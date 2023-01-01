KSB Syndicate Unicorn Park Fine Foodery/ Mangata Wine & Raw Bar/ Luna Market
1702 1st Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
UNICORN PARK
FRIES TO CROSS YOUR EYES
BAO CHICKA BAO WOW
BETWEEN TWO BUNS
NoDak Smash Burger
$12.00
Two all beef patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, unicorn sauce on a marty roll
Chimi Smash Burger
$13.00
Two all beef patties, bacon, chimichurri, aioli, chihuahua cheese
Steak Royale with Cheese
$14.00
Grilled steak, pickled mushrooms, herb butter, chihuahua cheese on a hoagie
Hot Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Fried chicken thighs, hot sauce, cabbage slaw, pickles on a marty roll
The Ceuban
$14.00
Pork belly, pastrami, pickles, sauerkraut, unicorn sauce, beer mustard, gruyere cheese on marble rye
Lobster Roll
$26.00Out of stock
Bathed in butter with lettuce, lemon & tempura
SUM OF THIS, SUM OF THAT
Retail
Olives & Pickles
Lucques Olives
$15.49
Dequmana Mixed Olives With Herbs
$7.99
Losada Cornicabra Olives
$6.99
Losada Alorena Olives
$6.99
Losada 3 Blend Olives
$7.49
Losada Manzanilla Olives
$5.99
Losada Gordal Olives
$6.99
Losada Carmona Olives
$6.99
McClures Garlic Dill Pickles
$8.99
McClures Spicy Pickles
$8.99
McClures Sweet and Spicy Chips
$8.99
McClures Pickled Bloody Mary Mix
$8.99
McClures Saurkraut
$8.99
Kansas City Cucumber Dillys
$11.99
Kansas City Tomato Bruschetta
$13.99
Chicago Jonny's Hot Giardiniera
$7.99
Chicago Jonny's Mild Giardiniera
$7.99
Forward Provisions Pickled Zucchini
$9.99
Forward Provisions Pickled Cauliflower
$9.99
Forward Provisions Pickled Carrot
$9.99
Kansas City Habanero Pickles
$11.99
Matiz Pirarra Peppers
$5.99
Cornichons
$4.99
Black Garlic Pickles
$13.99
Ginfluence Pickles
$10.99
Mothers Pucker Pickles
$10.99
Unbeetables
$11.99
Ay Cukarambas! Pickles
$10.99
Fenn Shui
$13.96
Kansas City Hoppy Pickles
$11.99
Oils & Vinegars
Solera Sherry
$14.99
Arvum Arrope
$19.99
Acetaia Saba
$17.99
COLATURA DI ALICI
$34.99
O-Med Apple Cider Vin
$9.99
O-Med Cab Sauv Vin
$11.99
O-Med Chardonay Vin
$9.99
O-Med Rose Wine Vin
$11.99
O-Med Sherry Vin
$9.99
O-Med Yuzu Vin
$17.99
Tartufi di Fassia Truffle Oil White
$17.99
Tartufi di Fassia Truffle OIl Black
$17.99
Urbani Black Truffle Oil
$11.99
Urbani White Truffle Oil
$13.99
Agrumato With Lemon
$23.99
Agrumato With Tangerine
$23.99
Haku Shoyu
$23.99
kishibori Shoyu
$14.99
Organic Yugeto Shoyu
$11.99
Haku Smoked Shoyu
$23.99
Marques de Valdueza Olive Oil
$24.99
Raspberry Vinegar
$10.99
Kalamansi Vinegar
$10.99
Beaujolaise Vinegar
$13.99
Honey Vinegar
$4.99
Mango Vinegar
$10.49
O-MED Pedro Ximenez Wine Vin
$9.99
Agusti Torello Mata White Cava Vin
$21.49
Merula Olive Oil
$15.49
La Mola Olive Oil
$18.99
O-MED Yuzu Olive Oil
$17.99
Aceto Balsamico Condimento
$19.99
Dry Goods
Mancini Paccheri
$6.99
Mancini Linguini
$6.49
Mancini Bucatini
$6.49
Mancini Chitarra
$6.49
Mancini Fusilli
$6.49
Rustichella Bucatini
$9.99
Rustichella Tagliatele
$8.99
Rustichella Fettucini
$8.99
Rustichella Fusilli
$9.99
Rustichella Orzo
$7.99
Rustichella Paccheri
$9.99
Rustichella Parpardelle
$8.99
Rustichella Spaghetti
$7.99
Sfoglini Cascatelli
$7.99
Sfoglini Cavatelli
$7.99
Sfoglini Trumpets
$7.99
Sfoglini Reginetti
$7.99
Sfoglini Rigatoni
$7.99
Sfoglini Beet Fusilli
$9.99
Sfoglini Porcini Trumpets
$9.99
Maldon Sea Salt
$17.99
Marshall Hen Blue Grits
$13.99
Marshal Hen White Grits
$11.99
Marshall Hen Red Grits
$14.99
Sean Brock Cornbread
$13.99
Caputo 00 Flour
$7.99
Caputo G.F. 00 Flour
$12.99
Caputo Semolina Flour
$7.99
Bomba Rice
$10.99
Vintage Carnaroli
$11.99
Kosher Salt
Potato Roll 4in/12
$7.99
Potato Roll Hot Dog
$5.99
Rustichella Garganelli
$9.99
Rustichella Orecchiette
$9.99
Rustichella Farfalloni
$9.99
Artisan Pasta
Marshall Hen Carolina Gold Rice
$10.99
Marshall Hen Farro
$12.99
Marshall Unicorn Cornmeal
$8.99
Marshall Freekeh
$12.99
Falls Baking Co Ciabatta
$4.99
Falls Baking Co Garlic Parm
$7.29
Falls Baking Co Dakota Wheat
$7.29
Falls Baking Co Whole Wheat Sourdough
$7.29
Falls Baking Co Baguette
$4.99
Falls Baking Co Multigraij
$7.29
Falls Baking Co Sourdough
$7.29
Martin Hot Doggers
$6.99
Martin Hamburgers
$8.99
Diamond Kosher Salt
$8.99
Beverages
Honest Kids Juice
$0.99
Flannel Fizz Lavendar Cream
$4.00
Flannel Fizz Lemon Rosemary
$4.00
Flannel Fizz Grape North
$4.00
Sanzo Lychee
$2.99
Sanzo Yuzu
$2.99
Sanzo Calamansi
$2.99
Sanzo Mango
$2.99
Hop Water
Jarritos Mandarain
$4.00
Jarritos Grapefruit
$4.00
Jarritos Pineapple
$4.00
Jarritos Lime
$4.00
Coke
$4.00
Tost Cranberry & Ginger
$4.00
Tost Ginger & Elderberry
$4.00
Pink Guava Juice
$4.00
San Pellegrino
$4.00
Topo Chico
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$1.49
Milk
$1.49
Super Fruit Punch
$0.99
Appley Ever After
$0.99
Flannel Fizz Ginger
$4.00
Flannel Fizz Lemon Lime
$4.00
Flannel Fizz Grapefruit
$4.00
Flannel Rhubarb
$5.00
Jarritos Tamarind
$4.00
Jarritos Guava
$4.00
Jams/Preserves/Spreads
Mitica Fig Jam
$9.99
Mitica Quince Membrilla
$9.99
Casa Forcello Pear Mostarda
$13.99
Casa Forcello Lambrusco
$11.99
Beaufor Dijon
$4.99
Beaufor Whole Grain
$4.99
Domain Vignes Dijon Mustard
$6.99
Domain Vignes Honey Mustard
$6.99
Domain Vignes Whole Grain
$6.99
Kansas City Cider Mustard
$7.99
Unicorn Park Beer Mustard
Mikes Hot Honey
$6.99
Primo Aji Cristal Honey
$7.49
Primo Raspberry and Habanero
$5.99
Primo Strawberry and Ancho
$5.99
Primo Peach And Chimayo
$5.99
Primo Hatch Chile and Tequila
$5.99
Primo Blueberry and Jalapeno
$5.99
Primo Honey and Fatalli
$7.49
Primo Blackberry and Serrano
$5.99
Primo Apricot and Urfa Mostarda
$7.49
Primo Whiskey Honey and Thai
$7.49
Yuzu Marmalade
$11.99
Q&A BLACK TEA Jam
$9.99
Q&A PEAR W/ HONEY
$9.99
Q&A ORANGE MARMALADE
$9.99
Q&ASHALLOT CONFIT
$9.99
Q&A RASPBERRY ROSE
$9.99
All I Oli
$5.99
All I Oli Fiery
$5.99
Matiz Romesco
$6.99
Matiz Sofrito
$8.99
Moulins Artichoke Spread
$10.49
Wild Country Maple Syrup
$14.99
Fabrique Delices Duck & Pork Pate
$10.00
Chicken Liver Pate
Fabrique Delices Bacon Mousse
$12.00
Fabrique Delices Duck Rillettes
$7.99
Fabrique Delices Pork Rillettes
$12.00
Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard
$6.99
Delouis Dijon Mustard
$5.99
Quince
Pinecone Bud Syrup
Candied Ginger Syrup
$17.99
Wild Strawberries In Syrup
$17.99
Mole Negro
$17.99
Mole Pablano
$16.99
Salsa Seca
$16.99
Matiz Olivada
$5.99
Davina Fig Spread
$6.99
Ames Sweet Clover Honey
$9.99
Ames Summer Blossom Honey
$9.99
Ames Spring Blossom Honey
$9.99
Ames Savory Spring
$9.99
Specialty Items
Mutti Tomato Paste
$4.99
Kewpie Mayo
$9.99
Yuzu Marugoto
$47.99
Red Boat Fish Sauce
$8.49
Dehydrated Limes
$8.99
Kimchi Powder
$9.99
FIG Almond Pepper
$12.99
FIG Tikka Masala
$12.99
FIG Pistachio Pepper
$12.99
FIG Orange and Aleppo
$13.00
Soy Sauce w/ Yuzu
$14.99
Momofuku Tingly Chili
$12.99
Momofuku Spicy Soy
$12.99
Momofuku Soy and Scallion
$12.99
Momofuku Chili Crunch
$13.99
Organico Bello Crushed Tomato
Organico Bello Whole Peeled Tomato
Muir Glen San Marzano Tomato
Muir Glen Crushed Tomato
Muir Glen Tomato Sauce
Rappahannock Oyster Cocktail
$6.99
Dinapoli Whole Peeled Tomato
$4.99
Dinapoli Organic Crushed Tomato
$4.99
Datterino Yellow Tomatoes
$5.99
Pirro's Bolognese
$10.49
Pirro's Marinara
$10.49
Pirro's Pesto Pomodoro
$10.49
Pirro's Puttanesca
$10.49
Pirros Vodka Sauce
$10.49
Tsuki Mushroom And Shoyu
$6.99
Tsuki Pork Ramen
$6.99
Tsuki Spicy Crab
$6.99
Tsuki Scallop and White Miso
$7.29
Milkimchi Vegan Napa Kim
$10.99
Milkimchi Napa Kim
$10.99
Milkimchi Gochujaru
$9.99
Milkimchi Gochujang
$11.99
Rustichella Arrabiata Tomato Sauce
$9.99
Rustichella Tomato Basil Sauce
$9.99
Rustichella Olive Tomato Sauce
$9.99
Liquid Koji
$9.99
Off the Deck Good Peter
$11.99
Off the Deck Fresno Siracha
$11.99
Off the Deck Aloha Haze
$11.99
Off the Deck Purple Thai
$11.99
Peppadews
$8.49
Pomodoraccio Sun Dried Tomatoes
$12.99
Santa Lucia Diced Red Pimientos
Tamari Brewed Soy Sauce
$22.99
Wild Rice
$11.99
Cocktail Sauce
$8.99
Tahini
$7.99
Rose Marina Sauce
Crushed Calabrian Peppers
$13.99
Cornish Seasalt Flakes
$7.00
Smoked Cornish Seasalt
$7.00
Blackthorn Scottish Seasalt Flakes
$12.49
Seafood Paella
$7.99
Valencian Paella
$7.99
Nitto Jyozo
$14.99
Smoked Soy Sauce
$12.99
Yuzu Juice
$47.99
Off The Deck Habanero & Scorpion
$11.99
Off The Deck Jalapeno Lime
$11.99
Yellowbird Serrano Sauce
$6.99
Yellobird Ghost Pepper
$6.99
Yellowbird Habanero
$6.99
Yellowbird Jalapeno
$6.99
Beef Tallow
$17.99
Duck Fat
$17.99
Green Peppercorns
$7.99
Okinawa Brown Sugar
$14.99
Pinecone Bud Syrup
$18.99
Harissa
$9.99
Flowers Blend
$9.99
St Elmos Shrimp
$9.99
Pirros Pizza Sauce
$7.49
St Elmos Horseradisg
$8.99
Off The Deck Haabanero
$11.99
Prune D'ente
$16.99
Everything Chili Crunch
$13.99
Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha
$6.99
Wild Mountain Capers
$8.99
Cuddlefish Ink
$17.99
Zanzibar Black Peppercorns
$8.99
Snacks/Candy
Pork Rind Sea Salt
$6.99
Pork Rink Texas BBQ
$6.99
Pork Rinds Chili Lime
$6.99
Zingermans Dill Pickle
$1.59
Zingermans Black Pepper
$1.59
Zingermans Sea Salt
$1.59
Zingermans Black Pepper
$1.59
Kolsvart Blackcurrant
$6.49
Kolsvart Elderflower
$6.49
Kolsvart Sour Blueberry
$6.49
Kolsvart Raspberry
$6.49
Kolsvart Sour Raspberry
$6.49
Terroir Mini Wild Orange
$2.99
Terroir Mini Scorpion Pepper
$2.99
Terroir Mini Maple Brittle
$2.99
Terroir Mini French Sea Salt
$2.99
Terroir Mini Golden Milk
$2.99
Terroir Mini Cardamom Krumkake
$2.99
Terroir Mini Lavendar Latte
$2.99
Terroir Mini Caramel Crack
$2.99
Terroir Mini Brownie
$2.99
Terroir MIni 6 Pack
$14.99
Mayana Coffeen Break Mini
$3.19
Mayana Cloud Nini Mini
$3.19
Mayana Kitchen Sink MIni
$3.19
Mayana Sapcebar Mini
$3.19
Mayana Fix Bar Mini
$3.19
Rustic Bakery Everything Spice Cracker
$3.99
Rustic Bakery Sweet Onion Cracker
$5.99
Rustic Bakery Rosemary Cracker
$5.99
Rustic Bakery Sourdough Cracker
$5.99
Rustic Bakery Cocoa and Cherry
$5.99
Rustic Bakery Meyer Lemon Cookie
$5.99
North Coast Huckleberry Taffy
$4.99
North Coast Red Licorice Taffy
$4.99
North Coast Chili Mango Taffy
$4.99
North Coast Apple Frings
$6.99
North Coast Peach Frings
$6.99
North Coast Watermelon Frings
$6.99
Effies Oat Biscuits
$5.99
Effies Cocoa Cakes
$5.99
Effies Almond Biscuits
$5.99
Effies Corn Cakes
$5.99
Effies Rye Cakes
$5.99
Mayana Monkey Bar Mini
$3.19
Pork King Good White Cheddar
$2.99
Pork King Good Ranch
$2.99
Pork King Good Hot
$2.99
Pork King Good Pepperoni Pizza
$2.99
Pork King Good Dill Pickle
$2.99
Porkies Nacho
$2.99
Terrior Chocolate Bar Set
$24.99
Torres Iberian Ham Potato Chips
$3.99
Zingerman's BBQ Chips
$1.59
Honey Roasted Peanuts
$7.99
Thai Tumeric Chili Peanuts
$7.99
Sea Salt & Black Pepper
$7.99
Honey Cheddar Snack Mix
$7.99
Sriracha Ranch Snack Mix
$7.99
Olive Oil And Sea Salt Crackers
$5.99
Walnut And Honey Crackers
$5.99
Snappy Pop Movie Theatre Butter
$4.49
Snappy Pop Buttery White
$4.49
Snappy Little Butter
$4.49
Snappy Butter
$4.49
Snappy Single Movie Theatre
$1.99
Snappy Single Light Butter
$1.99
Mayana Coconutty Bar
$3.19
Tinned Fish
Ortiz Peqquillos With Tuna
$11.99
Tuna Belly In O.O.
$14.99
Matiz Octopus In Olive Oil
$11.99
Matiz Berbercheros
$11.99
Matiz Sardines W/ Lemon
$7.99
Matiz Sardines W/ Pirri Pirri
$7.99
Ortiz Mussels in Escabeche
$8.99
Jose Gourmet Spiced Calamari
$12.99
Scout Atlantic Lobster In Butter
$17.99
Matiz Wild Cockles In Brine
Ventresca
$14.99
Matiz Mackerel In Olive Oil
$7.99
Scout Trout With Dill
$9.99
Scout Albacore With Pesto
$7.99
Albacore In Evoo
$7.99
Mussels In Paprika Sauce
$9.99
Ortiz Anchovies
$15.99
LUNA MARKET
Charcuterie
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1702 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
