Burgers
Salad
American
Farm Burger Midtown Atlanta
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Farm Burger is a restaurant group committed to serving 100 percent grassfed, grass-finished beef burgers. Farm Burger was founded in Atlanta by farmer and rancher Jason Mann and restaurateur George Frangos. Since 2010, the Farm Burger team has brought communities together through creative menus and locally sourced ingredients. Its signature FB Burger ranks among Food & Wine’s Best Burgers in the U.S. In 2018, 2019, & 2020, Farm Burger has earned a spot on the Good Food 100 Restaurants™ List for its work to promote good food and sustainable food systems.
22 14th street NW, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30309
