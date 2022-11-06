Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Asian Fusion

Farina Pasta and Noodle

33 Reviews

132 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Vodka Sauce
Bolognese
Pistachio Pesto

Choose Your Sauce

Marinara

Marinara

$11.00

Our fresh marinara sauce.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$13.00

Braised ground beef in a tomato sauce.

South Philly Alfredo

South Philly Alfredo

$13.00

American and Italian fusion alfredo sauce with pancetta (Pork). (Can be made without pork)

Pistachio Pesto

Pistachio Pesto

$12.00

Pistachio, Spinach and Basil pesto (Vegetarian)(ask for Vegan)

Vodka Sauce

Vodka Sauce

$12.00

Rich and creamy house made blush sauce (Vegetarian)

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce.

Thai Peanut Butter

Thai Peanut Butter

$12.00

Peanut butter, ginger, curry with mixed veggies. Comes with rice noodles. (Gluten Free) (Vegan)

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$13.00

Classic Chinese noodle dish tossed with our special sesame sauce, fried minced pork, chopped peanuts, and spicy chili oil. Comes with wheat noodles. (Can be Vegan)

Noodle Stir Fry

Noodle Stir Fry

$11.00

Our handmade noodles sauteed with Onions, Carrots, Mushrooms and Snap Peas. (Vegan)

Sides/ Salads

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Toasted to perfection with local bread and special garlic butter spread.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$3.50

Toasted to perfection with local bread and special garlic butter spread topped with two types of cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

House salad

$5.50+

Meatballs

$6.00

Made by hand using a combination of chicken, beef and fresh herbs. Served with Marinara Sauce.

Loaded Focaccia

Loaded Focaccia

$6.00

Large slice of locally made focaccia topped with our pistachio pesto or marinara sauce, garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella. With your choice of meatballs, chicken, sausage, mushrooms or just cheese.

Fried Mozzerella

Fried Mozzerella

$5.50Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried to perfection.

Arancini

Arancini

$3.00+

Stuffed rice balls coated with breadcrumbs and then deep fried. Your choice of cheesesteak or Spinach and Mozzarella

Desserts

3 piece mini cannoli pack

3 piece mini cannoli pack

$5.50

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy cheesecake infused with pumpkin, topped with flavorful caramel and pralines sitting on top of a buttery graham cracker crust.

Apple Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Short pastry base filled with sliced apples and glaze, decorated with a lattice of short pastry strips. Suggestion: best if served slightly warm.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino sparkling water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino soda - Orange & Pomegranate

$3.00

San Pellegrino soda - Pear and Orange

$3.00

Take Home

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$5.00

Large Penne Pasta (2 servings) Keep cold and then boil in water for 3 - 5 minutes

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$5.00

Extra Wide Fettuccine (2 servings) Keep cold and boil in water for 3 - 5 minutes

Bucatini

Bucatini

$5.00

Spaghetti with A Hole in The Middle (2 servings) Keep cold and Boil in water and salt for 3 - 5 mins can be frozen.

Marinara

Marinara

$8.00

The marinara you know and love (2 servings) (Vegan) Keep cold or freeze Heat in microwave or in pot then toss with your favorite pasta.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$9.00

Our wonderful braised beef in tomato sauce (2 Servings) Keep cold or freeze Heat in microwave or in pot then toss with your favorite pasta.

Pistachio Pesto

Pistachio Pesto

$11.50

Pistachios, Basil, and Spinach. add all ingredients to a bowl and toss with hot pasta and a little hot pasta water. (2 Servings) Keep cold or freeze Heat in microwave or in pot then toss with your favorite pasta.

Farina Imported Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh made pasta and noodles daily!

Location

132 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

