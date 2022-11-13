Farmer & the Bell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Farmer & the Bell specializes in handmade French crullers made with ingredients farmed right here in Vermont. We all deserve an extra treat in our lives right now. A cup of drip coffee or cold brew to go with these circles of goodness is a standard.
Location
1792 Main St, Quechee, VT 05059
Gallery