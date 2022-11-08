  • Home
Farm & Fork Kitchen 42755 Creek View Plaza Unit #100

No reviews yet

42755 Creek View Plaza Unit #100

Ashburn, VA 20147

Popular Items

Roasted Amish Chicken
Seared Rockfish
Rustic Bread

N/A Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Q Tree Ginger Beer

$7.00

Q Tonic Water

$7.00

Q Soda Water

$7.00

Q Grapefruit Soda

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Passion Fruit Mocktail

$8.00

Hibiscus Lemon Tea

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Iced Tea - Lemon

$6.00

Iced Tea - Green

$6.00

BTL Water

BLT Still Water

$7.00

BTL Sparkling Water

$7.00

Coffee

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Small Plates

Rustic Bread

Rustic Bread

$7.00

Grilled rustic bread, whipped butter topped with black truffle salt, chives

Grandma Deviled Eggs

Grandma Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Creamy egg yolks, shallots, celery, herbs. Served Plain, Maryland Crabmeat or Smoked Trout Roe

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

U-10 shrimp marinated in Extra Virgin Olive oil, parsley, chili flakes, lemon zest, oregano.

Eggplant Meatballs

Eggplant Meatballs

$15.00

Eggplant meatballs, tomato sauce, parsley and pecorino cheese.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Charred shishito peppers, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, Malden salt.

Sauteed Spinash

$12.00

Baby spinach, shallots, raisins, green apple, pine nuts, sherry vinegar, EVOO

Romanesco Broccoli

$9.00

Roasted Romanesco Broccoli, cauliflower puree, pomegranate seeds, pine nuts

Tita's Grilled Octopus

Tita's Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Grilled Octopus, black garlic puree, fennel-baby arugula salad, tomato-capers & olives

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Pan roasted brussels sprout, raisins, dry apricots, applewood smoked bacon, honey

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Smoked Ham & Gruyere Cheese, Brioche bread & grainy Mustard

Whipped Feta & Beets

Whipped Feta & Beets

$15.00

Whipped Feta Cheese, Beets, Herbs, EVOO, pumpkin seeds

Smoked Trout Dip

Smoked Trout Dip

$18.00

Blue Hill Bay Smoked Trout Dip, onions, Serrano peppers, mayo, yogurt, dill, chives.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$14.00

Butternut squash hushpuppies with Honey Butter

Chicken Croquetas

$14.00

Creamy chiques craquetas, pulled amish chicken, maldon salt

Maryland Crabcake

$20.00

Tartar Sauce, lemon

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, baby kale, garlic croutons, Parm

Buratta & Prosciutto

Buratta & Prosciutto

$20.00

Burrata cheese, prosciutto, baby arugula, aged balsamic reduction

Citrus Salad

Citrus Salad

$16.00

Citrus, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, frisse lettuce, orange vinaigrette

Cream Of Tomato Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Large Plates

Seared Rockfish

Seared Rockfish

$28.00

Seared 8 oz Rockfish, sautéed baby spinach with shallots, lemon-caper butter sauce, lemon

Seared Sea Scallops

Seared Sea Scallops

$38.00

Seared Sea Scallops, butternut squash, applewood smoked bacon, pearl onions, pumpkin seeds, butternut squash puree

Roasted Amish Chicken

Roasted Amish Chicken

$24.00

Marinated 48 hrs, served with baby arugula, lemon, chicken pan jus

New York Strip

$39.00

12oz Dry aged NY Strip, Grilled jumbo asparagus, salsa verde, Jus

Duck Confit

Duck Confit

$24.00

Confit Moulard Duck, French green lentils, roasted pearl onions and baby carrots

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$48.00

14oz Dry aged Ribeye Steak, roasted fingerling potatoes, shiitake mushroom red wine jus

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$38.00Out of stock

Carolina Red Snapper, red quinoa salad with pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, mint, parsley, orange vinaigrette, pomegranate reduction

Seafood Stew

$45.00

Blue Bay Mussels, Littleneck Clams, Jumbo Shrimp, Octopus, Corn, Potatoes, Tomato seafood broth, herb butter

Sides

Spring Succotash

$10.00Out of stock

Fava, corn succotash, roasted pearl onions, shishito peppers, roasted garlic herb butter, cream

Housemade fries

$7.00

housemade fries

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Boiled and roasted in herb butter

Baby Carrots

Baby Carrots

$9.00

Sautéed Baby French Carrots with pesto

Sautéed Mushrooms

Sautéed Mushrooms

$11.00Out of stock

Sautéed Mushrooms, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, garlic & Shallots

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Desserts

Lemon Verbina Pannacotta

Lemon Verbina Pannacotta

$10.00

Lemon Verbena Panna cotta, seasonal berries in berry sauce, mint

Chocolate Pot De Creme

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$10.00

Chocolate pot de creme, coffee cream, pistachio

Appple Poached Red Wine

Appple Poached Red Wine

$10.00

Red wine poached apples, orange granita, red wine syrup

Ice Cream

$9.00

Waffer Cookie

Sorbet

$10.00

Waffer Cookie

Kid's Menu

Fabi's Burger

$11.00

Dry aged beef blend, potato chips or fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Cheddar cheese, potato chips

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

House-made fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Potato chips or house fries

Kid's Gelato

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
New American seasonal inspired food & drinks, made from scratch with responsible locally sourced ingredients from farms & partners we know.

42755 Creek View Plaza Unit #100, Ashburn, VA 20147

