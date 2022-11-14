Farm Burger imageView gallery

Farm Burger Buckhead

6,021 Reviews

$$

3365 Piedmont Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)
No. 1 - Farm Burger

FB Snacks

Enjoy some farm fresh snacks!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

$4.00

Served with a side of Apple Butter.

Collards

Collards

$4.00

Slow cooked greens. (vegan, GF)

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$4.00

Gluten-free

Burgers

Build Your Own or Choose From Our Favorites
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

$10.99

Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.

Daily Burger

Daily Burger

$10.00

NOTE: This is not a Build Your Own Burger. This is a specialty burger that has already been determined. Please call your favorite store for details.

Daily Combo

Daily Combo

$12.50

NOTE: This is not a Build Your Own Burger. This is a specialty burger that has already been determined. Please call your favorite store for details. Served with a side and a drink.

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

$7.50

Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

$7.50

Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

$7.50

Start with our pastured-raised pork patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

$7.50

Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own BEYOND Burger

$10.25

Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

No. 1 - Farm Burger

No. 1 - Farm Burger

$9.50

100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

$9.50

Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

$9.50

Pasture-raised Pork, Candied Jalapeños, Lemongrass-Brussels Sprouts-Apple Slaw, Chili Mayo

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

$9.50

Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

$10.99

100% Grassfed Beef, Pasture-Raised Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg*, Salsa Verde.

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles, dijon mustard.

Fries & Rings

Fresh. Hand Cut. Housemade. All day, every day!
Basket of FB Fries

Basket of FB Fries

$5.50

Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.

Pimento Cheese Fries

Pimento Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.50

A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

$6.00

Panko breaded onion rings with a side of our smoked paprika mayo.

Rings & Fries

Rings & Fries

$6.00

The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.

Seasonal Salads

Seasonal salads made with locally sourced fresh produce.

Farm Salad - Side

$4.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad - Regular

Farm Salad - Regular

$6.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Regular

$11.50

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Farm Salad - Large

Farm Salad - Large

$11.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Side

$4.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad - Regular

Superfood Salad - Regular

$6.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Regular

$11.50

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Large

Superfood Salad - Large

$11.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Lil Farmers Menu

For kids or kids at heart!
Lil Cheeseburger Meal

Lil Cheeseburger Meal

$6.75

100% grassfed beef burger topped with yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Lil Cheeseburger

Lil Cheeseburger

$5.75

100% grassfed beef slider topped with yellow cheddar.

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.75

Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.

Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted on Texas toast. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted between two crispy grilled slices of white bread.

Beverages

Coca-Cola Classic

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.35

Can of ice cold Coca-Cola Classic

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.35

Can of ice cold Diet Coke

Red Hare Root Beer on Draft

Red Hare Root Beer on Draft

$3.25
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.35Out of stock

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.35Out of stock

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Floats & Shakes

Satisfy your thirst and your sweet tooth!
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.75Out of stock

Craft ice cream, made with rich and decadent Madagascar Vanilla and a pinch of sea salt. Simple and delicious!

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.75Out of stock

Craft ice cream, made with the finest dark chocolate. Simple, decadent and delicious.

Cola Float

Cola Float

$5.75Out of stock

Ice-cold cola poured over a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.75Out of stock

Refreshing draft root beer fizzing atop a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream. An American classic!

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

Website

Location

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Farm Burger image
Farm Burger image

