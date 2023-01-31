Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Fresh Bowls

review star

No reviews yet

5427 W Cypress Ave

Visalia, CA 93277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.25+

farm fresh house blend

ICED COFFEE

$2.75+

MOCHA DRIP

$2.50+

ffb house blend steamed rosa bros chocolate milk and a splash of half n half

ICED MOCHA DRIP

$2.75+

CAFE CON LECHE

$4.50+

AMERICANO

$4.00+

TEA

ICED TEA

$2.00+

ASSORTED HOT TEA

$2.00+

CHAI LATTE

$4.00+

CHAI APPLE CIDER

$3.00+

POM CRAN CIDER

$3.00+

MILK/JUICE/SODA

MILK

$3.25+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

SODA

$2.75+

JUICE

$3.75

WATER

FRUIT WATER

$2.50

WATER

$0.00+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We use local farm fresh ingredients for a healthier lifestyle! Our food is honest, adaptable, and fresh. Vegan or Vegetarian just let us know and we can change ingredients in each menu item to accommodate your needs. Enjoy!

Website

Location

5427 W Cypress Ave, Visalia, CA 93277

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fugazzis - Cypress
orange star4.4 • 1,290
5345 W Cypress Ave Visalia, CA 93277
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Visalia - S Akers St
orange starNo Reviews
827 South Akers Street Visalia, CA 93277
View restaurantnext
Top O' The Morn Farms - 108 S Akers St
orange starNo Reviews
108 S Akers St Visalia, CA 93291
View restaurantnext
Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar
orange starNo Reviews
505 S Chinowth St Visalia, CA 93277
View restaurantnext
JoJo's Grill-a-Dog Brick and Mortar - Visalia NEW - 5101 W Walnut Ave Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
5101 W Walnut Ave b Visalia, CA 93277
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - 228 - Visalia
orange starNo Reviews
350 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia, CA 93291
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Visalia

The Planing Mill
orange star4.4 • 3,027
778 E Center Ave Visalia, CA 93292
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000555 - Visalia
orange star4.7 • 2,174
2038 S. Mooney Blvd Visalia, CA 93277
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis - Cypress
orange star4.4 • 1,290
5345 W Cypress Ave Visalia, CA 93277
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis - Visalia
orange star4.2 • 1,221
127 W Main St Visalia, CA 93291
View restaurantnext
El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
orange star4.0 • 1,061
2636 S Mooney Blvd Visalia, CA 93277
View restaurantnext
Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill - 215 E. Main Street
orange star4.1 • 622
215 E. Main Street Visalia, CA 93291
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Visalia
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fresno
review star
Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Bakersfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston