Burgers
Salad
American

Farm Burger Dunwoody

review star

No reviews yet

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B

Atlanta, GA 30338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

No. 1 - Farm Burger

No. 1 - Farm Burger

$9.50

100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

$7.50

Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

$7.50

Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!


FB Snacks

Enjoy some farm fresh snacks!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

$4.00

Served with a side of Apple Butter.

Collards

Collards

$4.00

Slow cooked greens. (vegan, GF)

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$4.00

Gluten-free

Diablo Eggs

Diablo Eggs

$9.00

Deviled eggs from Rise and Shine Farm with 'nduja salami, pepperonata and parmesan cheese straws

Burgers

Build Your Own or Choose From Our Favorites
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

$10.99

Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.

Daily Burger

Daily Burger

$10.00

NOTE: This is not a Build Your Own Burger. This is a specialty burger that has already been determined. Please call your favorite store for details.

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

$7.50

Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

$7.50

Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

$7.50

Start with our pastured-raised pork patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

$7.50

Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own BEYOND Burger

$10.25

Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

No. 1 - Farm Burger

No. 1 - Farm Burger

$9.50

100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

$9.50

Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

$9.50

Pasture-raised Pork, Candied Jalapeños, Lemongrass-Brussels Sprouts-Apple Slaw, Chili Mayo

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

$9.50

Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

$10.99

100% Grassfed Beef, Pasture-Raised Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg*, Salsa Verde.

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles, dijon mustard.

Fries & Rings

Fresh. Hand Cut. Housemade. All day, every day!
Basket of FB Fries

Basket of FB Fries

$5.50

Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.

Pimento Cheese Fries

Pimento Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.50

A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

$6.00

Panko breaded onion rings with a side of our smoked paprika mayo.

Rings & Fries

Rings & Fries

$6.00

The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.

Seasonal Salads

Seasonal salads made with locally sourced fresh produce.
Farm Salad - Side

Farm Salad - Side

$4.25

Local lettuces and arugula mix topped with strawberry-marinated ruby beets, shaved raw beets and radishes, sweet onions, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad - Regular

Farm Salad - Regular

$6.50

Local lettuces and arugula mix topped with strawberry-marinated ruby beets, shaved raw beets and radishes, sweet onions, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Regular

Farm Salad with Patty - Regular

$12.00

Local lettuces and arugula mix topped with strawberry-marinated ruby beets, shaved raw beets and radishes, sweet onions, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Farm Salad - Large

Farm Salad - Large

$11.00

Local lettuces and arugula mix topped with strawberry-marinated ruby beets, shaved raw beets and radishes, sweet onions, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Local lettuces and arugula mix topped with strawberry-marinated ruby beets, shaved raw beets and radishes, sweet onions, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Side

Superfood Salad - Side

$4.25

Tuscan kale, farro verde, butternut squash, charred onion, local apples, spiced pecans, lemon-pickled fennel and sweet potato-apple dressing.

Superfood Salad - Regular

Superfood Salad - Regular

$6.50

Tuscan kale, farro verde, butternut squash, charred onion, local apples, spiced pecans, lemon-pickled fennel and sweet potato-apple dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Regular

Superfood Salad with Patty - Regular

$12.00

Tuscan kale, farro verde, butternut squash, charred onion, local apples, spiced pecans, lemon-pickled fennel and sweet potato-apple dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Large

Superfood Salad - Large

$11.00

Tuscan kale, farro verde, butternut squash, charred onion, local apples, spiced pecans, lemon-pickled fennel and sweet potato-apple dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Tuscan kale, farro verde, butternut squash, charred onion, local apples, spiced pecans, lemon-pickled fennel and sweet potato-apple dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Lil Farmers Menu

For kids or kids at heart!
Lil Cheeseburger Meal

Lil Cheeseburger Meal

$6.75

100% grassfed beef burger topped with yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Lil Cheeseburger

Lil Cheeseburger

$5.75

100% grassfed beef slider topped with yellow cheddar.

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.75

Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.

Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted on Texas toast. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted between two crispy grilled slices of white bread.

Beverages

Red Hare Root Beer on Draft

Red Hare Root Beer on Draft

$3.25
Coca-Cola Classic

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.35

Can of ice cold Coca-Cola Classic

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.35
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.35Out of stock

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Morelli's Floats & Shakes

Satisfy your thirst and your sweet tooth!
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Local Red Hare root beer and Morelli's homemade vanilla ice cream.

Coke Float

Coke Float

$5.99

Classic Coca-Cola and Morelli's homemade vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Made with Morelli's Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream and Whole Milk.

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Made with Morelli's rich and decadent Bourbon Madagascar Vanilla and Whole Milk.

Mexican Malt

$6.99

Chocolate ice cream, malt milk powder, cinnamon and chocolate syrup.

Mudslide

Mudslide

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, Oreo pieces, and coffee.

Chocolate Cherry Malt Shake

Chocolate Cherry Malt Shake

$6.99

Chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, malt powder, maraschino cherries and Whole Milk.

Seasonal Shake

$6.99Out of stock

For details, check our Facebook page or please call the store.

Morelli's Pints & Desserts

Chocolate Pint

$9.00

1 Pint. Made with the finest dark chocolate from Guittard.

Vanilla Pint

$9.00

1 Pint. Made with rich and decadent Bourbon Madagascar Vanilla.

Brooklyn Cheesecake Pint

$9.00Out of stock

1 Pint. Delicious cheesecake ice cream base with a buttery graham cracker swirl.

Salted Caramel Pint

$9.00

1 Pint. Caramel ice cream base with Mediterranean sea salt.

Oreo Pint

$9.00

1 Pint. Oreo infused ice cream base with whole Oreo pieces.

Butter Pecan Pint

$9.00

1 Pint. Nutty & savory ice cream blended with the right amount of buttery goodness and fresh Georgia pecans.

Sorbet (Non Dairy) Pint

$9.00

1 Pint. NON DAIRY. For flavors, check our Facebook page or please call the store.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Comes with one chocolate chip brownie, Morelli's vanilla ice cream, fudge, whip cream, and a cherry. NO NUTS.

7 UP Pound Cake Slice

7 UP Pound Cake Slice

$3.75

A slice of buttery pound cake made with 7 Up.

Chocolate Chip Brownie (no nuts)

$2.50

One homemade chocolate chip brownie. NO NUTS. Ice cream not included.

Waffle Cone

$1.00

One waffle cone

Hot Fudge

$0.50

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.50

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.50

Oreo Crumbles

$0.90

Peanuts

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

Website

Location

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta, GA 30338

Directions

Gallery
Farm Burger image
Farm Burger image
Farm Burger image

Map
