Grandin Village
1908 Memorial Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24015
Burguesas
Caprese
We’ve done a FarmBurguesa twist on an Italian classic. This single burger has fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar glaze. It’s like visiting Italy without leaving Roanoke.
Cheese Burger
Colombiana
Representing our home country. It’s a single burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, green tomatoes, grilled onions, garlic sauce, pineapple sauce, and ‘pink sauce’, plus crumbled potato chips (the Colombian way).
FarmBurguesa
The original. Double burger, American cheese, lettuce, local Roma tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and our signature ‘pink sauce’--the recipe is our family secret. Buen provecho.
Grilled Cheese
Inferno
Virginia is for spicy lovers. This single burger features pepper-jack cheese, our own diablo sauce, lettuce, onion rings, and a fresh chile mix toreado - plus ranch on the side.
Macho Cowboy
This burger isn’t for the faint of heart. Two burger patties, cheddar cheese, onion rings, maple bacon, and BBQ sauce. Yee haw.
Macho Pollo
Mushroom Swiss
We’ve taken the flavors you love and elevated them. This burger is overflowing with sautéed white mushrooms and balanced by savory Swiss cheese. Sometimes simplicity is perfection.
Pizza Burger
Quad Burger
Our #QuadBurger surely is. Made up of FOUR patties, topped with crisp lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pickles, and lathered with our signature pink sauce, the #Quad holds absolutely nothing back
Santa Fe
We didn’t forget our vegetarian friends. Our single veggie burger is topped with Swiss cheese, Roma tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and our cilantro-lime sauce. Veggie lovers unite!
South of the Border
What’s the definition of Delicioso? When you top one of our mouthwatering burgers with zesty local salsa, melty pepper jack cheese, our fresh chili mix, and creamy homemade guacamole. Guac On
Toston
This is one burger you won’t get anywhere else. Tostones are double fried plantain patties. We take a single burger, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our famous cilantro-lime sauce and sandwich it between two freshly made tostones.
Tres Queso
You can’t go wrong with more cheese. This single burger features three of our locally sourced cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss.
Halloween PROMO
Burger Bowls
BOWL 🐄 Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar glaze on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.
BOWL 🐄Colombiana
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, green tomatoes, grilled onions, garlic sauce, pineapple sauce, and ‘pink sauce’. Plus crumbled potato chips on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.
BOWL 🐄FarmBurguesa
American cheese, local Roma tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and our signature ‘pink sauce’, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.
BOWL 🐄Inferno
Pepper Jack cheese, our own diablo sauce, onion rings, and a fresh hot pepper mix, on a bed of lettuce, plus ranch on the side. Served in a bowl.
BOWL 🐄Macho Cowboy
Cheddar cheese, onion rings, maple bacon, and bbq sauce, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.
BOWL 🐄Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed white mushrooms and balanced by savory Swiss cheese on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl
BOWL 🐄Pizza Burger
BOWL 🐄Quad
BOWL 🐄Santa Fe
Swiss cheese, Roma tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and our cilantro-lime sauce, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.
BOWL 🐄South of the Border
Zesty house salsa, melty pepper jack cheese, our fresh hot pepper mix and creamy homemade guacamole on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.
BOWL 🐄Taco Salad
Our Burger bowl starts with a bed of shredded lettuce and our delicious ground beef that is seasoned with our FarmBurguesa Blend. We then add diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, house made guacamole, and house made salsa on the side. Then we top the bowl off with crispy toston strips. Served with our Signature Cilantro Lime Sauce
BOWL 🐄Toston
BOWL 🐄Tres Queso
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss, on a bed of lettuce. Served in a bowl.
Macho Pollo Bowl
Burger of the Month
Extras
Beef Patty
Grilled Chicken Breast
House Salad
Onion Rings (8)
Naturally sweet jumbo Spanish onions with an American lager brewed in the Midwestern US, these succulent rings have a distinct beer flavor and aroma that's so delicious!
Queso Frito (6)
We take our fresh mozarella cheese and coat them in seasoned breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown and crispy. Served with our house made marinara sauce.
Tater Tots (20)
Tostones (4)
From the Spanish verb tostar which means "to toast") are twice-fried plantain slices. Tostones are salted and eaten much like potato chips/crisps or French fries/chips. In some regions, it is customary to dip them in garlic sauce
Waffle Fries
Savory potato waffles with exceptional crunch and flavor.
Side Sauce
Chicken Wings
Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
Ace Pineapple Craft Cider Beer
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Angry Orchard
Made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple. 5% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager Beer 4.6% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Fresh Squeeze IPA
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Get Bent Mountain IPA Beer
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Heineken
Premium Malt Lager 5% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Lost Coast Brewery Tangerine
It’s got that classic Lost Coast wheat flavor, with a kick of citrus to help jump-start the party. 5.2% ABV 12oz **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Mimosa
Modelo Especial
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Stella Artois
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Terrapin
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Vixen Irish Red Ale
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
White Claw
White Claw Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, our gluten free alcohol base, and a hint of fruit flavor. With 100 calories, 2g carbs, and 5% alc/vol 12oz can **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Carlsberg Pilsner
Cabernet Sauvignon
WoodBridge has opened this wine with aromas of cherries, berries, cedar, brown sugar, and toast. Flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker follow with a toasty caramel finish. 13.5% ABV 6.3oz Single serve **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Mimosa
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Red Blend
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farm to table artisanal burgers made with local ingredients and unique flavor combinations.
1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015