Piattini

Supplí

$9.00

Fried rice ball, Parmigiano Reggiano, fior di latte, prosciutto cotto, onion, green peas

Melanzana al forno

$10.00

Roasted eggplant, san marzano tomato, stracciatella, evo

Montanara classica

$8.00

Fried pizza dough, san marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, evo

Montanara di mortadella

$10.00

Fried pizza dough, mortadella, stracciatella, pistacchio, orange zest

Panu e Purpetta

$14.00

Meatballs in san marzano ragu’, pane bruscato, garlic olive oil, salted ricotta, basil

Pane bruscato

$8.00

New Jersey tomato, garlic house mayonnaise

Fritto mare

$16.00

Fried calamari

Polpo alla luciana

$22.00

served with toasted bread (baby octopus, cherry tomato, garlic, capers, black olives, oregano, parsley

Insalata

Caprese

$14.00

New Jersey tomato, fior di latte, evo, basil, oregano

Calore

$16.00

Mixed green, fresh orange, smoked trout, red onion, fennel

Alcantara

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, boiled egg, black olives, caciocavallo, red wine vinegar, evo

Pizza

Marinara ai tre pomodori

$18.00

Corbarino yellow tomato, san marzano tomato sauce, pachino cherry tomato, taggiasca olives, garlic, capers, oregano, evo

Marinara con Alici

$20.00

Corbarino yellow tomato, san marzano tomato sauce, pachino cherry tomato,

Margherita

$21.00

San marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, evo, fresh basil

Lazio

$22.00

Fior di latte, guanciale, artichoke, fresh parsley, evo

Abbruzzo

$24.00

Mashed potato, italian saffron, smoked provola, fresh sausage, evo

Molise

$25.00

Fior di latte, caciocavallo, capocollo, evo

Campania

$27.00

Fior di latte, selection of fresh mushrooms with garlic and parsley, black truffle cream, salted ricotta

Puglia

$26.00

Fior di latte, broccoli rapa, burrata, bombette authentic meatballs from puglia, evo

Lucania

$24.00

Fior di latte, pecorino, crusco pepper, fried egg, spicy sausage, evo

Calabria

$25.00

San marzano tomato, fior di latte, tuna in olive oil, ‘nduja, red onion from Tropea, evo

Sicilia

$24.00

White almond cream, Apricot jam, capers, pecorino, black pepper, cinnamon, evo

Sardegna

$27.00

Sardinian style pork belly, fior di latte, bottarga di muggine, evo

Southern Italian Garden

$22.00

fior di latte, cherry tomato, selection of grilled vegetables, garlic, fresh oregano, evo

Dolce

Tiramisú

$8.00

Savoiardi, Coffee, mascarpone, eggs, sugar, cacao