Farm Fancy Brewed Baked & Crafted

795 South Washington Street

Du Quoin, IL 62832

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
The Jo
The Blondie

Espresso/Coffee

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & Syrup of Choice

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso and Hot Water

Frappe

$4.00+

Sweet Cream Iced Brew

$3.50+

House Blend Cold Brew served over Ice and topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Foam

House Blend Brew

$1.50+

Fresh Brewed House Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

House Brewed Cold Brew on Ice

Espresso Shot

$1.00+

Specialty Drinks

Espresso, choice of milk, blueberry & vanilla

The Blondie

$4.00+

Iced Espresso with White Chocolate Mocha, Signature Caramel Sweet Cream Foam and Caramel Drizzle

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Latte

$4.00+

The Jo

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Syrup over Ice with a Drizzle of Caramel Sauce

Turtle latte

$4.00+

Spiced Pistachio

$4.00+

Almond Toffee

$4.00+

Apple Butter Mocha

$3.75+

White Pumpkin Latte

$3.75+

Autumn Harvest

$3.75+

Power Up

Caribbean Sunrise

$3.25+

Flavors of Orange Tangerine and Pineapple

Cobalt

$3.25+

Flavors of Blue Raspberry and Dragon Fruit

Wildberry

$3.25+

Flavors of Raspberry & Strawberry

The Hulk

$3.25+

Created by my Daughter This sweet and tart drink has a combination of Granny Smith Apple and Pineapple

The Sunflower (Sugar Free)

$3.25+

A Sweet Tangy Flavor with Raspberry & Peach, and its Sugar Free

Slugger

$3.25+

Dreamsicle

$3.25+

Pina Colada

$3.25+

Sunrise

$3.25+

Beverage

Fruit Smoothie

$4.00+

Natural Fruit Puree blended with Ice

Small Batch Lemonade

$2.50+

House Made Small Batch Lemonade

Iced Tea

$1.25+

Fresh Brewed Black Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Fresh Brewed Black Tea with Sugar

Chai Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed Milk and Chocolate

Ice Water

$0.50

Kiddie Lemonade

$2.00

Boba Milk Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Boba Tea

$2.25+

Mango Boba Tea

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$0.75

Food

Big Coconut Cream Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Big Pecan Pie

$22.50

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$3.00

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.50

(5) Pack Cinnamon Roll

$12.50

Blueberry Muffin

$1.50

Pnut Butter Choco Chip Muffin

$1.50

Gooey Butter Bar

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.00

Zuchini Bread

$1.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$1.50Out of stock

Clusters

$2.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Cinnamon roll

$3.25

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50Out of stock

Farmhouse Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Fried Onions and Sweet Creamy Italian

Italian Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Mandarin Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Chef Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, eggs, croutons, ham, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, buttermilk ranch

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$7.50Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Pinwheels

$3.25Out of stock

Grapes & Cheese Cups

$3.25Out of stock

Chicken Bavon Ranch Wrap

$7.50Out of stock

Pepperoni, Salami & Cheese

Chicken Salad w/crackers

$3.50

Carrots, celery & ranch

Cherry Cheesecakes (2)

$3.50Out of stock

Veggie Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Biscuit with Flavored Butter Coming Soon

Out of stock

Daybreak #1 bag

$18.70

X/O blend #1 bag

$18.70

Harmony #1 bag

$23.70

Espresso blend #1 bag

$23.70

Tickets

$20.00Out of stock

Chocolate with cream cheese and chocolate chip filling

Earrings

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Come by and enjoy one of our many delicious drinks. We have espresso, coffee, house brewed cold brew, healthy natural energy drink made with green coffee beans, fresh fruit puree smoothies, craft lemonade refreshers, tea and much more. There are baked goods baked fresh everyday with specials throughout the week. If you would like to order ahead we have online ordering available through our app. If you have a special occasion or would like to place an order for pastries or catering please call. We hope to see you soon and are excited to serve you!

Location

795 South Washington Street, Du Quoin, IL 62832

Directions

