Farmacy Food Marygrove Campus
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Farmacy Food creates tasty meals around your dietary needs, incorporating ingredients known to have various benefits to support your health and well being. Our meals are created by 2021's Detroit Chef of the Year, Phil Jones and prepared fresh daily then quick-chilled to be heated and eaten at your convenience.
8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI 48221
