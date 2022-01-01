Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmacie

165 Bay Avenue

Highlands, NJ 07732

Dessert

Apple Tartlet

$9.50

Bread Pudding

$5.75

Chocolate Caramel Tart

$6.95

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$8.50

Chocolate Mixed Berry Tart by the slice

$6.00

Crème Brulee Cheese Cake by the slice

$8.75

Fresh Fruit Tart

$8.50

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.25

Lemon Bar

$6.95

Lemon Curd Tart

$7.95

Mini Cheese Cake

$7.25

Mini Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.25

Profiteroles Cup

$8.50

Raspberry Chocolate Tart

$7.25

Ricotta Pear Cheesecake

$7.25

Smores Tart

$9.50

Tiramisu Cup

$8.50

Grab and Go

Coconut Yogurt with Almond Butter

$5.00

Ficelle Ham & Swiss Sandwhich

$8.00

Ficelle La Dinde Sandwich

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Garden Salad

$12.50

Kale Salad

$12.50

Patisserie

Plain Beignets

$4.50

Hazelnut Beignets

$5.00

Brownie

$5.50

Cinnamon Bun

$7.50

Halloween Cookie

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Mini Almond Croissant

$2.50

Blueberry, Lemon & Thyme Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.25

Chocolate Croissants

$3.95

Mini Chocolate Croissants

$1.75

Cinnamon Apple Croissant

$5.25

Everything Croissant

$5.25

French Cream Filled Croissant

$5.50

Leek & Parm Croissant

$5.00

Multigrain Croissants

$3.95

Mini Multigrain Croissant

$1.75

Pistachio Croissant

$5.25

Plain Croissants

$3.75

Mini Plain Croissants

$1.75

Plain Glazed Croissant

$4.00

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$5.00

Strawberry Croissant

$5.25

Butter Scone

$3.75

Chocolate Chunk Scone

$3.75

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.75

French Toast Scone

$3.75

Waffle

$2.75

Quiche

Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche

$8.50

Lorraine Quiche

$8.50

Spinach & Bacon Quiche

$8.50

Spinach & Feta Quiche

$8.50

Soup

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Coffee

French Press Serves 3-4

$12.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Iced Americano Large

$5.25

Iced Americano Small

$4.25

Iced Latte Large

$5.20

Iced Latte Small

$4.15

Illy Americano

$4.25+

Illy Café Au Lait

$4.50+

Illy Cappuccino

$4.85+

Illy Cortado Small 12oz

$3.75

Illy Espresso

$2.75+

Illy Filter Coffee

$3.10+

Illy Latte

$4.15+

Illy Mochaccino

$5.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.65

Macchiato

$3.50+

Illy Macchiato Latte

$4.15+

Tea Bar

Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.10+

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$3.75+

Chamomile Hot Tea 12oz

$3.10+

Earl Grey Hot Tea 12oz

$3.25+

Green Hot Tea 12oz

$3.10+

Lavender London Fog Latte 12oz

$4.35+

London Fog Latte 12oz

$4.25+

Matcha Latte 12oz

$3.75+

Mint Hot Tea 12oz

$3.10+

Red Rooibos Latte 12oz

$4.25+

Rooibos Hot Tea 12oz

$3.10+

Sweet Matcha

$4.75+

Matcha with Vanilla and Honey

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Essentia Water

$3.50

French Rieme Soda Large

$7.00

French Rieme Soda Small

$3.85

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.45

Iced Tea

$3.45

Perrier Water

$3.50

Pure Organic Apple Juice

$5.50

Pure Organic Apricot Juice

$5.50

Pure Organic Mango Juice

$5.50

Pure Organic Orange Juice

$5.50

Pure Organic Peach Juice

$5.50

Sprite

$2.50

Quick Bites

Chicken Salad

$8.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Espresso Bar, Café & Design Collaborative with Interior Design Accents

Location

165 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ 07732

