenta topped with shaved mozzarella in a lemon-herb vinaigrette

Salmone Salad

$29.94

Grilled Salmon over a bed of marinated vegetables in a house vinaigrette

Tonno Spinaci e Portobello

$28.74

Seared Ahi-Tuna served over a bed of spinach, butter lettuce and grilled Portobello mushrooms, topped with breaded and grilled goat cheese in an organic apple cider vinaigrette

PASTA

Agnolotti Farfalla

$22.74

Housemade ravioli stuffed with chicken and ricotta in a pink sauce

Bucatini Con Polpette

$23.94

Housemade meatballs with tomato sauce

Capellini Checca

$17.94

Angel hair pasta with diced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Farfalle Al Salmone

$23.94

Smoked salmon and peas in a light vodka pink sauce

Fettuccine Bolognese

$25.14

Classic ground veal and beef sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

$28.74

Potato and ricotta dumplings with classic ground veal and beef sauce.

Gnocchi Pesto Genovese

$28.74

Potato and ricotta dumplings with pesto Genovese sauce.

Gnocchi Pink Sauce

$23.94

Potato and ricotta dumplings with pink sauce.

Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi

$28.74

Potato dumplings with four cheese sauce.

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$28.74

Potato and ricotta dumplings with tomato sauce.

Lasagna

$26.34

Classic Bolognese

Linguine Alle Vongole

$25.14

Clams with garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, and wood-fire tomato sauce

Linguine Gamberetti

$23.94

Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, fresh basil, and mint

Pasta Marinara

$16.80

Penne Arrabbiata

$19.14

With spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Italian parsley

Penne Norma

$20.34

Tomato and basil sauce, baked eggplant and Bufala mozzarella

Pennette Santino

$21.54

Penne in a lightly spicy pink vodka sauce

Ravioli Di Aragosta

$28.74

Lobster ravioli in a lightly spicy pink vodka sauce with asparagus

Ravioli Di Magro

$22.74

Housemade ravioli filled with ricotta and spinach in a tomato-basil sauce

Rigatoni Ai Tre Funghi

$25.14

Champignon, shitake, and porcini mushrooms in a light pink sauce

Rigatoni Di Pollo E Broccoli

$25.14

Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, light cream sauce

PIZZA

Focaccia Rosmarino

$10.20

Rosemary and garlic pizza bread baked in our wood-burning oven

PZ Arugula Funghi E Salsiccia

$23.94

Italian sausage, arugula, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce

PZ Capricciosa

$23.94

Artichokes, ham, olives, mushrooms, tomato sauce and mozzarella

PZ Diavola

$23.94

Tomato sauce, salami, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and spicy Calabrese peperoncino

PZ Margherita

$17.94

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.

PZ Pepperoni

$20.34

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

PZ Pesto E Caprino

$21.54

Pesto Genovese, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and goat cheese

PZ Pizza Alla Messicana

$27.54

Shrimp, red onions, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, avocado, tomato sauce

PZ Prosciutto E Rughetta

$23.94

Mozzarella, prosciutto, tomato sauce, and wild arugula

PZ Salame Piccante E Gorgonzola

$22.74

Spicy, Italian soppressata, mozzarella, gorgonzola sauce

PZ Vegetariana

$20.34

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, bell peppers, mushrooms, and basil

POLLO

Pollo Paillard

$23.94

Marinated and grilled with lemon, herbs and extra-virgin olive oil

Pollo Sorrentina

$28.74

With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in a light white wine sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$31.14

Breaded and topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Pollo Piccata

$25.14

White wine lemon-caper sauce, topped with arugula, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Pollo Milanese

$28.74

Breaded and sautéed over a slow fire, topped with arugula, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Pollo Al Funghetti Tartufati

$32.34

Porcini, Button and Shitake mushrooms in a white wine sauce

Pollo Marsala

$31.14

Sauteéd with Champignon and Shitake mushrooms in our Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Farfalla

$26.34

Half bone-in chicken marinated in fresh herbs and white wine roasted in our wood-burning oven served with salsa verde and salsa Campagna

VEAL

Veal Al Funghetti Tartufati

$34.74

Porcini, Button and Shitake mushrooms in a white wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$33.54

Sauteéd with Champignon and Shitake mushrooms in our Marsala wine sauce

Veal Milanese

$31.14

Breaded and sautéed over a slow fire, topped with arugula, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Veal Paillard

$26.34

Marinated and grilled with lemon, herbs and extra-virgin olive oil

Veal Parmigiana

$33.54

Breaded and topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Veal Piccata

$27.54

White wine lemon-caper sauce, topped with arugula, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Veal Sorrentina

$31.14

With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in a light white wine sauce

CARNE

Ribeye Farfalla

$31.14

10 oz. Prime Ribeye served with salsa verde and salsa campagna

PESCI

Salmone Grigliato

$32.34

Grilled Atlantic salmon served with salsa verde and salsa Campagna

SIDES

Side Garlic Bread

$8.34

Side Broccoli

$8.34

Side Meatballs

$10.20

Side Salad

$7.80

Side Mashed Potatoes

$10.20

Side Sausage

$5.40

Side Pasta Alfredo

$10.74

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Burrata

$10.74

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.59

DESSERT

Cannoli Siciliani

$12.75

Tiramisu

$11.95

Torta della Nonna

$12.75

Mascarpone Cup

$11.95

Crostata Chocolate

$12.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

160 Promenade Way, Westlake Village, CA 91362

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sea Casa
orange star4.7 • 6,710
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
orange starNo Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Sea Casa
orange starNo Reviews
1014 S Westlake Blvd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
MOUTHFUL EATERY
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Oak & Iron
orange starNo Reviews
2967 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
101 North Eatery & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
30760 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westlake Village

Parma Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.8 • 2,874
796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000025 - Thousand Oaks
orange star4.8 • 1,435
33 N. Moorpark Rd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - Westlake
orange star4.0 • 967
30750 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Thousand Oaks
orange star4.2 • 299
2200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westlake Village
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston