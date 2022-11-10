Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Bar - Lakeview

1,522 Reviews

$$

1300 W Wellington Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

Pasture Raised Farm Bar Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Michigan “Harvest”

Snacks & Appetizers

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.00

Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon Lardons, Brown Dog Farm Apple Glaze & Honey, Chives

Corn Bread

$11.00

Brown Dog Farm Honey Butter

Chicken Soup

$12.00

Fall Vegetables, Egg Noodles, Parsley, Dill

Sticky Pork Ribs

$13.00

Spiced Apple Glaze, Green Apples, Farm Bar Chili, Everything Spice

Hog Stew

$13.00

Braised Pork Belly, Italian Sausage, Carrots, Kale, White Beans, Chili, Manchego Cheese Crostini, Lime

Salads

Farm Green Salad

$11.50

Chicory, Tomato, Cucumber, Garlic Croutons, Brown Dog Farm Honey Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Chicory, Pears, Goat Cheese, Smoked Candied Walnuts, Brown Dog Farm Apples, Shallot Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glazed

Handhelds

100% pasture-raised, grass-fed beef from Strauss Farms in Wisconsin. All Sandwiches Served with Fries
Michigan “Harvest”

$17.00

Sour Cherry Cider Jam, Caramelized Onions, Herbed Goat Cheese, Arugula, Butter Bun

Pasture Raised Farm Bar Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Butter Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sharp Wisconsin Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Comeback Sauce, Butter Bun

Roasted Beet Reuben

$16.00

Roasted Beets, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Farm Bar Secret Sauce, Marble Rye, Fries

Entrees

Antarctic Salmon

$27.00

Clam And Butter White Bean Stew, Crispy Prosciutto, Herb Oil

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Half Roasted Miller Chicken, Roasted Roots Vegetables, Blistered Wild Mushrooms, Whole Grain Mustard Chicken Jus

Farmers Cut Steak

$29.00

10oz Sirloin Flap Steak, Wild Mushrooms, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Homemade Basil Chimmichurri

Cauliflower Steak

$20.00

Vegan Polenta Crusted Cauliflower, Basil Chimichurri, Pickles Vegetables, Chicory

Great Lakes Whitefish & Chips

$19.50

Beer Battered Whitefish, House Tartar Sauce, French Fries

Pork Chop

$25.00

Wild Rice Pilaf, Roasted Carrots, Green Apples, Radishes, Brown Dog Farm Reduced Spiced Apple Jus

Duck Breast

$27.00Out of stock

Sides

Large Baked Cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese

$10.50
Small Baked Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00

Side Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Small Farm Green Salad

$6.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$9.00

Desserts

Gallette

$12.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Apple Cider Doughnuts

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

Birthday Cake Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Vanilla Gelato

$5.00

Kids

Kids Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$7.00

Kids Fish 'n Chips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke Refill

Sprite

$3.25

Puppy Dinners

No Salt or Seasoning or Sauce Added. Safe & Special Dinner for your Fur Baby!
Build Your Own Puppy Bowl

No Sauce, No Seasoning or Salt Added. Made Special For your Fur Baby!

Wine To Go

Breaking Bad Zinfandel

$24.00

Château Jordan Bordeaux

$24.00

Montaribaldi Ternus Langhe Nebbiolo

$24.00

Big Shoulders Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Hendry HRW Pinot Noir

$24.00

Bodegas Gallegas 'Abellio' Albarino

$24.00

Mary Taylor Côtes de Gascogne

$24.00

Rain Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Roots Chardonnay

$24.00

Ca'Stele Prosecco Doc Brut Prosecco

$22.00

Ca'Stele Rosé Prosecco Prosecco Rosé

$22.00

Cantine Barbera La Bambina Menfi Rosato Rosé

$22.00

Anjos Vinho Verde Rosé

$22.00

GIVING TUESDAY

Dream For Kids

The Friendship Center Food Pantry

Women Employed

Cradles To Crayons

$5.00 Donation

$5.00

$10.00 Donation

$10.00

$20.00 Donation

$20.00

$50.00 Donation

$50.00

$100.00 Donation

$100.00

Retail

4 oz Honey

$5.00Out of stock

8 oz Honey

$8.00Out of stock

12 oz Honey

$12.00Out of stock

16 oz Honey

$16.00Out of stock

Hat

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm Bar Lakeview is all about the Midwest. Locally-sourced, sustainable and made from scratch. 80% of what we sell at Farm Bar is from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Our food is "Honest to the Heartland" Our goal is to bring the best of the Midwest to our guests through sustainable sourcing, scratch cooking and farmers we know and trust, all delivered with greater Midwestern hospitality everyday. We specialize in craft cocktails, locally sourced craft cider, craft beers and a carefully curated selection of wines by the glass.

Website

Location

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Farm Bar image
Farm Bar image
Farm Bar image
Farm Bar image

