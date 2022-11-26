Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grandin Village

1908 Memorial Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24015

Burguesas

Caprese

$13.99+Out of stock

We’ve done a FarmBurguesa twist on an Italian classic. This single burger has fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar glaze. It’s like visiting Italy without leaving Roanoke.

Cheese Burger

$10.99+

Colombiana

$13.99+

Representing our home country. It’s a single burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, green tomatoes, grilled onions, garlic sauce, pineapple sauce, and ‘pink sauce’, plus crumbled potato chips (the Colombian way).

FarmBurguesa

$11.99+

The original. Double burger, American cheese, lettuce, local Roma tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and our signature ‘pink sauce’--the recipe is our family secret. Buen provecho.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Inferno

$13.99+

Virginia is for spicy lovers. This single burger features pepper-jack cheese, our own diablo sauce, lettuce, onion rings, and a fresh chile mix toreado - plus ranch on the side.

Macho Cowboy

$11.99+

This burger isn’t for the faint of heart. Two burger patties, cheddar cheese, onion rings, maple bacon, and BBQ sauce. Yee haw.

Macho Pollo

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99+

We’ve taken the flavors you love and elevated them. This burger is overflowing with sautéed white mushrooms and balanced by savory Swiss cheese. Sometimes simplicity is perfection.

Pizza Burger

$13.99+

Quad Burger

$20.99

Our #QuadBurger surely is. Made up of FOUR patties, topped with crisp lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pickles, and lathered with our signature pink sauce, the #Quad holds absolutely nothing back

Santa Fe

$13.99+

We didn’t forget our vegetarian friends. Our single veggie burger is topped with Swiss cheese, Roma tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and our cilantro-lime sauce. Veggie lovers unite!

South of the Border

$13.99+

What’s the definition of Delicioso? When you top one of our mouthwatering burgers with zesty local salsa, melty pepper jack cheese, our fresh chili mix, and creamy homemade guacamole. Guac On

Toston

$13.99+

This is one burger you won’t get anywhere else. Tostones are double fried plantain patties. We take a single burger, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our famous cilantro-lime sauce and sandwich it between two freshly made tostones.

Tres Queso

$12.99+

You can’t go wrong with more cheese. This single burger features three of our locally sourced cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss.

Halloween PROMO

$0.00+

Burger Bowls

BOWL 🐄 Caprese

$13.99+

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar glaze on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.

BOWL 🐄Colombiana

$13.99+

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, green tomatoes, grilled onions, garlic sauce, pineapple sauce, and ‘pink sauce’. Plus crumbled potato chips on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.

BOWL 🐄FarmBurguesa

$11.99+

American cheese, local Roma tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and our signature ‘pink sauce’, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.

BOWL 🐄Inferno

$13.99+

Pepper Jack cheese, our own diablo sauce, onion rings, and a fresh hot pepper mix, on a bed of lettuce, plus ranch on the side. Served in a bowl.

BOWL 🐄Macho Cowboy

$11.99+

Cheddar cheese, onion rings, maple bacon, and bbq sauce, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.

BOWL 🐄Mushroom Swiss

$12.99+

Sautéed white mushrooms and balanced by savory Swiss cheese on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl

BOWL 🐄Pizza Burger

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄Quad

$20.99

BOWL 🐄Santa Fe

$13.99+

Swiss cheese, Roma tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and our cilantro-lime sauce, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.

BOWL 🐄South of the Border

$13.99+

Zesty house salsa, melty pepper jack cheese, our fresh hot pepper mix and creamy homemade guacamole on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.

BOWL 🐄Taco Salad

$12.99+

Our Burger bowl starts with a bed of shredded lettuce and our delicious ground beef that is seasoned with our FarmBurguesa Blend. We then add diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, house made guacamole, and house made salsa on the side. Then we top the bowl off with crispy toston strips. Served with our Signature Cilantro Lime Sauce

BOWL 🐄Toston

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄Tres Queso

$12.99+

Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.

Macho Pollo Bowl

$13.99

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$12.99+

Burger of the Month Bowl

$12.99+

Extras

Beef Patty

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

House Salad

$6.99

Onion Rings (8)

$7.99

Naturally sweet jumbo Spanish onions with an American lager brewed in the Midwestern US, these succulent rings have a distinct beer flavor and aroma that's so delicious!

Queso Frito (6)

$9.99

We take our fresh mozarella cheese and coat them in seasoned breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown and crispy. Served with our house made marinara sauce.

Tater Tots (20)

$5.99

Tostones (4)

$9.99

From the Spanish verb tostar which means "to toast") are twice-fried plantain slices. Tostones are salted and eaten much like potato chips/crisps or French fries/chips. In some regions, it is customary to dip them in garlic sauce

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Savory potato waffles with exceptional crunch and flavor.

Side Sauce

$0.79

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.00+

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$2.99

Colombiana Soda

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Hi-C Lemonade

$2.99

Judah Bug Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

Alcoholic Beverages

Ace Pineapple Craft Cider Beer

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple. 5% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Corona Extra

$4.99

Mexican Lager Beer 4.6% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Fresh Squeeze IPA

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Get Bent Mountain IPA Beer

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Heineken

$4.99

Premium Malt Lager 5% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Lost Coast Brewery Tangerine

$4.99

It’s got that classic Lost Coast wheat flavor, with a kick of citrus to help jump-start the party. 5.2% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Mimosa

$7.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Stella Artois

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Terrapin

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Vixen Irish Red Ale

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

White Claw

$4.99

White Claw Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, our gluten free alcohol base, and a hint of fruit flavor. With 100 calories, 2g carbs, and 5% alc/vol 12oz can **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Carlsberg Pilsner

$1.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

WoodBridge has opened this wine with aromas of cherries, berries, cedar, brown sugar, and toast. Flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker follow with a toasty caramel finish. 13.5% ABV 6.3oz Single serve **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Mimosa

$7.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Red Blend

$5.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Go Bagless

Help us reduce our environmental footprint by going bagless. Recommended by Sustainable Roanoke

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farm to table artisanal burgers made with local ingredients and unique flavor combinations.

1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

