Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Farina Neighborhood Italian

718 Reviews

$$

8450 Honeycutt Rd

Raleigh, NC 27615

Specials

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$29.00

Cajun shrimp and Italian sausage, pasta with roasted garlic cream sauce served with spaghetti pasta

Antipasti

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

• fresh mozzarella, grilled artichokes, lemon herb vinaigrette, pecorino romano. • cherry tomatoes, basil, arugula, parmesan, evoo, balsamic reduction • ricotta cheese, truffle honey, prosciutto, pistachio • assortment platter of all three

Steamed Littleneck Clams

Steamed Littleneck Clams

$16.00

white wine, smoked pork belly tomato broth, grilled bread

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

fresh mozzarella with house marinara

Grandma's Meatballs

Grandma's Meatballs

$14.00

three giant meatballs, house marinara, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan

Grilled Spanish Octopus

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$18.00

garbanzo beans, fennel, capers, red onion, parsley salad

Mixed Olives and Aged Provolone

$9.00

Mixed Olives and Aged Provolone

$9.00
Oysters Farina

Oysters Farina

$18.00

sambuca, creamed spinach, crispy prosciutto, hollandaise

Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

parmesan cheese, asiago cream, Tuscan bread

Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers

Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers

$15.00

golden raisins, pine nuts, capers, basil, evoo, balsamic reduction

Salads

Arugula Salad - Single

Arugula Salad - Single

$14.00

radicchio, seasonal cheese, fruit, candied pecans, white balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula Salad - Large

$19.00
Chopped Salad - Single

Chopped Salad - Single

$15.00

mixed greens, Italian meats, cheeses, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, lemon herb vinaigrette

Chopped Salad - Large

$22.00
Classic Caesar - Single

Classic Caesar - Single

$14.00

romaine, croutons, housemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Classic Caesar - Large

$19.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

local tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese, basil pesto, balsamic glaze (Gluten Free)

Simple Salad - Single

Simple Salad - Single

$14.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette

Simple Salad - Large

$19.00

Entrees

Braised Short Ribs Single

Braised Short Ribs Single

$26.00

homemade ricotta gnocchi, gorgonzola sauce, rich jus

Braised Short Ribs Large

$44.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Grilled Salmon Single

Grilled Salmon Single

$25.00

herbed lemon and sweet pea risotto, shaved fennel

Grilled Salmon Large

$43.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Lemon Pesto Chicken Single

Lemon Pesto Chicken Single

$22.00

asparagus, lemon butter, garlic mashed potatoes

Lemon Pesto Chicken Large

$38.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Scampi and Champagne Risotto

Scampi and Champagne Risotto

$30.00

garlic butter sautéed shrimp over creamy, mozzarella, champagne risotto with shaved parmesan cheese

Scampi and Champagne Risotto Large

$45.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Seafood Pasta Single

Seafood Pasta Single

$29.00

scallops, shrimp, lobster, clams, calamari, white wine, tomato broth, tagliatelle

Seafood Pasta Large

$44.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Marsala

Marsala

CHICKEN or VEAL: (sautéed) wild mushrooms, marsala wine, cream, garlic mashed potatoes

Milanese

Milanese

CHICKEN or VEAL: (breaded) mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette

Parmesan

Parmesan

CHICKEN or VEAL or EGGPLANT: (breaded) fresh mozzarella, house marinara, spaghetti

Piccata

Piccata

CHICKEN or VEAL: (sautéed) lemon and caper wine sauce, artichokes, garlic mashed potatoes

Saltimbocca

Saltimbocca

CHICKEN or VEAL: (dredged and sautéed) sage, wine sauce, butter, prosciutto ham, fontina, garlic mashed potatoes

Pasta

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy

$25.00

*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni

Sunday Gravy - Large

$40.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$23.00

classic northern Italian meat sauce, tagliatelle pasta, parmesan

Bolognese - Large

$39.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms Pasta

Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms Pasta

$22.00

roasted tomatoes, arugula, roasted garlic cream, parmesan, rigatoni

Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms - Large

$37.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Carbonara Pasta

Carbonara Pasta

$22.00

crispy smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, black pepper, egg yolk, cream, spaghetti

Carbonara - Large

$38.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

$21.00

garlic, olive oil, pecorino, rigatoni

Chicken and Broccoli - Large

$37.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Clams and Sausage Pasta

Clams and Sausage Pasta

$27.00

garlic, white wine, butter, herbs, spaghetti

Clams and Sausage - Large

$42.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi

$22.00

house marinara baked with fontina cheese

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi - Large

$38.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Lobster Spaghetti

Lobster Spaghetti

$28.00Out of stock

Roasted Garlic Lobster Spaghetti It has a creamy garlic Alfredo, Sundried tomatoes, sautéed spinach, and Pecorino Romano cheese

Lobster Spaghetti - Large

$43.00Out of stock

serves 2 to 3 people

Pesto Primavera Pasta

Pesto Primavera Pasta

$21.00

cherry tomatoes, garlic herb mushrooms, spinach, capellini, pesto cream sauce, parmesan

Pesto Primavera - Large

$37.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Baked Rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni

$23.00

sausage ragu, three kinds of cheese, rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni - Large

$39.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Roasted Chicken Pasta

Roasted Chicken Pasta

$22.00

rosemary-parmesan cream, goat cheese, cavatelli pasta

Roasted Chicken Pasta - Platter

$38.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Spaghetti Alfredo

$15.00

Spaghetti Alfredo

$15.00

Spaghetti Alfredo - Large

$26.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00
Spaghetti Marinara - Large

Spaghetti Marinara - Large

$24.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Spaghetti Meatball

$16.00

Spaghetti Meatball

$16.00

Spaghetti Meatball - Large

$28.00

serves 2 to 3 people

Pizza

12" Bacon Pizza

12" Bacon Pizza

$16.00

(no sauce), cherry tomatoes, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley, bacon

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

fresh mozzarella

12" Farina Sausage Pizza

12" Farina Sausage Pizza

$15.00

roasted peppers, aged provolone, fresh mozzarella, basil, sausage

12" Hawaii-Italian Pizza

12" Hawaii-Italian Pizza

$14.00

prosciutto, pineapple, goat cheese, BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

12" Spicy Meatball Pizza

12" Spicy Meatball Pizza

$16.00

roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, basil, chili flakes, sliced meatballs

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Pick any 3 meat toppings

12" Pancetta Pizza

12" Pancetta Pizza

$16.00

(no sauce), gorgonzola, fig preserves, saba, arugula, pancetta, fresh mozzarella

12" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

12" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni

12" Prosciutto Pizza

12" Prosciutto Pizza

$15.00

arugula, fresh mozzarella, evoo, prosciutto

12" Puttanesca Pizza

12" Puttanesca Pizza

$14.00

olives, capers, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmesan

12" Soppressata Pizza

12" Soppressata Pizza

$14.00

hot calabrian honey, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan

12" Vegetarian Pizza Pizza

12" Vegetarian Pizza Pizza

$14.00

Pick any 3 vegetable toppings

12" Wild Mushroom Pizza

12" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

(no sauce), fontina cheese, truffle oil, arugula, mushrooms

18" Bacon Pizza

18" Bacon Pizza

$25.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Cheese Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Farina Sausage Pizza

18" Farina Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Hawaii-Italian Pizza

18" Hawaii-Italian Pizza

$23.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Margherita Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$24.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Spicy Meatball Pizza

18" Spicy Meatball Pizza

$25.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Pancetta Pizza

18" Pancetta Pizza

$25.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

18" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Prosciutto Pizza

18" Prosciutto Pizza

$24.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Puttanesca Pizza

18" Puttanesca Pizza

$23.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Soppressata Pizza

18" Soppressata Pizza

$23.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Vegetarian Pizza

18" Vegetarian Pizza

$23.00

Serves 2-3 people

18" Wild Mushroom Pizza

18" Wild Mushroom Pizza

$25.00

Serves 2-3 people

Sides

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00
Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$6.00
Side Green Beans

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$6.00
Side Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Side Mash Potatoes

$6.00
Side Risotto

Side Risotto

$7.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$6.00

8 oz container - sauce or dressing

$6.00

16 oz container - sauce or dressing

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00
Kids Spaghetti Butter

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

lady fingers soaked in espresso with mascarpone cream, dark rum and cocoa

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

milk chocolate cream, vanilla, vanilla wafer crust, vanilla cream and fruit garnish

Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake

$10.00

ricotta cheese, Madagascar vanilla, vanilla wafer crust, blueberry compote

Cannolis

Cannolis

$7.00

two cannolis filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream

Vanilla ice cream

$7.00

Affogato

$6.00

Farina Affogato

$7.00

Reds

AIA Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan - Bottle

AIA Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan - Bottle

$48.00

Tuscany, Italy - Deep ruby with purple hues. Delicate on the nose with notes of cherry, vanilla, raw beef, and herbs. Palate is dry, structured and elegant. Lengthy and smooth finish.

Almarada Malbec - Bottle

Almarada Malbec - Bottle

$36.00

Mendoza, Argentina - 90 pts JS - Deep red ruby ​​color with violet reflections, fruity and complex aroma with notes of raspberry, blackberries, vanilla and chocolate. In the mouth is well structured, silky tannins and well rounded and striking end.

Alovini Il Rosso Aglianico del Vulture DOC 2019 - Bottle

$38.00

Basilicata, Italy - Aglianico is arguably southern Italy's finest red grape, and this wine really exemplifies that. Full-bodied, elegant, well balanced and modern with damson and Black Forest flavors, mineral-like acidity, and a touch of balancing oak spice with leather characters on the finish.

Annabella Pinot Noir - Bottle

Annabella Pinot Noir - Bottle

$48.00

Russian River, CA - Dark burgundy with brooding nose of ripe strawberries, forest floor and shiitake mushrooms. Flavors of white fig, cocoa and vanilla bean, smooth integrated oak with finish of clove and orange peel.

Archivio Amarone DOCG 2008 - Bottle

Archivio Amarone DOCG 2008 - Bottle

$800.00

Italy - From the oldest vines of the Tenuta Costalunga vineyard; a wine born from patience. The product of a single Slavonian oak cask of the 2008 vintage that showed stunning character, profound aging potential, Archivio Storico rested and aged in large wood for 10 years. Then, in 2018, that single barrel was drawn off into 2,500 numbered bottles; each one a snapshot of Zenato’s finest Amarone wine, very articulated and refined. It is a fascinating wine with brilliant light ruby color. Scents of sour cherries, dried rose and rhubarb with a bitter licorice and smoked touches. Acidic and dynamic fragrance from sip, to savory, deep finish. Farina has acquired the last four bottles available of this transcendent wine.

Band of Vintners Consortium Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

Band of Vintners Consortium Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$44.00

Napa, CA: A lush, approachable and pleasurable wine. What a spectacular vintage! .A warm and inviting nose, reminiscent of a summer day in Napa, conjures up notes of grilled meats and Herbs de Provence. This vintage rolls over your palate with succulent flavors of black currant, boysenberry and dark cherry. 83% Cabernet, 14% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc

Belle Glos, Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir Balade - Bottle

Belle Glos, Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir Balade - Bottle

$70.00

California - Bright cherry red with bold, vibrant aromas of blackberry jam, raspberry tart and toasted oak accented by subtle notes of rose petal, violets and cherry cola. This wine is juicy and generous on the palate with baked cherry, fresh strawberry, cranberry and baking spices. Perfectly balanced with bright acidity and a supple mouthfeel. Fine grained tannins provide an authentic textural distinction and structural depth.

Blue Rock Baby Blue - Bottle

Blue Rock Baby Blue - Bottle

$46.00

**Melissa FAVORITE** Sonoma, CA - Proprietary red blend is made in an approachable style that is delicious on release. Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Merlot and Malbec. An abundance of pleasure right from the start. Striking Cabernet aromatics leap from the glass, deep black and blue fruits dance on the palate, followed by a soft and silky texture, fine grained tannins and glorious structure to complete ensemble. Velvety tannins, an enticing aroma - a wine that is balanced with a lengthy finish.

Bocelli Tenor Red Super Tuscan - Bottle

Bocelli Tenor Red Super Tuscan - Bottle

$51.00

Toscana, Italy - I.G.T. In the rolling countryside near Pisa stands a wondrous outdoor amphitheater known as Teatro del Silenzio (“theater of silence”). For 364 days per year, there is pristine silence, with only the sounds of nature. But one spectacular day every summer, that silence is broken with a concert by tenor Andrea Bocelli. With friends from around the world, he leads a celebration of life and the coming harvest. Tenor Red is the Bocelli family’s homage to this spirit: a Super Tuscan with aromas of bright cherry, cassis, sage and cocoa. 34% Cabernet Sauvignon 33% Sangiovese 33% Merlot ABV 13.5%

Bodegas y Vinedos San Roman, Toro - Bottle

Bodegas y Vinedos San Roman, Toro - Bottle

$83.00

Spain - 93 pts WE - Classy aromas of lemony oak, cigar box, bramble and berry fruits set up a massive palate with fierce tannins and years of aging potential. Dark, toasty flavors of pure cacao, charred oak and black fruits finish with power and structure.

Buoncristiani Malbec - Bottle

Buoncristiani Malbec - Bottle

$99.00

Napa, CA - 92 pts RP - Expect to find a dark purple color, intense black and blueberries, white pepper spice, violets, vanilla, toasty French oak, white chocolate, a broad mid palate with balanced acidity, depth of flavor, and a fleshy sexy round finish.

Buoncristiani Syrah - Bottle

Buoncristiani Syrah - Bottle

$72.00

Napa, CA - Expect to find wild blackberry, violet, blueberry, dark chocolate, white pepper, exotic spice, bright fruit and the Buoncristiani signatures of balance, depth on the mid palate, and a lengthy persistent finish. Seventeen months aging in 40% new French oak barrels rounded out the palate even further, while adding more texture, aroma, and flavor components. 100% Syrah

Burly Simpkins Vineyard - Bottle

Burly Simpkins Vineyard - Bottle

$105.00

Napa, CA - Aromas of cassis and black berries meld seamlessly with notes of chocolate, and anise. The rich, plush mouth feel elegantly transforms into sweetness by supple tannins and lovely oak integration. Layered, complex, and lingering, a true wine drinking experience. The Cabernet grapes for this wine came from The Simpkins Vineyard in the Coombsivlle area just east of the city of Napa.

Cantina del Pino Barbaresco Ovello - Bottle

Cantina del Pino Barbaresco Ovello - Bottle

$83.00

Piemonte, Italy - Ruby red intense color with an edge of pomegranate with a soft scent of prune, fruits of the forest with a note of mint...elegant with a good tannins, soft and silky, balanced with fresh acidity and an intriguing scent of balsamic. The elegance and intensity of this wine perfectly expresses Ovello - one of the most famous sites in the entire Barbaresco wine growing region. 100% Nebbiolo

Caymus - Bottle

Caymus - Bottle

$115.00

Napa, CA - 2019 Dark, super-ripe fruit lays over sleek, rich texture with additional complexity coming in form of cola, tobacco, anise, mocha, and molasses. Aromas of blackberry jam, cassis, currant, and cocoa. Abundant in tannins, it retains a softness that guarantees a silky mouth feel and sultry finish. Perfect wine for our braised short ribs entree.

Chasing Lions Cab. Sauv - Bottle

Chasing Lions Cab. Sauv - Bottle

$38.00

Napa, CA - Ripe black cherry and blackberry. Creamy and dense with hints of dark chocolate, espresso and black pepper.

Crane Assemble Disciples - Bottle

Crane Assemble Disciples - Bottle

$63.00

**Keith FAVORITE** Napa, CA - Vineyards from Rutherford and St. Helena are blended to create a balanced wine. Strawberry preserves leap from the glass initially, followed by a bouquet of floral aromatics: lavender, violets and roses. Rich earthy notes of freshly plowed soil, fresh rain on warm granite and petrichor. Spicy, but not a peppery spice, more of a star anise spiciness, tart raspberries and sweet plouts, with a very long, dusty finish of strawberry cream, vanilla and caramelized sugar that lingers.... smooth and luscious!

Dedication - Bottle

Dedication - Bottle

$126.00

St. Helena, CA - On the nose, rich blackberry, currant, plum and loads of jammy cherry with faint seasonings of dark chocolate, truffle oil, oak, coriander, and minerals. A velvety core of lush red fruit emerges from the ripeness of the small-berried hillside fruit. This generously proportioned wine expands as it moves through the palate with a seemingly endless finish.

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese - Bottle

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese - Bottle

$41.00

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese Italy - Dry and mellow wine, with a bright red color. Fresh, fruity bouquet with a hint of violet and red berries and leather.

Duckhorn Greenwing Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$65.00

Columbia Valley, WA - Dark ruby in color, presents generous and pure black and red fruit aromatics, framed in spicy and aromatic oak. Black plum and bing cherry lead the way, followed by notions of clove, brown sugar, and mocha. On the palate, the wine is broad, juicy, and plummy. Plush, with lots of body, the wine finishes with noble presence and fine-grain tannins.

Emily's Miner Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

Emily's Miner Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$83.00

Napa Valley, CA: Emily’s is an eponymous offering in remembrance of Emily Miner, co-founder of Miner Family Winery, who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2011. As a further tribute, the winery has partnered with Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research and donates 10% of sales of Emily’s to the foundation to support finding faster solutions and better answers to fight cancer. This Napa Valley Cabernet is as expressive and elegant as our muse. It is a decadent and rich wine layered with aromas of black fruit and hints of mocha, espresso and toasted oak. Dark in color, this full-bodied Cabernet coats the entire palate with rich texture and a long finish, boasting fine-grained tannins. Truly iconic Napa Valley for a truly iconic woman.

Estate Cellars - Bottle

Estate Cellars - Bottle

$46.00

Central Coast, CA - The Estate Red Wine is done in a Bordeaux Style. Nothing short of elegance in a glass. A beautiful blend of modern sustainability practices paired with old-world, hand-crafted style of winemaking. This wine represents the desire to perfectly balance tradition with progress. Aromas of blueberry, violets and plum. Flavors of blackberry, pepper, and vanilla.

Evolution Pinot Noir - Bottle

Evolution Pinot Noir - Bottle

$44.00

Williamette Valley, OR - Light, fruit forward, silky and rich. 100% Pinot Noir

Feudi del Duca Montepulciano d'Abruzzo - Bottle

Feudi del Duca Montepulciano d'Abruzzo - Bottle

$38.00

Abruzzo, Italy - A robust wine with a bright ruby color and lovely aromas to match. Traditional style, medium-bodied with ripe cherry and spice notes that lead to a soft, herb-tinged finish.

Figgins Walla Walla Red - Bottle

Figgins Walla Walla Red - Bottle

$127.00

Walla Walla, WA - The wine is deeply colored and bursts from the glass with baking spices, pan-reduced brambles, blueberry, and dried fig. It is delightfully fresh with a deep current of ripe fruit that runs the course of the palate. The ultra-fine tannins provide for a long and smooth finish.

Finca La Celia Heritage - Bottle

Finca La Celia Heritage - Bottle

$48.00

Uco Valley, Argentina - Excellent purple red color, an aromatic wine with the ultimate expression of elegance: ripe fruit jam, balsamic notes, subtle floral contributions. The oak aging appears in classic style, with prominent toasted notes. In the mouth the wine has a sweet entry, firm structure, with balanced tannins, alcohol and acidity. Persistent finish.

G.D. Vajra Barola - Bottle

G.D. Vajra Barola - Bottle

$112.00

Italy - Floral perfumes and minerality come out vividly, where red berries and sour cherry dominate the nose together with gentle scents of violet petal, rose bud and a hint of pine. Palate is succulent and full of energy, with very refined tannins and outstanding purity. 100% Nebbiolo

Gaja Marcanda Promis Super Tuscan - Bottle

Gaja Marcanda Promis Super Tuscan - Bottle

$72.00

Italy - Floral aromas turn into an earthy bouquet. Palate is fresh and juicy with notes of red and black fruits - raspberry, strawberry, and mulberry. Creamy, smooth tannins and final flavor is intriguing with a smoky, spicy character.

Ghirada Fittiloghe Francesco Cadinu DOC 2019

Ghirada Fittiloghe Francesco Cadinu DOC 2019

$107.00

Sardegna, Italy - 100% Cannonau grapes. Ruby, very intense. The nose is decisive and of great depth; in particular, small red fruits and spices emerge. On the palate it is dense, warm, well balanced, very long. From a vineyard over 120 years old, located in the Fittiloghe area - hence the name; the vineyard, given the peculiar characteristics, is worked with the exclusive use of oxen. Aged in small chestnut barrels for 15 months, it is a wine of clear vigor, energetic and singular, unforgettable after the first taste.

Gran Passione Corvina - Merlot Blend - Bottle

Gran Passione Corvina - Merlot Blend - Bottle

$40.00

Veneto, Italy - Blend of Merlot and Corvina. Intense purple color. Full-bodied with rich dark blackberry and black cherry flavors balanced by a solid structure due to elevated alcohol %, acidity and soft tannins.

Gratus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

Gratus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$127.00

Napa, CA - Very dark in the glass offering bright fruit aromatics including sweet blackberry and plum tinged with mocha, a floral note (perhaps lavender), mint and cedar notes. Smooth and supple across the palate – shows earthy nuances, noticeable but not harsh tannins and a white pepper spice on the finish. Long lasting in both flavor and texture.

I. Papiano Riserva “Probi” - Bottle

I. Papiano Riserva “Probi” - Bottle

$50.00

Emilia-Romangna, Italy - Sangiovese, deep red in color, delicately spiced nose of cherries and plums, supple, with fine tannic structure and a mineral finish.

Inno alla Vita Nizza - Bottle

Inno alla Vita Nizza - Bottle

$57.00

Piemonte, Italy - Intense ruby red color with an aromatic bouquet of blueberry, ripe cherry, plums and vanilla. Great balance between acidity and tannins; Round and full-bodied.

Klinker Brick Zinfandel - Bottle

Klinker Brick Zinfandel - Bottle

$54.00

Lodi, CA - Made from vineyard blocks up to 120 years old. Notes of dark cherry and spices. On the palate notes of raspberry and cranberry, with a hint of black pepper. The result is a balanced and complex Zinfandel

La Giaretta Amarone - Bottle

La Giaretta Amarone - Bottle

$59.00Out of stock

Italy - This Amarone della Valpolicella Classico is obtained from the best grapes of every harvest. At least two years of aging and subsequent refinement in bottle result in a ruby red wine with an intense bouquet of cherries and preserved Morello cherries in alcohol, with a robust body and a particularly well-balanced flavor. Cassis, dried plums, ripe black fruits. Rustic, full-bodied, great length.

La Rioja Alta Vina Alberdini Riserva - Bottle

La Rioja Alta Vina Alberdini Riserva - Bottle

$44.00

Spain - Nose shows great intensity. Fruity aromas of cherries, blackberry, and plum. Warm, rounded palate.

Lapostolle Clos Apalta - Bottle

Lapostolle Clos Apalta - Bottle

$189.00

Chile - Deep ruby red color with purple edges. Complex nose opening towards ripe black fruit such as cassis, blackberry and fig, along with nuts, cinnamon and licorice notes. Intense creamy attack with black fruit flavors. Long lasting velvety tannins. Intense and elegant finish.

Leonetti Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

Leonetti Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$107.00

Walla Walla, WA - Impenetrably dark. An explosive nose of coffee, red and black fruits, Russian sage, and garden herbs. Lesser notes follow of crème cassis, currant, and black olive. On the palate, the wine is dense, sweet, and broodingly dark. Simply perfect fine-grained tannins melded with laser-focused acidity deliver impressive length that lingers on the palate.

Libero Brunello di Montalcino DOCG - Bottle

Libero Brunello di Montalcino DOCG - Bottle

$70.00

Montalcino, Italy - Dense, dark red in the glass and powerful, round notes of liquorice and ripe black cherry on the nose. The palate is juicy, spicy, and full of dark fruit notes. The tannins are smooth and elegant and the finish is enduring and nutty.

Line 39 Merlot - Bottle

Line 39 Merlot - Bottle

$46.00

Central Coast, CA - Ripe black cherry, plum, dark chocolate and French oak. Juicy and ripe.

Louis Martini Napa Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

Louis Martini Napa Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$57.00

Napa, CA - This wine delivers flavors of jammy blackberry, cherry, dark chocolate and graham cracker that make for a decadent, approachable experience. Notes of of black cherry, blackberry and plum are complemented by hits of toasted oak, dried currant and baking spice. Fine-grained tannins and ample brightness on the palate give way to a polished mouthfeel and exceptionally long finish. Blend: 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Petite Sirah, 2% Petit Verdot, 2% Cabernet Franc, 2% Malbec, 1% Merlot