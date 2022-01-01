Chicken
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Farmbird Penn Quarter
1,599 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Farmbird - Penn Quarter - 860 E St NW
Location
860 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Archives
4.3 • 846
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurant