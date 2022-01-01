Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Café at Farm Station

review star

No reviews yet

7150 Farm Station Rd

Warrenton, VA 20187

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Fried Chicken Fingers
Fried Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad

Soda+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.75+

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Chocolate Milk - Soy

Chocolate Milk - Soy

$2.00

Horizon Dairy Milk

$2.00
Horizon Chocolate Milk-dairy

Horizon Chocolate Milk-dairy

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Honest Kids Fruit Punch Box

Honest Kids Fruit Punch Box

$2.00Out of stock

Organic & no sugar added. 6oz box

Orange Juice

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.95

12oz bottle

Maine Root Lemon Lime Soda

$2.95

12oz bottle

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$2.95

12oz bottle

Maine Root Root Beer

$2.95

12oz bottle

San Pellegrino

$2.25

San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

$2.95Out of stock

San Pellegrino - Lemon

$2.95

San Pellegrino - Orange

$2.95Out of stock
San Pellegrino - Orange & Pomegranate

San Pellegrino - Orange & Pomegranate

$2.95

Italian soda with natural orange and pomegranate fruit flavors

La Croix Tangerine

La Croix Tangerine

$2.50

Sparkling water with natural tangerine essence. 0 calories, sweetners, & sodium. 12oz can.

Pierrier Mineral Water

Pierrier Mineral Water

$3.50Out of stock

11.15oz glass bottle of carbonated mineral water. Made in France.

La Croix Orange

La Croix Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Sparkling water flavored with natural orange essence. 0 calories & 0 sweetners

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Donut Shop

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Latte

$3.45+

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Cold Brew

$2.95+

Americano

$2.95+

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Espresso Shot

$0.75

Teas

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Hot Brewed Tea

$2.45+

Iced Tea

$2.75+Out of stock

Chai Ice and Spice

$2.95+

Iced chai tea with fruit and club soda.

Specialty

Cheese Lovers

$15.00

Red Sauce, Extra Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Red Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Sticky BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, mozzarella, & BBQ seasoning

Farm Fresh

Farm Fresh

$18.00

Red Sauce, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, bacon, red onion, ranch drizzle

Vegan Spicy Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo Sauce, Vegan Mozz, Gardein Chick'n, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Magic Cajun Seasoning.

Steak & Cheese Pizza

Steak & Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Provolone, grilled steak, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.

The Heavy

The Heavy

$18.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Bacon, Mozzarella

Build Your Own

Build Your Own artisan pizza.
Build-Your-Own 12" Pizza

Build-Your-Own 12" Pizza

$14.90

Build Your Own artisan pizza.

Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

Margarita Flatbread

$11.00

Red sauce, basil, roma tomato, shaved parmesan, olive oil.

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Spinach, roma tomato, roasted yellow squash, and roasted zucchini.

Deluxe Flatbread

$13.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions.

Appetizers

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Battered and fried cauliflower florets tossed in choice of sauce (VGN)

Mini Crab Cakes

Mini Crab Cakes

$13.00

Four mini crab cakes with tarragon remoulade and mango salsa.

Mini Soft Pretzels

Mini Soft Pretzels

$7.00

Duo of soft pretzels (VGN) served with choice of dipping sauce

Passion Fruit Buffalo Tofu Bites

Passion Fruit Buffalo Tofu Bites

$10.00

Fried tofu bites tossed in sweet and slightly spicy passion fruit sauce (VGN)

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00Out of stock

house-made spinach & artichoke dip served with house made tortilla chips (GF)

Spring Rolls

$9.00

4 vegetable spring rolls with a sweet chili sauce.

Totchos

Totchos

$10.00

Tater tots tossed with your choice of Buffalo Chicken (seasoned chicken, buffalo sauce & ranch drizzle) or Philly Cheesesteak (steak, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, & provolone cheese).

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 beer battered mozzarella sticks. Lightly breaded & fried. Served with house made red sauce.

Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

Guacamole & Tortilla Chips

$10.00

A Scoop of Guac Made w/ Hand Scooped Avocados, Red Onions, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Jalapenos, & Garlic. Served w/ House Made Tortilla Chips.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Breaded chicken strips served with beer battered fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Burgers

BYO Burger

$11.00

All bets are off. Build your own burger with a plethora of combinations. All burgers are cooked to medium-well.

Vegan Build Your Own Burger

Vegan Build Your Own Burger

$11.00Out of stock

All bets are off. Build your own burger with a plethora of combinations. All burgers are cooked to medium-well.

Gourmet Cheese Burger

Gourmet Cheese Burger

$12.00

Choice of cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo.

Mushroom + Onion + Swiss Burger

Mushroom + Onion + Swiss Burger

$13.00

Swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onion, mayonnaise.

Bacon + Cheese Burger

Bacon + Cheese Burger

$13.00

Choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Avocado + Bacon Burger

Avocado + Bacon Burger

$13.00

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.

Plant Based

Vegan Build Your Own Burger

Vegan Build Your Own Burger

$11.00Out of stock

All bets are off. Build your own burger with a plethora of combinations. All burgers are cooked to medium-well.

Vegan Cheese Burger

$11.00

Vegan Mushroom + Onion + Cheese

$11.00

Salads

Farmer's Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, yellow squash, shredded cheddar cheese, herbed croutons.

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Hearts of romaine tossed with croutons & shaved parmesan

Summer Strawberry Salad

Summer Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Spinach, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, and crumbled feta cheese. We highly suggest our raspberry vinaigrette.

Kid's

Junior Burger

Junior Burger

$8.00

Served with choice of toppings, fries, fruit cup, juice

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Half grilled cheese with cheddar served with fries, fruit, juice and pickle.

Sunflower Butter & Jam

Sunflower Butter & Jam

$8.00

Half sandwich with sunflower butter and strawberry-fig jam served on sour dough with fries, fruit and juice.

Kid's Fried Chicken Fingers

Kid's Fried Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with housemade fries, fruit, juice, and choice of dipping sauce

Sides

Beer Battered Fries

$2.00

VGN, Not GF. French fries with crispy beer batter breading.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.00

GF/VGN

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Rosemary Fries

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Side Of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Sweet Mustard

$1.00

Side Of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Of Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Thai Chili Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Each and every beautiful & delicious dessert is made in house by our lovely baker, Maria!
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Baked by our in-house pastry chef.

Lemon Bar (GF/V)

Lemon Bar (GF/V)

$4.99Out of stock

Gooey, delicious, dairy-free & gluten-free. Baked in-house by our pastry chef.

Colossal Cookie (VGN)

$8.00Out of stock

Our jumbos are 2.5oz, these are huge 6oz frosted cookies. Warmed and iced with vanilla buttercream.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:35 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:35 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:35 am - 8:00 pm
Café at Farm Station is re-opened fall 2020 under new management with a focus on offering high quality sandwiches, soups, salads, pizza and casual dining.

Cafe at Farm Station image
Cafe at Farm Station image
Cafe at Farm Station image

