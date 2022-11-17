Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Boy Fresh

review star

No reviews yet

43 Lancaster Avenue

East Whiteland Township, PA 19355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

T-Shirt

Give Dad the "Holy Trinity," consisting of Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Farm Raised Chicken! Comes with your choice of potato salad or coleslaw, and a free T-Shirt. Serves up to 6 people.
Farm Boy BBQ T-Shirt

Farm Boy BBQ T-Shirt

Family Packs

Large Family Pack (serves 10-12)

$254.00

Small Family Pack (serves 5-6)

$130.00

Meats by the Pound

We're Smokin'! Smoked Meats by chef Paul Marshall using his specialty rubs and sauces. Let's get started! Select at least 3 lbs of meat to your order.

1lb Brisket

$32.00

comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread

1lb Beef Short Rib

$40.00

1lb Pork Ribs

$28.00

comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread

1lb Pulled Pork

$27.00

comes with onions, bbq sauce and white bread

4 links Sausage

$20.00

Half Chicken

$12.00

Sandwiches

Brisket on brioche bun

$15.00

Pulled Pork on brioche bun

$13.50

Chopped Beef on brioche bun

$12.50

Sausage on brioche bun

$11.00

Pulled Chicken on brioche bun

$12.50

Sides

Single Potato Salad

$4.00

Single Slaw

$4.00

Single Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Pint Potato Salad

$8.00

Pint Slaw

$8.00

Pint Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Quart Potato Salad

$15.00

Quart Slaw

$15.00

Brisket Chili

$6.00

Pies

Banana Cream

$6.00

Pecan 4" Tart

$4.00

Key Lime 4" Tart

$6.00

Fruit

$4.00

Half Hill Farm Fresh Eggs

Dozen Half Hill Farm Fresh Eggs

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're Smokin'! Smoked Meats by chef Paul Marshall using his specialty rubs and sauces. Let's get started! Select at least 3 lbs of meat to your order.

Location

43 Lancaster Avenue, East Whiteland Township, PA 19355

Directions

Gallery
Farm Boy BBQ: image
Farm Boy BBQ: image
Farm Boy BBQ: image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
orange star4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse at People's Light
orange starNo Reviews
39 Conestoga Road Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Dixie Picnic
orange starNo Reviews
215 Lancaster Ave Frazer, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant:Malvern - 215 Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
215 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Brewing Company - Malvern
orange starNo Reviews
20 Liberty Boulevard Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Taco + Bar - Malvern
orange star4.6 • 647
30 Liberty Blvd #160 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Whiteland Township

Brick & Brew - Malvern
orange star4.2 • 1,268
400 E King St Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
McKenzie Brew House
orange star4.2 • 1,099
240 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Taco + Bar - Malvern
orange star4.6 • 647
30 Liberty Blvd #160 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
orange star4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern
orange star4.4 • 479
490 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Malvern
orange star4.7 • 288
10-20 Liberty Boulevard Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Whiteland Township
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston