Farm Basket - West Charleston 6148 West Charleston Boulevard
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
For 50 years, Farm Basket has been a local favorite in the Las Vegas community. Many of our customers have enjoyed our delicious menu items from childhood to adulthood, introducing their own children to Farm Basket favorites. We proudly hold a longstanding reputation for serving the best turkey and chicken sandwiches in the valley. At Farm Basket, we’re not just a restaurant – we’re a Las Vegas tradition. Our loyal customers will assure you that our motto, “Carried Away with Quality,” rings true and is shown in our delicious menu items.
Location
6148 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146
