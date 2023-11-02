Farm Boy BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Central Texas BBQ
625 N. Morehall Road, Suite 100, Malvern, PA 19355
