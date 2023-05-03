Farm Grill Farm Grill

BG picView gallery

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Appetizers

Grilled Coco Corn

$3.95

Fired Shrimp

$7.95

Cajun Tater Tot

$5.95

Loaded tots

$10.95

Turkey tots

$14.00

Chicken wrap

$9.99

Ribeye wrap

$10.99

One Chicken skewer

$7.50

One Shrimp skewer

$7.50

One Ribeye skewer

$8.50

Entree

Ribeye Steak Entree

$17.95

Cajun Shrimp Entree

$15.95

Herb Chicken Entree

$14.95

Turkey leg

$13.95

Shrimp&Chicken Entree

$15.95

Ribeye&Shrimp Entree

$17.95

Ribeye&Chicken Entree

$16.95

Combination Entree

$21.95

Bowls

Ribeye Bowl

$22.95

Salmon Bowl

$21.95

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$18.95

Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.95

Sides

Garlic Rice

$4.00

Naan Bread

$3.00

Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.00

Strawberry slushy

$6.00

Mangopeach Slushy

$6.00

Mixed slushie

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sauce

Jerk

$1.00

Roja

$1.00

Verde

$1.00

IPA Basement BBQ

$1.00

Brava

$1.00

Balsamic dressing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kabob and Bowls

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

