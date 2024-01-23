Farm Basket - Rainbow 9435 S. Rainbow Blvd
9435 S. Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Food
Sandwiches
- Gobbler$7.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce
- Gobbler Meal$10.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.
- Gobbler Deluxe$8.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.
- Gobbler Deluxe Meal$11.99
Our Famous Fried Turkey sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- Gobbler Filet (no bun)$6.99
Filet only
- Clucker$7.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce
- Clucker Meal$10.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink.
- Clucker Deluxe$8.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce.
- Clucker Deluxe Meal$11.99
Our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with Miracle Whip and cranberry sauce or your choice of sauce, Farm seasoned fries and a drink
- Clucker Filet (no bun)$6.99
Filet only
- Lil' Clucker$3.50
Our Famous Fried Chicken slider topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce
- Lil' Clucker Meal$9.99
Two of our Famous Fried Chicken sandwich sliders topped with pickles and comes with your choice of sauce Farm seasoned fries and a drink