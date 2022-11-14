Farm Fancy Brewed Baked & Crafted

Restaurant info

Come by and enjoy one of our many delicious drinks. We have espresso, coffee, house brewed cold brew, healthy natural energy drink made with green coffee beans, fresh fruit puree smoothies, craft lemonade refreshers, tea and much more. There are baked goods baked fresh everyday with specials throughout the week. If you would like to order ahead we have online ordering available through our app. If you have a special occasion or would like to place an order for pastries or catering please call. We hope to see you soon and are excited to serve you!

Website