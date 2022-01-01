Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

FARM Bluffton

review star

No reviews yet

1301 May River Road

Bluffton, SC 29910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by the seasonal bounty of local produce and cultural traditions from around the world, we offer refined cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Location

1301 May River Road, Bluffton, SC 29910

Directions

Gallery
FARM Bluffton image
FARM Bluffton image
FARM Bluffton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Agave Side Bar
orange star4.5 • 417
13 State of Mind St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
The Bluffton Room
orange star4.7 • 1,786
15 Promenade St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Strange Bird
orange starNo Reviews
258 Red Cedar St. Unit 15 Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Pour Richard’s
orange starNo Reviews
4376 Bluffton Parkway Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Chow Daddy's - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 654
15 Towne Dr Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Truffles -Bluffton
orange star4.5 • 1,307
91 Towne Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bluffton

The Bluffton Room
orange star4.7 • 1,786
15 Promenade St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Truffles -Bluffton
orange star4.5 • 1,307
91 Towne Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Chow Daddy's - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 654
15 Towne Dr Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Agave Side Bar
orange star4.5 • 417
13 State of Mind St Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Bluffton
orange star4.1 • 312
108 Buckwalter Pkwy Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
La Pizzeria - Bluffton
orange star5.0 • 1
1460 fording island rd bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bluffton
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston