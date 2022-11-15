Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Bell Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1209 W Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Order Again

Popular Items

Come N' Get It Platter
House Brioche French Toast
Fried Chicken & Waffle

Let's Get It Started

Pork Belly Biscuit Sliders

$14.00

Three Scratch Biscuits, Bourbon Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Cucumbers and Onions

Salmon Bruschetta

$13.00

Three Toasted Baguettes, Smoked Salmon, Diced Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

House Mozzarella, Remoulade, Caperberries

Biscuit Board

$16.00

Four Scratch Biscuits with a Side of Virginia Ham, Pulled Pork Gravy, Whole Grain Mustard, House Preserves, Whipping Butter

Banana Beignets

$10.00

Golden Crispy Dough with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Game of Scones

$10.00

Four House-Made Seasonal Scones in a Basket to Share

Simply Irresist-a-Bowls

Steak Bowl

$18.00

Marinated Tenderloin, Home Fries, Peppers, Mushrooms, Fried Egg, Bearnaise Sauce

Bayou Bowl

$16.00

Andouille, Local Grits, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Grilled Peppers and Onions

Low Country Bowl

$17.00

Blue Crab, Shrimp, Poached Egg, Home Fries (Add Pulled Pork $4 or Beef Brisket $5)

Power of Love

$12.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, farro, spring mix, avocado, pickled onions, corn tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing (Add tofu $3, Add fried egg $3, add chicken $3)

Sweet Emotion

House Brioche French Toast

$16.00

Select One of Two Ways: Smothered with Bourbon-Glazed Bananas Foster or Topped with Maple Syrup and Fresh Berries

Choose Your Own Adventure

$12.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes with Choice of Strawberry White Chocolate Topping, House-Made Hazelnut Topping or Peaches and Cream

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Single Waffle with House Syrup (Sub Maple Syrup $2) (Add Bacon or Sausage $4)

Home for the Hollandaise

Ofelia's Benedict

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Avocado, Poached Egg, Hollandaise, Asparagus, Pico de Gallo, Hash Browns, (Add English Muffin $3)

Crab Cake Benedict

$25.00

Two Lump Crab Cakes, English Muffin, Poached Egg, Hollandaise, Asparagus, Hash Browns

Farm Bell Benedict

$16.00

House-Cured Pork, Poached Egg, Local English Muffin, Hollandaise, Hash Brown

Southern Benedict

$17.00

Bed of Home Fries, Fried Grit Cake, Blackened Pork Belly, Poached Egg, Hollandaise

Greatest Hits Vol2

South By Southwest

$15.00

Corn Tortillas, Sweet Potatoes, Black Eyed Peas, Avocado Salsa, Fried Eggs, Chipotle Dressing (Add Bacon or Sausage $4 | Chicken $5)

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Two Soft Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Trio Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole Sauce, Side of Hash Browns (Add Grilled Chicken $5 | Pulled Pork $5 | Brisket $6)

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

Buttermilk Waffle, Leg, Thigh, Wing and House Syrup (Sub Maple Syrup $2)

Avocado Egg Bake

$13.00

Two Eggs Baked in Avocado Halves, with Toasted Baguette, Hash Browns, Tomato Chutney (Add Bacon or Sausage $4 | Smoked Salmon $6)

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Albemarle Baking Co. Sourdough, Tomato, Pico De Gallo, House-Smashed Avo Spread (Add Fried Egg $3 | Smoked Salmon $6)

You Platter Me

Farmer's Market Platter

$16.00

Scrambled Farm Eggs, Black-Eyed Peas, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, Biscuit or Toast, and Side of Fruit

Brisket Brunch Platter

$17.00

Smoked Brisket, Sweet Potato Tostones, Black-Eyed Peas, Scrambled Egg, Apple Relish, Biscuit (Add Avocado $4)

Come N' Get It Platter

$16.00

Two Local Eggs, Hash Browns, Sausage or Bacon, Toast or Biscuit (Sub Country Ham $2 or Andouille $3) (Add Cheese Grits $4 or Pancake $5

Hello from the Other Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Andouille Sausage

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Two Local Farm Eggs

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Local English Muffin

$4.00

GF English Muffin

$4.00

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$6.00

Toast & Preserves

$4.00

Two Scratch Biscuits

$4.00

Pulled Pork Gravy

$4.00

Sliced Half Avocado

$4.00

Single Scone

$2.50

Sauteed Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Brisket

$5.00

Country Ham

$5.00

Add Maple Syrup

$2.00

The Kids Are Alright

French Toast Sticks + Bacon

$8.00

Pancake + Bacon

$8.00

Chicken Fingers + Hash Browns

$8.00

Egg + Toast + Bacon

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Pie - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Hummingbird Cake - Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Monday - Thursday

Bayou Panini

$11.00

Blackened Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Remoulade on Albemarle Baking Company Bread, Served with House Chips or Hashbrowns

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Blend of White Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Gruyere Cheese on Albemarle Baking Company Bread Includes choice of House Chips or Hashbrowns

Cajun Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Andouille Sausage, Two Fried Eggs, Trio Cheese, Mixed Greens, House Aioli on Albemarle Baking Company Bread

Apple Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$10.00

Omelette Your Way

$11.00

Choice of trio cheese; Choice of 3: Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms (Add Sausage, Bacon, Country Ham $3; Shrimp or Steak $5) Includes Hashbrowns

Build-A-Biscuit

$10.00

Scratch Biscuit Sandwich with Fresh Farm Egg, Choice of Trio Cheese or No Cheese; Choose a Protein: Bacon, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Ham, Veggie Sausage; Includes Hashbrowns

Pick Two - Soup and Sandwich

$13.00

Pick Two - Soup and Salad

$13.00

Pick Two - Sandwich and Salad

$13.00

Mimosa

Mimosa Flute

$7.00

Selection of Juices: Orange, Cranberry, Grapefruit, Pineapple

Peach Bellini Flute

$8.00

Bubbles, Pomegranate Liquor, House Peach Syrup

Cidermosa Glass

$7.00

Bold Rock Imperial Apple Cider, Fresh Orange Juice

Mimosa Carafe

$39.00

Selection of Juices: Orange, Cranberry, Grapefruit, Pineapple

Peach Bellini Carafe

$42.00

Bubbles, Pomegranate Liquor, House Peach Syrup

Cidermosa Pitcher

$28.00

Bold Rock Imperial Apple Cider, Fresh Orange Juice

Sir Mix A Shot

Signature Bloody Mary

$12.00

Tito’s or Local Cirrus Vodka, House Bloody Mary Mix, Celery, Olives (Sub Grey Goose $2)

Mic Drop

$16.00

The Signature, Plus Bacon, Shrimp Cocktail, Pickle (Sub Grey Goose $2)

Bourbon Bloody

$12.00

Bourbon, Back Pocket Bloody Brilliant Mix, Olives (Add Bacon $3) (Sub Ragged Branch $3, Maker's Mark $2)

La Maria

$12.00

Tequila, Back Pocket Bloody Baja Mix, Citrus Garnish (Sub Patrón $2)

Southern Style Cocktails

Top O The Mornin

$12.00

Local Coffee Cream Stout, Irish Whiskey, Simple Syrup

Espresso Martini

$12.00

House-Pulled Espresso Shot, Kahlua, Cirrus Vodka, Cream

Pear Vanilla Gin Fizzy

$12.00

Hendrick’s Gin, Pear Juice, Vanilla Syrup, Soda Splash

Little Drummer Boy

$11.00

Rum Plum Plum Plum Plum

Dinsmore Old-Fashioned

$13.00

Rye Whiskey, Brandy Soaked Cherries, Bitters, Citrus Garnish

Virgina Mule

$11.00

Cirrus Virginia Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime

Blackberry Smash

$12.00

Local Ragged Branch Bourbon , Blackberry Syrup, Soda

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tequila, Cherry, Orange, Pineapple (Sub Patrón $2)

Bourbon Margarita

$11.00

Bourbon, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup (Sub Ragged Branch $3, Maker's Mark $2)

Wine

Rose

$8.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Meritage

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Beer & Cider

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager GL

$6.00

Star Hill Coffee Cream Stout GL

$7.00

Bold Rock Cider GL

$6.00

Bold Rock Imperial Ale GL

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager Pitcher

$24.00

Star Hill Coffee Cream Stout Pitcher

$24.00

Bold Rock Cider Pitcher

$24.00

Bold Rock Imperial Ale Pitcher

$24.00

Blue Mtn Full Nelson Pale Ale

$6.00

Devil's Backbone Smash

$6.00

Bold Rock Seltzer

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

(If You Must!)

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

House-Made Lyric Coffee

$3.00

House-Made Lyric Iced Coffee

$3.50

Lyric Roasters Cold Brew

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

House-Made double shot of espresso with hot water.

Breve

$4.50

House-Made double shot of espresso topped with steamed half-n-half (unless you choose different milk option). As close to a 50:50 ratio as we can get.

Cappuccino

$4.50

House-Blended double shot of espresso under your favorite steamed milk topped with heavy foam and House-Made flavors (if you choose)

Chai Latte

$4.50

Charlottesville's FAVORITE house-made Chai Syrup steamed to perfection with your favorite milk.

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

House-Blended double shot of espresso under your favorite steamed milk with a little bit of foam and House-Made flavors (if you choose)

Macchiato

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

To-Go Refill

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sodas & Juice

Maine Root Lemonade

$4.50

Local Kombucha

$6.00

VA Artesian Water

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Orange Mandarin

$3.00

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Liquor

Gin - Tanqueray

$9.00

Gin - Strange Monkey (Local)

$10.00

Gin - Hendricks

$10.00

Vodka - Titos

$9.00

Vodka - Cirrus (Local)

$10.00

Vodka - Grey Goose

$12.00

Tequila - Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Tequila - Patron

$10.00

Rum - Bicardi

$9.00

Rum - Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Whiskey - Jack Daniels

$9.00

Whiskey - Jim Beam

$9.00

Whiskey - Makers Mark

$10.00

Whiskey - Jameson

$10.00

Whiskey - Ragged Branch Wheated

$12.00

Whiskey - Ragged Branch Rye

$12.00

Merch

FBK Hat - Teal

$25.00

FBK Hat - Yellow

$25.00

Food

Apple Streusel Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Cider Mini-Cake

$3.00

Maple Pecan Glazed Scone

$4.00

Hand Pie - Sausage, Prov & Mushroom

$5.50Out of stock

Vanilla Iced Pumpkin Loaf

$4.00

Single Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Beverage

Blue Mtn Full Nelson Pale Ale

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Devil's Backbone Smash

$6.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager GL

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

(If You Must!)

Maine Root Lemonade

$4.50

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Orange Mandarin

$3.00

Local Kombucha

$6.00

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A local brunch spot, coffee bar, and event space providing southern hospitality and locally-sourced food and cocktails. Open 8am-2pm, 7 days a week.

Website

Location

1209 W Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

