Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmboys Bar-B-Q 30 South Street

review star

No reviews yet

30 South Street

Danbury, CT 06810

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Pork Belly

$13.50

Chicken fingers

$11.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Sloppy Nachos- Chicken

$12.50

Sloppy Nachos-pork

$12.50

Sloppy Nachos -Brisket

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.50

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Farmboys Smokin' Wings

$11.00+

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$16.50

Brisket Sandwich

$18.50

Better Cheddar (pulled beef, melted cheese, creamy horseradish)

$17.50

Crispy Honey Drizzle Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Lights Out Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.50

Cubano Sandwich

$15.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our slow cooked hickory smoked Barbecue!

Website

Location

30 South Street, Danbury, CT 06810

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Quirk Works Brewing & Blendery - 78 Triangle st , Suite 2
orange starNo Reviews
78 Triangle st , Suite 2 Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Note Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 642
227 Greenwood Ave Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Taproot
orange star4.7 • 135
269 Greenwood Avenue Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Notch8 Bethel
orange starNo Reviews
1 Front st Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
Sal'z Pizza Bethel - 211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204
orange starNo Reviews
211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204 Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8 P.T. Barnum Square Bethel, CT 06801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Danbury

Tivoli Pizza - 79 Newtown Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,578
79 Newtown Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
T.K.'s American Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,423
255 White S Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
The Cue Danbury
orange star4.4 • 1,374
2 Pembroke Rd Danbury, CT 06811
View restaurantnext
Pho Vietnam
orange star4.4 • 1,196
56 Padanaram Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Mothership Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.7 • 775
331 Main St Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Frank Pepe’s of Danbury
orange star4.5 • 675
59 Federal Rd Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Danbury
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston