Restaurant info

Chef/Owner David Monson was classically trained in Paris in 1987 at the Chambre de Commerce, Ecole Ferrandi. After working with renowned chefs Wolfgang Puck, Jeremiah Tower and Patrick Glennon, David traveled overseas to Melbourne, Bombay and Hong Kong showcasing his unique brand of California cuisine. In 1995, David was awarded the Best Restaurant of the Year in Hong Kong at the Napa Restaurant located on the top floor of the Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel. After more than a decade overseas, David settled in the Bay Area teaching European Cuisine at the California Culinary Academy while opening a highly successful catering company, Custom Chef. During the next decade, David enjoyed the emergence of Farm-to-Table dinner venues yet recognized the absence of similar breakfast and lunch restaurants and, as such, Farm House Local was created in March 2013. We hope you will enjoy and share in our love of the best of the Bay Area.

