Farm Burger Athens
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint! See you soon.
Location
100 Prince Ave, Suite 102, Athens, GA 30601
Gallery