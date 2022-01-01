Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Farmbird Penn Quarter

1,599 Reviews

$

860 E St NW

Washington, DC 20004

Barbecue Ranch Plate
Avocado Basil Plate
Chipotle Masala Plate

Plates

Choose chicken breast, thigh, or tofu over brown rice, riced cauliflower, or supergreens with choice of sides.
Avocado Basil Plate

$10.90

Sliced avocado, kale pesto, snap peas, pickled vegetables, romaine, slivered almonds, basil. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Chipotle Masala Plate

$10.90

Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.

Barbecue Ranch Plate

$10.90

Barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, crispy shallots, tarragon. Gluten-free.

Spicy Roasted Fresno Plate

$10.90

Spicy Fresno pepper sauce, pickled red onions, crispy shallots, cilantro. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Lemon Tzatziki Plate

$10.90

Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.

Plain chicken plate

$10.90

Plain chicken. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Salads

Salads served with complimentary bread.
Greek Goddess Salad

$12.45Out of stock

Sliced chicken breast, cucumber, feta, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lemon, pepitas, pickled red onion, romaine, kale, green goddess ranch. Gluten-free.

Cobb Salad

$12.45

Sliced chicken breast, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, egg, pickled red onion, scallions, tomatoes, kale, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Avocado Lime Salad

$10.90

Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.90

Tomatoes, pickled red onions, romaine, kale, crispy chicken skin, honey mustard vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches served with complimentary side of your choice.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich

$11.80

Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.

Spicy Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.90

Chicken salad, tomato, pickled red onions, spicy Fresno pepper sauce, cilantro, crispy chicken skin.

Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$10.90

Pulled barbecue chicken, supergreens slaw.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.90

Chicken salad, romaine, tomato.

Sides

A la carte sides.
Masala Chickpeas

$3.95

Masala sauce, feta. Gluten-free. Spicy.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$3.95

Salt + black pepper. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.95

Sea salt. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Roasted Broccoli

$3.95

Lemon, black pepper. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Cheddar, toasted bread crumbs.

Red Potato Salad

$3.95

Honey mustard vinaigrette, scallions. Gluten-free.

Kale & Avocado Salad

$3.95

Pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Lightly dressed greens

$3.95

Kale, balsamic vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Brown basmati rice

$3.95

Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Riced cauliflower

$3.95

Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

Bread roll

$3.95

Dairy-free.

Kids

Small meals suitable for children.
Breast or Thigh Kids' Meal

$7.95

Chicken breast, chicken thigh, or tofu with rice, a side, and your choice of sauce.

Barbecue Chicken Kids' Meal

$6.95

Barbecue chicken, rice, and a side.

Beverages

House-made beverage

$2.95Out of stock

San Benedetto still water

$2.95Out of stock

San Benedetto sparkling water

$2.95

Spindrift sparkling water - blackberry

$2.95Out of stock

Spindrift sparkling water - raspberry lime

$2.95Out of stock

Spindrift sparkling water - grapefruit

$2.95Out of stock

Spindrift sparkling water - cucumber

$2.95Out of stock

Sprecher root beer

$2.95Out of stock

Purity coconut water

$3.95

Wild kombucha

$4.95Out of stock

Natalie's fresh-squeezed orange juice

$3.95Out of stock

Hot coffee

$2.95Out of stock

Cold brew coffee

$4.95

illy canned coffee - caffè unsweetened

$3.95

illy canned coffee - caffè latte

$3.95

Extras

Sauce on the side

$0.91

Half avocado

$3.00

Quarter avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$2.45

Chicken breast

$3.95

Chicken thigh

$3.95

Tofu

$3.95

Pulled barbecue chicken

$3.95

Chicken salad

$3.95

Dessert

Sweet Street cookie - chocolate chunk

$3.95

Sweet Street cookie - salted caramel

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farmbird - Penn Quarter - 860 E St NW

Website

Location

860 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Directions

