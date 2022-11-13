Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmer & the Bell

1792 Main St

Quechee, VT 05059

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Farmer & the Bell specializes in handmade French crullers made with ingredients farmed right here in Vermont. We all deserve an extra treat in our lives right now. A cup of drip coffee or cold brew to go with these circles of goodness is a standard.

