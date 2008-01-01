Farina Neighborhood Italian
718 Reviews
$$
8450 Honeycutt Rd
Raleigh, NC 27615
Specials
Antipasti
Bruschetta
• fresh mozzarella, grilled artichokes, lemon herb vinaigrette, pecorino romano. • cherry tomatoes, basil, arugula, parmesan, evoo, balsamic reduction • ricotta cheese, truffle honey, prosciutto, pistachio • assortment platter of all three
Steamed Littleneck Clams
white wine, smoked pork belly tomato broth, grilled bread
Fried Mozzarella
fresh mozzarella with house marinara
Grandma's Meatballs
three giant meatballs, house marinara, ricotta, fresh basil, parmesan
Grilled Spanish Octopus
garbanzo beans, fennel, capers, red onion, parsley salad
Mixed Olives and Aged Provolone
Oysters Farina
sambuca, creamed spinach, crispy prosciutto, hollandaise
Creamed Spinach
parmesan cheese, asiago cream, Tuscan bread
Goat Cheese Stuffed Peppers
golden raisins, pine nuts, capers, basil, evoo, balsamic reduction
Salads
Arugula Salad - Single
radicchio, seasonal cheese, fruit, candied pecans, white balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Salad - Large
Chopped Salad - Single
mixed greens, Italian meats, cheeses, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, lemon herb vinaigrette
Chopped Salad - Large
Classic Caesar - Single
romaine, croutons, housemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Classic Caesar - Large
Caprese Salad
local tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese, basil pesto, balsamic glaze (Gluten Free)
Simple Salad - Single
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Simple Salad - Large
Entrees
Braised Short Ribs Single
homemade ricotta gnocchi, gorgonzola sauce, rich jus
Braised Short Ribs Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Grilled Salmon Single
herbed lemon and sweet pea risotto, shaved fennel
Grilled Salmon Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Lemon Pesto Chicken Single
asparagus, lemon butter, garlic mashed potatoes
Lemon Pesto Chicken Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Scampi and Champagne Risotto
garlic butter sautéed shrimp over creamy, mozzarella, champagne risotto with shaved parmesan cheese
Scampi and Champagne Risotto Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Seafood Pasta Single
scallops, shrimp, lobster, clams, calamari, white wine, tomato broth, tagliatelle
Seafood Pasta Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Marsala
CHICKEN or VEAL: (sautéed) wild mushrooms, marsala wine, cream, garlic mashed potatoes
Milanese
CHICKEN or VEAL: (breaded) mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette
Parmesan
CHICKEN or VEAL or EGGPLANT: (breaded) fresh mozzarella, house marinara, spaghetti
Piccata
CHICKEN or VEAL: (sautéed) lemon and caper wine sauce, artichokes, garlic mashed potatoes
Saltimbocca
CHICKEN or VEAL: (dredged and sautéed) sage, wine sauce, butter, prosciutto ham, fontina, garlic mashed potatoes
Pasta
Sunday Gravy
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
Sunday Gravy - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Bolognese Pasta
classic northern Italian meat sauce, tagliatelle pasta, parmesan
Bolognese - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms Pasta
roasted tomatoes, arugula, roasted garlic cream, parmesan, rigatoni
Balsamic Roasted Mushrooms - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Carbonara Pasta
crispy smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, black pepper, egg yolk, cream, spaghetti
Carbonara - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Chicken and Broccoli Pasta
garlic, olive oil, pecorino, rigatoni
Chicken and Broccoli - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Clams and Sausage Pasta
garlic, white wine, butter, herbs, spaghetti
Clams and Sausage - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi
house marinara baked with fontina cheese
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Lobster Spaghetti
Roasted Garlic Lobster Spaghetti It has a creamy garlic Alfredo, Sundried tomatoes, sautéed spinach, and Pecorino Romano cheese
Lobster Spaghetti - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Pesto Primavera Pasta
cherry tomatoes, garlic herb mushrooms, spinach, capellini, pesto cream sauce, parmesan
Pesto Primavera - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Baked Rigatoni
sausage ragu, three kinds of cheese, rigatoni
Baked Rigatoni - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Roasted Chicken Pasta
rosemary-parmesan cream, goat cheese, cavatelli pasta
Roasted Chicken Pasta - Platter
serves 2 to 3 people
Spaghetti Alfredo
Spaghetti Alfredo - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti Marinara - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Spaghetti Meatball
Spaghetti Meatball - Large
serves 2 to 3 people
Pizza
12" Bacon Pizza
(no sauce), cherry tomatoes, ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, parsley, bacon
12" Cheese Pizza
fresh mozzarella
12" Farina Sausage Pizza
roasted peppers, aged provolone, fresh mozzarella, basil, sausage
12" Hawaii-Italian Pizza
prosciutto, pineapple, goat cheese, BBQ sauce, fresh mozzarella
12" Margherita Pizza
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
12" Spicy Meatball Pizza
roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, basil, chili flakes, sliced meatballs
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pick any 3 meat toppings
12" Pancetta Pizza
(no sauce), gorgonzola, fig preserves, saba, arugula, pancetta, fresh mozzarella
12" Classic Pepperoni Pizza
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni
12" Prosciutto Pizza
arugula, fresh mozzarella, evoo, prosciutto
12" Puttanesca Pizza
olives, capers, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmesan
12" Soppressata Pizza
hot calabrian honey, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan
12" Vegetarian Pizza Pizza
Pick any 3 vegetable toppings
12" Wild Mushroom Pizza
(no sauce), fontina cheese, truffle oil, arugula, mushrooms
18" Bacon Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Cheese Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Farina Sausage Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Hawaii-Italian Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Margherita Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Spicy Meatball Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Meat Lovers Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Pancetta Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Prosciutto Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Puttanesca Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Soppressata Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Vegetarian Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
18" Wild Mushroom Pizza
Serves 2-3 people
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Tiramisu
lady fingers soaked in espresso with mascarpone cream, dark rum and cocoa
Chocolate Torte
milk chocolate cream, vanilla, vanilla wafer crust, vanilla cream and fruit garnish
Ricotta Cheesecake
ricotta cheese, Madagascar vanilla, vanilla wafer crust, blueberry compote
Cannolis
two cannolis filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream
Vanilla ice cream
Affogato
Farina Affogato
Reds
AIA Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan - Bottle
Tuscany, Italy - Deep ruby with purple hues. Delicate on the nose with notes of cherry, vanilla, raw beef, and herbs. Palate is dry, structured and elegant. Lengthy and smooth finish.
Almarada Malbec - Bottle
Mendoza, Argentina - 90 pts JS - Deep red ruby color with violet reflections, fruity and complex aroma with notes of raspberry, blackberries, vanilla and chocolate. In the mouth is well structured, silky tannins and well rounded and striking end.
Alovini Il Rosso Aglianico del Vulture DOC 2019 - Bottle
Basilicata, Italy - Aglianico is arguably southern Italy's finest red grape, and this wine really exemplifies that. Full-bodied, elegant, well balanced and modern with damson and Black Forest flavors, mineral-like acidity, and a touch of balancing oak spice with leather characters on the finish.
Annabella Pinot Noir - Bottle
Russian River, CA - Dark burgundy with brooding nose of ripe strawberries, forest floor and shiitake mushrooms. Flavors of white fig, cocoa and vanilla bean, smooth integrated oak with finish of clove and orange peel.
Archivio Amarone DOCG 2008 - Bottle
Italy - From the oldest vines of the Tenuta Costalunga vineyard; a wine born from patience. The product of a single Slavonian oak cask of the 2008 vintage that showed stunning character, profound aging potential, Archivio Storico rested and aged in large wood for 10 years. Then, in 2018, that single barrel was drawn off into 2,500 numbered bottles; each one a snapshot of Zenato’s finest Amarone wine, very articulated and refined. It is a fascinating wine with brilliant light ruby color. Scents of sour cherries, dried rose and rhubarb with a bitter licorice and smoked touches. Acidic and dynamic fragrance from sip, to savory, deep finish. Farina has acquired the last four bottles available of this transcendent wine.
Band of Vintners Consortium Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
Napa, CA: A lush, approachable and pleasurable wine. What a spectacular vintage! .A warm and inviting nose, reminiscent of a summer day in Napa, conjures up notes of grilled meats and Herbs de Provence. This vintage rolls over your palate with succulent flavors of black currant, boysenberry and dark cherry. 83% Cabernet, 14% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc
Belle Glos, Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir Balade - Bottle
California - Bright cherry red with bold, vibrant aromas of blackberry jam, raspberry tart and toasted oak accented by subtle notes of rose petal, violets and cherry cola. This wine is juicy and generous on the palate with baked cherry, fresh strawberry, cranberry and baking spices. Perfectly balanced with bright acidity and a supple mouthfeel. Fine grained tannins provide an authentic textural distinction and structural depth.
Blue Rock Baby Blue - Bottle
**Melissa FAVORITE** Sonoma, CA - Proprietary red blend is made in an approachable style that is delicious on release. Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Merlot and Malbec. An abundance of pleasure right from the start. Striking Cabernet aromatics leap from the glass, deep black and blue fruits dance on the palate, followed by a soft and silky texture, fine grained tannins and glorious structure to complete ensemble. Velvety tannins, an enticing aroma - a wine that is balanced with a lengthy finish.
Bocelli Tenor Red Super Tuscan - Bottle
Toscana, Italy - I.G.T. In the rolling countryside near Pisa stands a wondrous outdoor amphitheater known as Teatro del Silenzio (“theater of silence”). For 364 days per year, there is pristine silence, with only the sounds of nature. But one spectacular day every summer, that silence is broken with a concert by tenor Andrea Bocelli. With friends from around the world, he leads a celebration of life and the coming harvest. Tenor Red is the Bocelli family’s homage to this spirit: a Super Tuscan with aromas of bright cherry, cassis, sage and cocoa. 34% Cabernet Sauvignon 33% Sangiovese 33% Merlot ABV 13.5%
Bodegas y Vinedos San Roman, Toro - Bottle
Spain - 93 pts WE - Classy aromas of lemony oak, cigar box, bramble and berry fruits set up a massive palate with fierce tannins and years of aging potential. Dark, toasty flavors of pure cacao, charred oak and black fruits finish with power and structure.
Buoncristiani Malbec - Bottle
Napa, CA - 92 pts RP - Expect to find a dark purple color, intense black and blueberries, white pepper spice, violets, vanilla, toasty French oak, white chocolate, a broad mid palate with balanced acidity, depth of flavor, and a fleshy sexy round finish.
Buoncristiani Syrah - Bottle
Napa, CA - Expect to find wild blackberry, violet, blueberry, dark chocolate, white pepper, exotic spice, bright fruit and the Buoncristiani signatures of balance, depth on the mid palate, and a lengthy persistent finish. Seventeen months aging in 40% new French oak barrels rounded out the palate even further, while adding more texture, aroma, and flavor components. 100% Syrah
Burly Simpkins Vineyard - Bottle
Napa, CA - Aromas of cassis and black berries meld seamlessly with notes of chocolate, and anise. The rich, plush mouth feel elegantly transforms into sweetness by supple tannins and lovely oak integration. Layered, complex, and lingering, a true wine drinking experience. The Cabernet grapes for this wine came from The Simpkins Vineyard in the Coombsivlle area just east of the city of Napa.
Cantina del Pino Barbaresco Ovello - Bottle
Piemonte, Italy - Ruby red intense color with an edge of pomegranate with a soft scent of prune, fruits of the forest with a note of mint...elegant with a good tannins, soft and silky, balanced with fresh acidity and an intriguing scent of balsamic. The elegance and intensity of this wine perfectly expresses Ovello - one of the most famous sites in the entire Barbaresco wine growing region. 100% Nebbiolo
Caymus - Bottle
Napa, CA - 2019 Dark, super-ripe fruit lays over sleek, rich texture with additional complexity coming in form of cola, tobacco, anise, mocha, and molasses. Aromas of blackberry jam, cassis, currant, and cocoa. Abundant in tannins, it retains a softness that guarantees a silky mouth feel and sultry finish. Perfect wine for our braised short ribs entree.
Chasing Lions Cab. Sauv - Bottle
Napa, CA - Ripe black cherry and blackberry. Creamy and dense with hints of dark chocolate, espresso and black pepper.
Crane Assemble Disciples - Bottle
**Keith FAVORITE** Napa, CA - Vineyards from Rutherford and St. Helena are blended to create a balanced wine. Strawberry preserves leap from the glass initially, followed by a bouquet of floral aromatics: lavender, violets and roses. Rich earthy notes of freshly plowed soil, fresh rain on warm granite and petrichor. Spicy, but not a peppery spice, more of a star anise spiciness, tart raspberries and sweet plouts, with a very long, dusty finish of strawberry cream, vanilla and caramelized sugar that lingers.... smooth and luscious!
Dedication - Bottle
St. Helena, CA - On the nose, rich blackberry, currant, plum and loads of jammy cherry with faint seasonings of dark chocolate, truffle oil, oak, coriander, and minerals. A velvety core of lush red fruit emerges from the ripeness of the small-berried hillside fruit. This generously proportioned wine expands as it moves through the palate with a seemingly endless finish.
Di Majo Norante Sangiovese - Bottle
Di Majo Norante Sangiovese Italy - Dry and mellow wine, with a bright red color. Fresh, fruity bouquet with a hint of violet and red berries and leather.
Duckhorn Greenwing Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
Columbia Valley, WA - Dark ruby in color, presents generous and pure black and red fruit aromatics, framed in spicy and aromatic oak. Black plum and bing cherry lead the way, followed by notions of clove, brown sugar, and mocha. On the palate, the wine is broad, juicy, and plummy. Plush, with lots of body, the wine finishes with noble presence and fine-grain tannins.
Emily's Miner Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
Napa Valley, CA: Emily’s is an eponymous offering in remembrance of Emily Miner, co-founder of Miner Family Winery, who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2011. As a further tribute, the winery has partnered with Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research and donates 10% of sales of Emily’s to the foundation to support finding faster solutions and better answers to fight cancer. This Napa Valley Cabernet is as expressive and elegant as our muse. It is a decadent and rich wine layered with aromas of black fruit and hints of mocha, espresso and toasted oak. Dark in color, this full-bodied Cabernet coats the entire palate with rich texture and a long finish, boasting fine-grained tannins. Truly iconic Napa Valley for a truly iconic woman.
Estate Cellars - Bottle
Central Coast, CA - The Estate Red Wine is done in a Bordeaux Style. Nothing short of elegance in a glass. A beautiful blend of modern sustainability practices paired with old-world, hand-crafted style of winemaking. This wine represents the desire to perfectly balance tradition with progress. Aromas of blueberry, violets and plum. Flavors of blackberry, pepper, and vanilla.
Evolution Pinot Noir - Bottle
Williamette Valley, OR - Light, fruit forward, silky and rich. 100% Pinot Noir
Feudi del Duca Montepulciano d'Abruzzo - Bottle
Abruzzo, Italy - A robust wine with a bright ruby color and lovely aromas to match. Traditional style, medium-bodied with ripe cherry and spice notes that lead to a soft, herb-tinged finish.
Figgins Walla Walla Red - Bottle
Walla Walla, WA - The wine is deeply colored and bursts from the glass with baking spices, pan-reduced brambles, blueberry, and dried fig. It is delightfully fresh with a deep current of ripe fruit that runs the course of the palate. The ultra-fine tannins provide for a long and smooth finish.
Finca La Celia Heritage - Bottle
Uco Valley, Argentina - Excellent purple red color, an aromatic wine with the ultimate expression of elegance: ripe fruit jam, balsamic notes, subtle floral contributions. The oak aging appears in classic style, with prominent toasted notes. In the mouth the wine has a sweet entry, firm structure, with balanced tannins, alcohol and acidity. Persistent finish.
G.D. Vajra Barola - Bottle
Italy - Floral perfumes and minerality come out vividly, where red berries and sour cherry dominate the nose together with gentle scents of violet petal, rose bud and a hint of pine. Palate is succulent and full of energy, with very refined tannins and outstanding purity. 100% Nebbiolo
Gaja Marcanda Promis Super Tuscan - Bottle
Italy - Floral aromas turn into an earthy bouquet. Palate is fresh and juicy with notes of red and black fruits - raspberry, strawberry, and mulberry. Creamy, smooth tannins and final flavor is intriguing with a smoky, spicy character.
Ghirada Fittiloghe Francesco Cadinu DOC 2019
Sardegna, Italy - 100% Cannonau grapes. Ruby, very intense. The nose is decisive and of great depth; in particular, small red fruits and spices emerge. On the palate it is dense, warm, well balanced, very long. From a vineyard over 120 years old, located in the Fittiloghe area - hence the name; the vineyard, given the peculiar characteristics, is worked with the exclusive use of oxen. Aged in small chestnut barrels for 15 months, it is a wine of clear vigor, energetic and singular, unforgettable after the first taste.
Gran Passione Corvina - Merlot Blend - Bottle
Veneto, Italy - Blend of Merlot and Corvina. Intense purple color. Full-bodied with rich dark blackberry and black cherry flavors balanced by a solid structure due to elevated alcohol %, acidity and soft tannins.
Gratus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
Napa, CA - Very dark in the glass offering bright fruit aromatics including sweet blackberry and plum tinged with mocha, a floral note (perhaps lavender), mint and cedar notes. Smooth and supple across the palate – shows earthy nuances, noticeable but not harsh tannins and a white pepper spice on the finish. Long lasting in both flavor and texture.
I. Papiano Riserva “Probi” - Bottle
Emilia-Romangna, Italy - Sangiovese, deep red in color, delicately spiced nose of cherries and plums, supple, with fine tannic structure and a mineral finish.
Inno alla Vita Nizza - Bottle
Piemonte, Italy - Intense ruby red color with an aromatic bouquet of blueberry, ripe cherry, plums and vanilla. Great balance between acidity and tannins; Round and full-bodied.
Klinker Brick Zinfandel - Bottle
Lodi, CA - Made from vineyard blocks up to 120 years old. Notes of dark cherry and spices. On the palate notes of raspberry and cranberry, with a hint of black pepper. The result is a balanced and complex Zinfandel
La Giaretta Amarone - Bottle
Italy - This Amarone della Valpolicella Classico is obtained from the best grapes of every harvest. At least two years of aging and subsequent refinement in bottle result in a ruby red wine with an intense bouquet of cherries and preserved Morello cherries in alcohol, with a robust body and a particularly well-balanced flavor. Cassis, dried plums, ripe black fruits. Rustic, full-bodied, great length.
La Rioja Alta Vina Alberdini Riserva - Bottle
Spain - Nose shows great intensity. Fruity aromas of cherries, blackberry, and plum. Warm, rounded palate.
Lapostolle Clos Apalta - Bottle
Chile - Deep ruby red color with purple edges. Complex nose opening towards ripe black fruit such as cassis, blackberry and fig, along with nuts, cinnamon and licorice notes. Intense creamy attack with black fruit flavors. Long lasting velvety tannins. Intense and elegant finish.
Leonetti Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
Walla Walla, WA - Impenetrably dark. An explosive nose of coffee, red and black fruits, Russian sage, and garden herbs. Lesser notes follow of crème cassis, currant, and black olive. On the palate, the wine is dense, sweet, and broodingly dark. Simply perfect fine-grained tannins melded with laser-focused acidity deliver impressive length that lingers on the palate.
Libero Brunello di Montalcino DOCG - Bottle
Montalcino, Italy - Dense, dark red in the glass and powerful, round notes of liquorice and ripe black cherry on the nose. The palate is juicy, spicy, and full of dark fruit notes. The tannins are smooth and elegant and the finish is enduring and nutty.
Line 39 Merlot - Bottle
Central Coast, CA - Ripe black cherry, plum, dark chocolate and French oak. Juicy and ripe.
Louis Martini Napa Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle
Napa, CA - This wine delivers flavors of jammy blackberry, cherry, dark chocolate and graham cracker that make for a decadent, approachable experience. Notes of of black cherry, blackberry and plum are complemented by hits of toasted oak, dried currant and baking spice. Fine-grained tannins and ample brightness on the palate give way to a polished mouthfeel and exceptionally long finish. Blend: 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Petite Sirah, 2% Petit Verdot, 2% Cabernet Franc, 2% Malbec, 1% Merlot