Farm Boy Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1077 E. 1500 N.

Terreton, ID 83450

Order Again

Popular Items

#4 Pasture Pig
#3 Stacker
#2 Deluxe Farmer

Entrees

#1 Basic Farmer

#1 Basic Farmer

$7.50

1/4 lb. hamburger on sesame bun

#2 Deluxe Farmer

#2 Deluxe Farmer

$8.00

1/4 lb. hamburger with a slice of cheddar cheese on sesame bun

#3 Stacker

#3 Stacker

$10.00

two 1/4 lb. hamburgers stacked with double the cheddar cheese on sesame bun

#4 Pasture Pig

#4 Pasture Pig

$9.50

1/4 lb. cheeseburger with bacon on sesame bun

#5 Smokin' Cow

#5 Smokin' Cow

$8.50

1/4 lb. hamburger served with pepperjack cheese and jalapeños on sesame bun

#6 Happy Cow

#6 Happy Cow

$8.50

1/4 lb. hamburger served with Swiss cheese and 'shrooms on sesame bun

#7 Moldy Cow

#7 Moldy Cow

$9.50

1/4 lb. hamburger served with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles on sesame bun

#8 Cowboy

#8 Cowboy

$9.50

1/4 lb. hamburger served with pepper-jack cheese, BBQ sauce and onion rings on sesame bun

#9 Barnyard

#9 Barnyard

$9.50

1/4 lb. hamburger served with ham, fried egg and cheddar cheese on sesame bun

#10 Patty Melt

#10 Patty Melt

$8.00

1/4 lb. hamburger served with Swiss cheese and onions on white bread

#11 City Farmer

$6.50

breaded chicken sandwich on sesame bun

#12 Flaming Bird

$8.00

breaded chicken sandwich dunked in buffalo sauce and served with pepper-jack cheese on sesame bun

#13 Grilled Pastrami & Swiss

$4.75
3 Chicken Tenders Original

3 Chicken Tenders Original

$4.50

three breaded chicken tenders original flavor

3 Chicken Tenders Spicy Buffalo

$6.75

three breaded chicken tenders spicy buffalo style

5 Chicken Tenders Original

$7.50

5 Chicken Tenders Spicy Buffalo

$11.25

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.50

1/4 lb. burger on sesame bun combo: add small fries or tots and kids drink (16 oz)

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/4 lb. burger with cheddar cheese on sesame bun combo: adds small fries or tots and kids drink (16 oz)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$3.00

two chicken tenders combo: adds small fries or tots and kids drink (16 oz)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.50

grilled cheese on white bread with cheddar cheese

Kids Hot Dog

$2.50

hot dog on a bun combo: hot dog on a bun with small fry or tots and kids drink (16 oz)

Sides

Fries

Fries

$1.50+
Tots

Tots

$1.50+
Fried Cheese Curds
$3.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.75

Fried Pickle Chips

$3.75Out of stock
Fried Mushrooms
$3.75

Fried Mushrooms

$3.75
Roots Chips

Roots Chips

$1.25

Roots kettle-cooked potato chips. Made in Idaho.

Dipping Sauce

Sauces

Cold: Fountain

Kids (16 oz)

$0.99

Small (24 oz)

$1.19

Medium (32 oz)

$1.59

Large (44 oz)

$1.99

Water (16 oz)

Hot

Coffee (20 0z)

$1.69

Farmer Brothers coffee

French Vanilla Cappuccino (20 oz)

$1.69

Farmer Brothers french vanilla cappuccino

Hot Chocolate (20 0z)

$1.69

Farmer Brothers hot chocolate

Ice Cream

Vanilla Bean

$1.50+

Cascade Glacier's vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean specks

Chocolate

$1.50+

Cascade Glacier's classic & creamy dutch chocolate ice cream

Salted Caramel

$1.50+

Cascade Glacier's caramel ice cream with swirls of salted caramel

Huckleberry Heaven

$1.50+

Cascade Glacier's huckleberry ice cream swirled with real berries.

Party Animal

$1.50+

Cascade Glacier's vanilla ice cream marbled with purple cotton candy ice cream with pieces of frosted animal cookies

T-Shirts

Farm Boy Burgers T-Shirts

Farm Boy Burgers T-Shirts

Gildan Softstyle T-shirt with 'Farm Boy Burgers' logo on the back

Ice

5 Gallon Bucket of Ice

$4.00

Need ice? Get a 5 gallon bucket of ice dumped right into your cooler. How cool is that?!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Feedin' Farmers, Friends, & Families! Upcoming holiday closures: -Closed 11/23/22-11/27/22 -Closed 12/24/22-1/1/23

Location

1077 E. 1500 N., Terreton, ID 83450

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

