Farm Burger Midtown Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

22 14th street NW

Suite D

Atlanta, GA 30309

Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)
Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

FB Snacks

Enjoy some farm fresh snacks!
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

Sweet Potato Hushpuppies

$4.00

Served with a side of Apple Butter.

Collards

Collards

$4.00

Slow cooked greens. (vegan, GF)

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$4.00

Gluten-free

Burgers

Build Your Own or Choose From Our Favorites
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)

$10.99

Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.

Daily Burger

Daily Burger

$10.00

NOTE: This is not a Build Your Own Burger. This is a specialty burger that has already been determined. Please call your favorite store for details.

Daily Combo

Daily Combo

$12.50

NOTE: This is not a Build Your Own Burger. This is a specialty burger that has already been determined. Please call your favorite store for details. Served with a side and a drink.

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!

$7.50

Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

Build Your Own Chicken Burger!

$7.50

Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

Build Your Own Pork Burger!

$7.50

Start with our pastured-raised pork patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

$7.50

Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Build Your Own BEYOND Burger

$10.25

Start with your own Beyond Burger (vegan, GF). Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

No. 1 - Farm Burger

No. 1 - Farm Burger

$9.50

100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

No. 2 - Vegan Burger

$9.50

Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

No. 3 - Pastured Pig Burger

$9.50

Pasture-raised Pork, Candied Jalapeños, Lemongrass-Brussels Sprouts-Apple Slaw, Chili Mayo

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

No. 4 - The Chicken Burger

$9.50

Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

No. 5 - Sunny-Side Burger

$10.99

100% Grassfed Beef, Pasture-Raised Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sunny-Side Up Egg*, Salsa Verde.

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles, dijon mustard.

Fries & Rings

Fresh. Hand Cut. Housemade. All day, every day!
Basket of FB Fries

Basket of FB Fries

$5.50

Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.

Pimento Cheese Fries

Pimento Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.50

A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

$6.00

Panko breaded onion rings with a side of our smoked paprika mayo.

Rings & Fries

Rings & Fries

$6.00

The best of both crispy worlds! A basket of our hand-cut fries alongside our panko breaded onion rings. Served with our smoked paprika mayo.

Seasonal Salads

Seasonal salads made with locally sourced fresh produce.

Farm Salad - Side

$4.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad - Regular

Farm Salad - Regular

$6.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Regular

$11.50

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Farm Salad - Large

Farm Salad - Large

$11.00

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette.

Farm Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Seasonal lettuces, rocket arugula, dilled summer beans, cucumber, vidalia onion, ricotta salata, and lemon vinaigrette. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Side

$4.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad - Regular

Superfood Salad - Regular

$6.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Regular

$11.50

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Superfood Salad - Large

Superfood Salad - Large

$11.00

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing.

Superfood Salad with Patty - Large

$16.50

Grain salad with toasted farro, tuscan kale, summer squash, cucumbers, charred vidalia onion, blueberries, and almond-ginger-dill dressing. Add your favorite protein!

Lil Farmers Menu

For kids or kids at heart!
Lil Cheeseburger Meal

Lil Cheeseburger Meal

$6.75

100% grassfed beef burger topped with yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Lil Cheeseburger

Lil Cheeseburger

$5.75

100% grassfed beef slider topped with yellow cheddar.

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal

$6.75

Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.

Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted on Texas toast. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Yellow cheddar cheese melted between two crispy grilled slices of white bread.

Beverages

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Tractor Soda - Kola Cola

$3.25

100% certified organic soda from Tractor. Real, rosy kola nut combined with light citrus, crisp lemongrass, and distinctive vanilla, infused with an unexpected and enlivening spice blend.

Tractor Soda - Kola Cola Lite

$3.25

100% certified organic soda from Tractor. All the realness of kola nut, citrus, lemongrass, cassia bark, and vanilla, swapping out some of the sugarcane for a dash of stevia to keep it lite.

Tractor Soda - Cherry Cream

$3.25

Tractor Soda - Blood Orange

$3.25

Montane

$3.00

Floats & Shakes

Satisfy your thirst and your sweet tooth!
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Craft ice cream, made with rich and decadent Madagascar Vanilla and a pinch of sea salt. Simple and delicious!

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Craft ice cream, made with the finest dark chocolate. Simple, decadent and delicious.

Cola Float

Cola Float

$5.75Out of stock

Ice-cold cola poured over a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.99Out of stock

Refreshing draft root beer fizzing atop a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream. An American classic!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm Burger is a restaurant group committed to serving 100 percent grassfed, grass-finished beef burgers. Farm Burger was founded in Atlanta by farmer and rancher Jason Mann and restaurateur George Frangos. Since 2010, the Farm Burger team has brought communities together through creative menus and locally sourced ingredients. Its signature FB Burger ranks among Food & Wine’s Best Burgers in the U.S. In 2018, 2019, & 2020, Farm Burger has earned a spot on the Good Food 100 Restaurants™ List for its work to promote good food and sustainable food systems.

22 14th street NW, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30309

