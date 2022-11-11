Farmer Boy imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Farmer Boy

774 Reviews

$$

3427 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
FB Classic
Meatloaf Entree

Eggs

FB Classic

$11.95

With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.

SB Local

$12.95

Three Eggs, Prepared with House-Made Salsa, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado.

Veggie

$12.95

Three Eggs, Avocado, Asparagus, Baby Spinach, Wild Arugula, Artichoke, Fresh Basil.

Waffle Classic

$13.95

Served with Two Eggs and Bacon.

Pancake Classic

$13.95

Served with Two Eggs and Bacon.

CF Steak & Eggs

$16.75

With Two Eggs Any Style, Smothered in Sausage Gravy, Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit.

Sausage

$12.95

Three Eggs, Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Bell Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese.

Ham & Eggs

$15.75

With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Our Bone-In Riddled Ham Steak.

Baja

$12.95

Chorizo, Sauteed Onions, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Queso Fresco and Sour Cream Garnish.

Denver

$12.95

Three Eggs, Diced Ham, Onion and Bell Pepper.

Mediterranean

$13.25

Three Eggs, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomato, Garlic, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Queso Fresco.

Old Fashioned

Chicken & Waffles

$14.75

Choice of Two Seasoned Fried Chicken Wings or Boneless Tenders Atop a Classic Waffle.

Oatmeal

$9.50

Served with Milk, Toasted Almonds and Brown Sugar.

Pancakes

Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup

French Toast

$10.95

Citrus-Dipped Baguette with Nutmeg and Cinnamon.

French Toast Combo

$16.50

Citrus-Dipped Baguette with Nutmeg and Cinnamon.

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup

CF Sliders

$13.95

Farmer Boy Hand-Made Biscuits, Breaded Chicken and Sausage Gravy.

Specials

Benedict

$12.95

Poached Egg Served on a Toasted English Muffin Choice of Canadian Bacon, Egg and Hollandaise or Avocado Heirloom Tomato, Raw Spinach and Hollandaise.

Chilaquiles

$15.50

Slow Roasted Pork Carnitas, Two Eggs Any Style, House-Made Salsa, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.

Toad Sandwich

$12.95

Aged Cheddar, Crisp Bacon, Avocado and Sliced Tomato, Nestled Between Two Butter-Grilled Eggs in Rustic Toasted Bread.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Potato.

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.75

Two biscuits with Gravy

Breakfast Burger

$13.75

Lean Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Choice of Cheese and Over-Medium Egg on a Toasted English Muffin.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

Two Fried Eggs on Top of Black Beans, Homemade Tortillas and Covered with Ranchero Sauce, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo Salsa and Avocado.

One Egg

$4.50

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$8.95

With Hash Browns, Bacon

Salmon & Bagel

$15.25

Smoked Salmon, Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Capers, Dill, Lemon.

Salmon Benedict

$17.00

Poached Eggs Served on a Toasted English Muffin, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise, Grilled Tomatoes, Dill and Caper Garnish.

Small Appetite

Kids Scramble

$8.95

With Hash Browns, Bacon, Butter & Syrup

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.95

With Hash Browns, Bacon, Butter & Syrup

Mini Waffle

$8.95

With Hash Browns, Bacon, Butter & Syrup

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.25

Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Kids Chicken

$9.25

One Fish Taco

$7.75

Starters & Soups

Pozole Verde

Hominy, Tomatoes, Onion, Swiss Chard, Topped with Fresh Cabbage, Radish and Cilantro.

Clam Chowder

Creamy Classic, Served with Oyster Crackers.

Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Creamy Three Cheese Sauce and Smoked Bacon Topped with Herbed Breadcrumbs.

Side Salad

$6.75

Mixed Greens, House-Made Croutons and your Choice of Dressings.

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.95

Cup of Pozole Verde or Chowder with a Side Salad.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Crisp Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan, House-Made Croutons.

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Oven-Roasted Chicken, Diced Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg and Bacon Tossed in your Choice of Dressings.

Sesame Salmon Salad

$14.50

Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wontons, Sliced Almonds Tossed with a Sesame Vinaigrette.

From The Grill

American Burger

$12.95

Cheddar, Swiss or Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House-Made Pickle Spear and Thousand Island. Burgers Buns Served Grilled with a Spread of Mayo.

Patty Melt

$13.50

Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions on Toasted Rye with Thousand Island.

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Wild Salmon, Marinated and Grilled with Mayo, Citrus Slaw, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Onion. Burgers Buns Served Grilled with a Spread of Mayo.

BLT

$12.50

Triple Decker with Bacon, Chicken Breast, Tomato, Mayo and Crisp Lettuce.

Chicken Club

$14.25

Triple Decker with Bacon, Chicken Breast, Tomato, Mayo and Crisp Lettuce.

Chicken Pesto

$14.25

Grilled Chicken Breast, Arugula Pesto, Jack Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Heirloom Tomato and Arugula.

Farmer Burger

$15.50

Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Anaheim Chile, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Burgers Buns Served Grilled with a Spread of Mayo.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Fried Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Bacon Marmalade, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo.

Impossible 'Burger'

$15.00

Vegan Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions with Garbanzo Almond Herb Spread. Burgers Buns Served Grilled with a Spread of Mayo.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.95

Oven Roasted, Glazed Ground Beef with Mayo and Barbecue Sauce, Grilled Onions on Sourdough.

Southern Burger

$14.50

Tangy BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Rings, Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Burgers Buns Served Grilled with a Spread of Mayo.

Tri-Tip Philly

$16.00

Grilled Thin Sliced Tri-Tip, Grilled Peppers and Onions on a Toasted Roll, Pepper Jack Cheese and Horseradish Sauce.

Favorites

Fish & Chips

$14.75

Beer-Battered, Served with Coleslaw, Cocktail and Tartar Sauces.

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$13.25

Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo and Pepper Jack Cheese in a Spinach Wrap, Served with Your Choice of French Fries or Salad.

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.50

2 Pieces. Beer-Battered Fish, Avocado, Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco and Salsa Blanca.

Carnitas Tacos

$14.50

2 Pieces. Corn Tortillas, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Tomatillo Salsa, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo Salsa.

Meatloaf Entree

$18.25

Oven Roasted and Glazed Ground Beef, Served with Barbecue Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

1 Fish Taco

$7.75

1 Carnitas Taco

$7.75

Dessert

Cinnamon Roll

$8.75

Our Famous Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Pie

Shakes and Malts

$6.25

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.95

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Coffee.

Root Beer Float

$6.25

Artisan Root Beer and Vanilla Ice Cream.

Sundaes

$6.95

Choice of Two Scoops Ice Cream, Toasted Almonds, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, and a Cherry.

Sides

Avocado

$3.95

Bacon

$4.50

Bagel

$5.25

Baguette

$4.75

Biscuit

$4.75

Cheese

$1.95

Chorizo

$4.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Cream Cheese

$2.50

English Muffin

$4.75

French Fries

$4.50

Fruit

$4.50

Gluten-Free Bread

$5.25

Gravy

$4.00

Ham Steak

$9.50

Hamburger Patty

$8.50

Hash Browns

$4.25

Home Fries

$4.25

Onion Rings

$6.75

Pancake

$5.25

Rye Toast

$4.75

Sausage

$4.75

Sourdough Toast

$4.75

Tomatoes

$3.25

Tortillas

$4.50

Tri-Tip

$9.50

Two Eggs

$6.50

Wheat Toast

$4.75

White Toast

$4.75

Sliced Toamto

$3.25

Grilled Jalapeno

$0.75

Cold Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

Lemonade

$4.75

Iced Tea

$4.50

Orange Juice

Tomato Juice

Apple Juice

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$5.25

IBC Root Beer

$4.75

Pellegrino

$5.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$5.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Decaf

$3.50

Flavored Cappuccino

$5.75

Flavored Latte

$5.75

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Merchandise

Tshirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Mug

$7.95

Hat

$25.00

Zip Sweat

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving breakfast and lunch since 1958. Centrally located on upper State Street in the heart of Santa Barbara.

Location

3427 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

