Farmburguesa - Vinton

303 S Pollard St

Vinton, VA 24179

Order Again

Burguesas

Caprese

$13.99+

Cheese Burger

$10.99+

Colombiana

$13.99+

FarmBurguesa

$11.99+

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Inferno

$13.99+

Macho Cowboy

$11.99+

Macho Pollo

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99+

Pizza Burger

$13.99+

Quad Burger

$20.99

Santa Fe

$12.99+

South of the Border

$13.99+

Toston

$13.99+

Tres Queso

$12.99+

Birthday Burguesa

Buy 1 Get 1 PROMO

$14.99

$5 Cheese Burger

$5.00+

Burger Bowls

BOWL 🐄 Caprese

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄Colombiana

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄FarmBurguesa

$11.99+

BOWL 🐄Inferno

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄Macho Cowboy

$11.99+

BOWL 🐄Mushroom Swiss

$12.99+

BOWL 🐄Pizza Burger

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄Quad

$20.99

BOWL 🐄Santa Fe

$12.99+

BOWL 🐄South of the Border

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄Taco Salad

$12.99+

BOWL 🐄Toston

$13.99+

BOWL 🐄Tres Queso

$12.99+

Macho Pollo Bowl

$13.99

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$12.99+

Burger of the Month Bowl

$12.99+

Extras

Beef Patty

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

House Salad

$6.99

Onion Rings (8)

$7.99

Queso Frito (6)

$9.99

Tostones (4)

$9.99

Waffle Fries (8oz)

$3.99

Tater Tots (20)

$5.99

Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Hi-C Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.25

Judah Bug Lemonade

$2.99

Cool down with a frosty bottle of Judah Bug Lemonade. Judah Bug Lemonade was created by local Six-year-old Entrepreneur Judah Clements.

Colombiana Kola

$2.50

Colombiana is a kola champagne soda. When you take a Colombian, you are filling yourself with Colombia. The drink evokes the culture, gastronomy and music of a whole country.

Water

Refill Thirsty Thursday

$1.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Bud Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Basic City Bask Double IPA

$5.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Seasonal Sam Adams

$4.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

WoodBridge has opened this wine with aromas of cherries, berries, cedar, brown sugar, and toast. Flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker follow with a toasty caramel finish. 13.5% ABV 6.3oz Single serve **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Red Blend

$5.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Mimosa

$5.99

**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**

Donations

Donation for Meals $5

$5.00

FarmBurguesa is grateful for the opportunity to help those who are food insecure during the holidays and thru the continued COVID-19 pandemic. We will provide 250 meals each week from a donation from Marcus Lemonis, The Profit CNBC, and GrubHub's initiative of "Plating Change." Help us match the support to continue giving back.

Donation for Meals $25

$25.00

Donation for Meals $50

$50.00

Donation for Meals $75

$75.00

Donation for Meals $100

$100.00

Go Bagless

Help us reduce our environmental footprint by going bagless. Recommended by Sustainable Roanoke

Go Bagless

Help us reduce our environmental footprint by going bagless. Recommended by Sustainable Roanoke

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farm to Table burger restaurant in Vinton, VA & Roanoke, VA. Come in and watch your food be prepared with our open kitchen concept. Menu items are sourced locally and prepared daily.

303 S Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179

