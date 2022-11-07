Fam and Feed

Restaurant info

Farm + Feed is a new post-apocalyptic geek bar and restaurant in Shops at Legacy. Serving a culturally intergalactic fresh mix of street foods and gaming classics, along with craft cocktails and brews, all while you play video and tabletop games, watch your favorite streams, partake in friendly tournaments and events and maybe occasionally dress up like Sauron. Whether you are a Rainbow road champ, Jungler, Wow-addict, Chessmaster, Scrabble snob, MTG pack destroyer or a level one bard that still hasn’t left the inn, this place is for you. Come out and help create the friendly community and place that we’ve all wanted, but never had!