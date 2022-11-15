Farmacy Food imageView gallery

Farmacy Food Marygrove Campus

8425 W, McNichols Rd

Detroit, MI 48221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ginger Turmeric Tea
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl
Carron's Chicken Salad

Snow Menu - Entrees & Salads

Beef Maafe

Beef Maafe

$12.99Out of stock

We slow cook tender beef for this bowl in our Groundnut Sauce and match it with delicious and nutritious fonio and Farmacy Fonio. Fonio is an ancient grain that is naturally gluten free and boasts its own slate of health benefits including strengthening hair, nails, and heart health. Additionally it aides in weight loss and prevents anemia.

Carron's Chicken Salad

Carron's Chicken Salad

$9.99

We add Grilled Curry Chicken chopped to pieces to our Cornbread, Greens & Peas salad to create this delight. Served with our popular Black Eye Pea Vinaigrette dressing. This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.

Chana Aloo

$11.99

Exciting hot dish...

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$11.99Out of stock

The Spanish word ‘adobar’ refers to a marinade or pickling sauce. In his writings, Pedro de San Buenaventura labeled the Filipino version ‘adobo de los naturales’ – adobo of the natives. The name stuck. We lovingly serve ours with steamed rice and cauliflower.

Oaxacan Chicken

Oaxacan Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

A smoky chili-spiced Oaxacan grilled chicken breast is served alongside our Rice and Peas, Farmacy Slaw, and zesty Island Sauce. This bowl has anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-viral benefits aimed at improving heart and digestive health, as well as improving brain function.

Oaxacan Chicken Salad

Oaxacan Chicken Salad

$9.99

We add our Oaxacan Chicken to a blend of local greens, served with tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons, and our popular Farmacy Ranch. This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.

Salad with Jackfruit

$9.99Out of stock

Snow Menu - Beverages

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Enjoy a delightful blend of hibiscus and chamomile that is highlighted by warm tropical spices.

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00+
Ginger Turmeric Tea

Ginger Turmeric Tea

$3.00+

With the benefit of helping to reduce inflammation, this spirited and spicy brew will give you a little lift!

Sweet Tea (Copy)

Sweet Tea (Copy)

$3.00+

Enjoy a delightful blend of hibiscus and chamomile that is highlighted by warm tropical spices.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Farmacy Food creates tasty meals around your dietary needs, incorporating ingredients known to have various benefits to support your health and well being. Our meals are created by 2021's Detroit Chef of the Year, Phil Jones and prepared fresh daily then quick-chilled to be heated and eaten at your convenience.

Website

Location

8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI 48221

Directions

Gallery
Farmacy Food image

