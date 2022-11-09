Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Farmer & the Cow

review star

No reviews yet

413 North Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

November

November Burger

November Burger

$18.00

Turkey Patty, Sage Aioli, Bread Stuffing, Cranberry Jam, Sweet Potato Nest

November Shake

November Shake

$13.00

Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Syrup, Graham Cracker, Treat

Starters

Bacon Nuggets

$12.00

Hot Honey, Thick Cut Bacon Nuggets

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Gochujang, Hoisin, Sesame Seeds

Chicken Skins

Chicken Skins

$11.00

Nashville Hot Dry Rub, Ranch

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Balsamic, Hemp Pesto

Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Bacon Jam, Cheese Blend, Seasoned Bread Crumb

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00+

Corn, Black Bean, Avocado Crema, Jalapeño, Salsa Verde, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Tajin

Truffle Tots

$10.00

Garlic, Scallions, Parmesan

Wings

Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Farmer’s Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese

Greens

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Egg, Parmesan, Croutons

Shaved Brussels Salad

$13.00

Pepitas, Cranberries, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Mustard Vinaigrette

House Salad

$13.00

Radicchio, Sun-dried Tomato, Cucumber, Chickpea, Cauliflower, Carrot, Curry Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Our Beef Burger is a house blend of chuck, brisket, short rib, and filet. Rolls baked daily from Market Street Bakery. *Gluten-free rolls available by request Our Hot Dogs are 1/2 pound, all-beef

Badger Badger Mushroom Mushroom

$18.00

Mushroom, Duxelles, Sautéed Onion, Hemp Pesto, Goat Cheese

Bleu Steel

$18.00

Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Bleu Cheese

FTC

$18.00

Bacon, Sautéed Onion, House Sauce, Housemade Pickles, American Cheese

Moo Caliente

$18.00

Habanero, Reaper Aioli, Onion Straws, Avocado Crema, Ghost Jack Cheese ***ALERT: VERY SPICY***

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$19.00

Bacon, Scrapple, Fried Egg, Spiced Maple, Swiss Cheese

Rodeo King OG

$19.00

Chipotle BBQ, Onion Straws, Bacon, Cheddar

That'll Do Pig

That'll Do Pig

$21.00

Tots, Cart Sauce, Bacon, Bacon Mayo, Bacon Jam, Smoked Gruyere

That's What Brie Said

$19.00

Bourbon Apple, Prosciutto, Aged Balsamic, Brie

Training Wheels

$15.00

American Cheese

Wise Guy

Wise Guy

$18.00

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Truffle Mayo, Parmesan, Fried Mozzarella

Always Sunny

$17.00

Chopped Burger (or Soy Protein), Bacon, Onion, Jalapeño, Mushroom, Garlic Mayo, American Cheese

Closed on Sunday

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Mayo, Ranch Slaw, Housemade Pickles

Carolina Runaway

$15.00

Pulled Pork, FTC BBQ, Onion Straws, Southern Slaw, FTC Pickles

Sides/Sauces

SIDE Fries

$5.00

SIDE Salad

$5.00

SIDE Sweet Tots

$7.00

SIDE Tots

$6.00

SIDE Avocado Crema

$0.50

SIDE Bacon Mayo

$0.50

SIDE Bacon Jam

$1.00

SIDE Bleu Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

SIDE Garlic Mayo

$0.50

SIDE House Sauce

$0.50

SIDE KBBQ

$0.50

SIDE Mayo

SIDE Pesto

$1.00

SIDE Pickles

$0.50

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Reaper Aioli

$0.50

SIDE Salsa Verde

SIDE Wing Sauce

$0.50

Shakes

Vanilla Ice Cream Base, 12oz Serving Size

Killing Me Smalls

$11.00

Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, Chocolate

Brimley

$12.00

Reese’s, Chocolate, Butterfinger, Oreos, M&M

Cafe de Chucho

$10.00

Coffee, Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon, Caramel, Churro

Paul Rudd

$11.00

Smoked Bacon, Peanut Butter, Caramel

Plain Jane

$8.00

Vanilla, Milk

Shirts

Blue Shirt

Blue Shirt

$10.00

Graphite Shirt

$10.00

Mauve Shirt

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a housemade, custom blend of brisket, chuck, and filet, topped with fresh, creative ingredients.

Website

Location

413 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

