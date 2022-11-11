Farmburguesa - Vinton
303 S Pollard St
Vinton, VA 24179
Burguesas
Caprese
Cheese Burger
Colombiana
FarmBurguesa
Grilled Cheese
Inferno
Macho Cowboy
Macho Pollo
Mushroom Swiss
Pizza Burger
Quad Burger
Santa Fe
South of the Border
Toston
Tres Queso
Birthday Burguesa
Buy 1 Get 1 PROMO
$5 Cheese Burger
Burger Bowls
BOWL 🐄 Caprese
BOWL 🐄Colombiana
BOWL 🐄FarmBurguesa
BOWL 🐄Inferno
BOWL 🐄Macho Cowboy
BOWL 🐄Mushroom Swiss
BOWL 🐄Pizza Burger
BOWL 🐄Quad
BOWL 🐄Santa Fe
BOWL 🐄South of the Border
BOWL 🐄Taco Salad
BOWL 🐄Toston
BOWL 🐄Tres Queso
Macho Pollo Bowl
Burger of the Month
Extras
Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange Fanta
Dr. Pepper
Hi-C Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Un-Sweet Tea
Judah Bug Lemonade
Cool down with a frosty bottle of Judah Bug Lemonade. Judah Bug Lemonade was created by local Six-year-old Entrepreneur Judah Clements.
Colombiana Kola
Colombiana is a kola champagne soda. When you take a Colombian, you are filling yourself with Colombia. The drink evokes the culture, gastronomy and music of a whole country.
Water
Refill Thirsty Thursday
Alcoholic Beverages
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Basic City Bask Double IPA
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Seasonal Sam Adams
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Cabernet Sauvignon
WoodBridge has opened this wine with aromas of cherries, berries, cedar, brown sugar, and toast. Flavors of berries, toasted marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker follow with a toasty caramel finish. 13.5% ABV 6.3oz Single serve **Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Red Blend
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Mimosa
**Must be 21+ to order- Please Provide a valid ID when picking up or at time of arrival for Delivery**
Donations
Donation for Meals $5
FarmBurguesa is grateful for the opportunity to help those who are food insecure during the holidays and thru the continued COVID-19 pandemic. We will provide 250 meals each week from a donation from Marcus Lemonis, The Profit CNBC, and GrubHub's initiative of "Plating Change." Help us match the support to continue giving back.
Donation for Meals $25
Donation for Meals $50
Donation for Meals $75
Donation for Meals $100
Go Bagless
Burger of the Month: Cordon Bleu
Farm to Table gourmet style Cordon Bleu Burger! Our farm raised beef burger is garnished with creamy Swiss cheese, zippy Dijon sauce, and smokey deli ham with lettuce tomatoes and served on our toasted brioche bun for a twist on the classic Chicken Cordon Bleu.... substitute Chicken for an additional cost and Viola!
Burger of the Month Bowl: Cordon Bleu
Farm to Table gourmet style Cordon Bleu Burger! Our farm raised beef burger is garnished with creamy Swiss cheese, zippy Dijon sauce, and smokey deli ham with lettuce tomatoes and served on our toasted brioche bun for a twist on the classic Chicken Cordon Bleu.... substitute Chicken for an additional cost and Viola!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Farm to Table burger restaurant in Vinton, VA & Roanoke, VA. Come in and watch your food be prepared with our open kitchen concept. Menu items are sourced locally and prepared daily.
303 S Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179