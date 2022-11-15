Farm Bell Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A local brunch spot, coffee bar, and event space providing southern hospitality and locally-sourced food and cocktails. Open 8am-2pm, 7 days a week.
Location
1209 W Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903
