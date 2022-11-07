Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fam and Feed

7401 Lone Star Dr B120

Plano, TX 75024

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Headshots

Regular Cheeto Cheese Balls

$7.50

Hot Cheetos Corn Cheese Balls

$7.50

Deviled Easter Eggs

$8.25

kewpie mayo, pickled ginger, togarashi, chicken skin

Hummus + Seasonal Vegetables

$12.25

Kimchi Sweet Potato "Cheese" Fries

$8.75

Mini Longanisa Corn Dogs

$8.50

filipino longanisa sausage, spicy banana ketchup

Pizza Rolls

$9.25

mozzarella, pepperoni tomato jam, parmesan, basil

Pizza Rolls (No Pepperoni)

$8.00

Pork Lettuce Cups

$11.75

peads & barnetts pork collar OR impossible sausage, nam prik noom, pickled cucumber, herbs

Spicy Popcorn Chicken Skewers

$9.00

houseblend chile powder, thai basil, spicy honey

Sampler Platter (3 items)

$17.00

Sampler Platter (5 items)

$25.00

Handhelds

Baowsers

$11.75

24 hr beef brisket OR impossible sausage, spicy hoisin, cilantro, jalapeno, pickled carrot & daikon, fried bao buns

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$7.75

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Pork Lettuce Cups

$11.75

peads & barnetts pork collar OR impossible sausage, nam prik noom, pickled cucumber, herbs

3 Spam Musubi

$10.00Out of stock

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Hit Pause

Classic Smashburger

$14.00

Super Smashburger

$14.50

dry aged beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, bread & butter pickles, farm + feed secret sauce, potato bun, fries

Vegan Smashburger

$14.50

impossible meats, aged cashew nut cheddar, caramelized onions, bread & butter pickles, farm + feed secret sauce, vegan potato bun, fries

Classic Chocobo Sandwich

$13.00

Fire Chocobo Sandwich

$13.50

buttermilk fried chicken, kimchi slaw, gochugaru pickles, gochujang sauce, buttered brioche buns

Hot Fish Sando

$15.75

buttermilk fried cod, sichuan chiles, vinegar slaw, pickles, yuzu kosho mayo, potato bun, honey butter potato chips

Not So Easy Mac + Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

soy braised pork, pickled red onion, gruyere, sharp cheddar, country loaf, fries

Smokey Beet Salad

$14.00

Rush Hour II

$14.00

Sides

Add Side of Fries

$4.00

Add Side Mac + Cheese

$4.00

Add Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Add Side of Mac Salad

$4.00

Add Side Salad

$4.00

FTW

Cannoli

$4.00

3 Cannolis

$10.00

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.75

sea salt chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter chocolate milk made with organic strauss family farms dairy

Koopa Bun

$7.00

salted egg yolk, brown butter, semifreddo

Spiced Apple Hand Pie + Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Soft Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Stubborn - Vanilla Cream

$2.50

Stubborn - Pineapple Cream

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

VIP Soft Drinks

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

House Cocktails

Halloween Blood Bag

$10.00

Halloween Syringe Shot

$8.00

Wednesday Happy Hour $5 Margaritas

$5.00

Rye's Revenge (New Drop)

$12.00
$12.00

Corruption

$12.00

D. Varita

$12.00
$12.00
$12.00
$12.00
$10.00

Mohave Sojito

$10.00
$10.00
$12.00

Ruby Red Dead

$10.00

(R) Red Warrior

$7.50

(G) Gamer Fuel

$7.50

(B) Mana Burn

$7.50

(W) Shield Infusion

$7.50

Erdtree Flower

$12.00

Black Briar Brew

$12.00Out of stock

Roman Reversal

$12.00

Wake-Up Frame

$12.00

Sunset Sarsaparilla

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Matador

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Draft Beer

Real Ale Cosmic Prairie

$6.00

Real Ale Devil's Backbone

$6.00

Manhattan Half-Life

$6.00

Manhattan Red Gate Amber

$6.00Out of stock

Manhattan Necessary Evil

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Dos XX

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Pumpkin Cider (Ace)

$6.00

Canned Beer

Batsquatch (Rogue)

$4.25Out of stock

Big Wave (Kona) Golden Ale

$4.25

Cadillac Bandito (Ellum)

$4.25Out of stock

High Noon (Lime)

$8.00

High Noon (Watermelon)

$8.00

Hefeweizen (Altstadt)

$4.25

Kolsch (Altstadt)

$4.25

Mango Cart (Golden Road)

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Plutonium-239 (Manhattan)

$4.25

Power and Light IPA

$4.25

Pineapple Cider (Ace)

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade (Truly)

$4.25

Long Drink Bucket

$28.00

Long Drink Cranberry

$6.00

Long Drink Strong

$6.00

Canned Wines

Crafter's Union Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Crafter's Union Brut Bubbles

$9.00

14 Hands - Hot To Trot Red Blend

$9.00

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Bourbon/Rye

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Blanton's

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Whistlepig 10 Rye

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Garrison Brothers

$16.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

TX

$12.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$10.00

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Painted Donkey Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00Out of stock

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Painted Donkey Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Desert Door Texas Sotol

$14.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$16.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Crop's Pumpkin Spice

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Reyka

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Bombay East

$12.00

Empress

$12.00

Ford's

$8.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Barcardi Superior

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico Plata

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$14.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$10.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$12.00

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$10.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absente Absinthe

$14.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chartreuse Green 110

$16.00Out of stock

Chartreuse Yellow

$16.00

Cointreau

$12.00

De Kupyer Blue Curacao

$6.00

De Kupyer Peach Tree Schnapps

$6.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Dolfi Creme de Cassis

$8.00

Dolfi Creme de Violet

$8.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Dolin Rouge Vermouth

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hypnotiq

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$12.00

Meletti Amaro

$8.00

Midori

$12.00Out of stock

Select Apertif Liquer

$12.00

St. Germaine

$14.00Out of stock

Vecchio Amaro del Capo

$10.00

Velvet Falernum

$10.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Italicus Bergamotto

$14.00

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Coquerel Calvados

$10.00

Ferrand

$14.00

Lustau Brandy

$8.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Dewar's Blended

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 18

$45.00Out of stock

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Red Bull Coconut

$4.50

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.50

Soju

Jinro

$8.00

Mocktails

Rivendell

$7.50

Redstone Dust

$7.50

Sneak 100

$7.50

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Farm + Feed is a new post-apocalyptic geek bar and restaurant in Shops at Legacy. Serving a culturally intergalactic fresh mix of street foods and gaming classics, along with craft cocktails and brews, all while you play video and tabletop games, watch your favorite streams, partake in friendly tournaments and events and maybe occasionally dress up like Sauron. Whether you are a Rainbow road champ, Jungler, Wow-addict, Chessmaster, Scrabble snob, MTG pack destroyer or a level one bard that still hasn’t left the inn, this place is for you. Come out and help create the friendly community and place that we’ve all wanted, but never had!

Location

7401 Lone Star Dr B120, Plano, TX 75024

