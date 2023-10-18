Farmer and the Beast - Portland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1845 NW 23rd place, Portland, OR 97010
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Zula - 1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue
No Reviews
1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant