Farina Neighborhood Italian

Emily's Miner Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$83.00

Napa Valley, CA: Emily’s is an eponymous offering in remembrance of Emily Miner, co-founder of Miner Family Winery, who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2011. As a further tribute, the winery has partnered with Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research and donates 10% of sales of Emily’s to the foundation to support finding faster solutions and better answers to fight cancer. This Napa Valley Cabernet is as expressive and elegant as our muse. It is a decadent and rich wine layered with aromas of black fruit and hints of mocha, espresso and toasted oak. Dark in color, this full-bodied Cabernet coats the entire palate with rich texture and a long finish, boasting fine-grained tannins. Truly iconic Napa Valley for a truly iconic woman.