Breakfast & Brunch
Café at Farm Station
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:35 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:35 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:35 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:35 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:35 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:35 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Café at Farm Station is re-opened fall 2020 under new management with a focus on offering high quality sandwiches, soups, salads, pizza and casual dining.
Location
7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton, VA 20187
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kiki's - Kiki's 14067 Noblewood Plaza
No Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Warrenton
Wort Hog Brewing Company - 41 Beckham Street
4.7 • 482
41 Beckham Street Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurant
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Warrenton, Virginia
4.6 • 446
108 Main St. Warrenton, VA 20186
View restaurant