Farley's Pizzeria Ballantyne
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
CRAVE We strive to be your favorite independent pizzeria that you and your family long for. Whether it’s dine in, pick up, or delivery, we make sure to make fast, homemade, craveable food. CREATE Good food doesn’t have to be complicated. From our wings to our pizza, we take pride in our made to order food using simple, fresh ingredients. Create and customize your own dishes! ENJOY We promise to always keep our standards high, and have you leave happy with a full belly.
Location
15025 Old Lancaster Highway, Charlotte, NC 28277
Gallery
