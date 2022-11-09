Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Table Co 6209 Van Nuys Blvd

6209 Van Nuys Blvd

Van Nuys, CA 91401

Breakfast

Hass Avocado Toast

$18.95

Toasted sourdough, topped with Hass avocado mash, ricotta cheese and pickled onions, poached eggs and a choice of side

Pancakes

$16.95

Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes

Brioche French Toast

$16.95

Thick-cut brioche french toast and syrup topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar

Breakfast Farm Plate

$17.95

Choice of toast, 2 eggs any style, bacon or turkey sausage and choice of side

Breakfast Burrito

$16.95

House potatoes, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, Hass avocado mash with bacon & turkey sausage with a side of sour cream and hot sauce

Breakfast Scramble

$16.95

Eggs, tomatoes, basil, feta cheese and bacon, served with a choice of side

Steak & Eggs

$23.95

3 eggs any style, rib-eye steak and choice of side

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$16.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, Hass avocado mash, provolone cheese and tomatoes served on sourdough with a choice of side

Brunch Burger

$20.95

1/2 lb burger patty served with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, a fried egg, house sauce and a choice of side

Single Pancake w/berries

$5.95

Burgers

Young Farmer Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo

Double Farmer

$17.95

Double patties, lettuce. tomato, pickles and mayo

Cali Burger

$17.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon and avocado mash

Blue Cheese Burger

$17.95

Arugula, blue cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and country French aioli

Veggie Burger

$16.95

Quinoa & herbs falafel, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and roasted garlic aioli

Bison Burger

$19.95

1/4 lb Bison patty, lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese and ancho-chile BBQ sauce

Truffle Burger

$19.95

1/2 lb patty, crispy parmesan tuille and truffel bechamel sauce

Farm Table Co Burger

$19.95

1/2 patty. lettuce. tomato, onions, cheddar cheese and house sauce

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on rye

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$17.95

Deep fried crispy chicken, lettuce, red cabbage, tomato, pickles, lemon sriracha aioli on a bun

Roasted Chicken

$17.95

Sliced chicken breast, spinach, roasted tomatoes, provolone, creamy pesto on sourdough

Roasted Turkey

$17.95

Roasted turkey, arugula, tomatoes, provolone, avo mash on sourdough

Original Pastrami

$18.95

Sliced pastrami, homemade red cabbage sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, mustard on rye

The Coop

$17.95

Sliced roasted chicken, cheddar, tomato, avo mash, roasted garlic aioli on a bun

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Romaine hearts, tomato, avocado, egg, bacon, red onion, blue cheese with cilantro lime dressing

Farm House Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts with balsamic vinaigrette

Granjero Salad

$16.95

Romaine hearts, corn, black beans, avocado, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips with chipotle ranch dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.95

Napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, red peppers, cilantro, green onions, chicken, wonton strips with sesame dressing

Spinach & Berries Salad

$16.95

Spinach, mixed berries, toasted almonds, feta cheese with raspberry vinaigrette

Young Farmers

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.95

3 pancakes, powdered sugar and syrup

Junior Farm Plate

$12.95

1 egg, 2 bacon breakfast potatoes 1 slice of toast

Kid's French Toast

$10.95

1 slice of french toast, berries and syrup

Junior Farmer Burger

$10.95

burger patty, lettuce and cheese with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

2 slices of sourdough with cheddar cheese with french fries

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

3 fried and battered chicken tenders with french fries

Side Items

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

House Potato Chips

$3.50

Regular Fries

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$3.50

One Egg

$2.50

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Rib Eye Steak

$12.00

Slice of Toast

$2.00

Burger Patty

$3.50

Sweets & Pastries

Large Cookie

$2.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.95

Croissant

$2.50

Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Baklava with Pistachio (1 pc)

$2.00

Baklava with Pistachio (3 pcs)

$5.00

Parfait with Berries

$4.50

Macaron (1 pc)

$1.75

Macaron (3 pcs)

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$3.00

Beverages

Soda Fountain

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade

$2.75

Smart Water

$3.25

Essentia Water

$3.25

Voss Water

$3.25

Fiji Water

$3.25

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.75

Pellegrino Cans

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Perrier Bottle

$2.75

Pellegrino Bottle

$2.75

Kombucha Bottle

$6.25

Snapple

$3.75

Bai

$3.25

Ice

$3.25

Naked Juice

$3.75

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice 12oz Cup

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Strawberry Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

IZZE

$2.25

Coconut Water

$4.25

Blue Monkey

$3.25

Gatorade (sml)

$2.75

Acqua Panna Bottle

$4.75

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Drip

$3.00

Espresso

$2.25

Espresso Double

$3.75

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.25

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Hot Tea

$4.00

Jasmine, English breakfast, Earl Gray, Chamomile, Moroccan mint...

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Espresso, cinnamon syrup, vanilla syrup, steamed milk topped with ground cinnamon

Chocolate Covered Banana

$5.00

Espresso, chocolate syrup, banana syrup and steamed milk

Farm Table Coco Cafe

$5.00

Espresso, Chocolate syrup, coconut syrup and steamed milk

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00

Espresso, honey, lavender syrup and steamed milk

Seasonal Specialty Coffee

$5.00

Ask about current availability

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Frappe

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An American Breakfast and Lunch Cafe/Restaurant

Location

6209 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401

Directions

