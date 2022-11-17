Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmer and The Dail

1329 US 258

Snow Hill, NC 28580

Popular Items

Biscuit Bomb
Grit Bowl (16 oz)
Sweet Potato Country Ham Minis

Biscuits, Bombs & Minis

Biscuit Bomb

$4.50

Bacon, Sausage, or Cheese (meat ones come with cheese!)

Country Ham Cheese Bomb

$6.00

cheese bomb stuffed with country ham

Biscuit Bomb Combo

$9.00

your choice of bacon or sausage bomb + fried hashbrowns and a small coffee or soft drink/tea

The Swanson

$9.00

cheese bomb stuffed with a scrambled egg, bacon, sausage, and country ham - just like Ron Swanson would want!

Garlic Cheddar Fried Chicken Minis

$6.00

four mini garlic cheddar biscuits stuffed with our buttermilk soaked fried chicken nuggets

Sweet Potato Country Ham Minis

$5.00

four of Deb's famous sweet potato biscuits stuffed with country ham

Tenderloin & Gravy Biscuit

$6.50

fried tenderloin and homemade gravy on a buttermilk biscuit or cheese bomb

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

your choice of buttermilk biscuit, sourdough bread, wheat bread, croissant, or everything bagel

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$7.00

homemade buttermilk biscuit with 6 oz fried chicken breast served with a side of FATD sauce

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Housemade sausage gravy over our from scratch buttermilk biscuits. Take it up a notch and add a scrambled egg!

Ranch Fried Chicken Biscuit

$10.00

Six ounce fried chicken breast with two slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, one egg, topped with ranch. Comes with a side of ranch.

Plates & Bowls

FATD Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

grits, cheddar cheese, fried hash browns, scrambled eggs*, bacon, sausage, and a mini cheddar biscuit

FATD Breakfast Plate

$11.00

two eggs*, choice of bacon, sausage, or country ham, cheese grits or hashbrown casserole, biscuit or toast - served with strawberry preserves. Sub tenderloin & gravy for meat (+2)

HoBo Plate

$12.00

Three eggs* scrambled with cheese and sausage, cheese grits or hashbrown casserole, biscuit or toast - served with strawberry preserves

Grit Bowl (16 oz)

$5.00

Our famous grits topped with your choice of cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage. Or get it with fried chicken and bacon! Comes with a mini cheddar biscuit.

FATD Favorites Box

$12.00

two garlic cheddar fried chicken minis, two sweet potato country ham biscuits, one apple jack, and a small cheese grits - served lunch box style!

Keto Bowl

$8.00

Three eggs with cheddar cheese, Nahunta sausage, and bacon

Hobo Dilla

$9.00

Three eggs, sausage, and cheese cooked up and grilled on a tortilla. Comes with chipotle crema for dipping!

FATD Omelet

$12.00

Three egg omelet full of chopped bacon, sausage, and pimento cheese! Comes with a side of cheese grits or hashbrown casserole, and a choice of biscuit or toast.

Smoked BBQ Omelet (Omelet of the Month)

$12.00Out of stock

Three egg omelet chocked full with smoked pork, house-made barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese. comes with a side of cheese grits or hashbrown casserole (select one!), a choice of biscuit or toast, and jam!

Waffles & Pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar

Belgian Waffle w/ Candied Bacon

$10.00

FATD Pancake Breakfast

$14.00

two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs*, bacon or sausage, cheese grits or hashbrown casserole

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

a classic done up right with our buttermilk soaked fried chicken

Triple Stack Pancakes - Classic

$8.00

served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar

Triple Stack Pancakes - Blueberry

$9.00

served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar

Triple Stack Pancakes - Chocolate Chip

$9.00

Triple Stack Pancakes - Cinnamon Chip

$9.00

served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar

Breakfast Sides & Extras

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Fried Hashbrowns

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Strawberry Preserves

$1.00

2 Eggs in a Boat

$2.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Country Ham

$3.50

1 Mini Cheddar Biscuit

$1.50

1 Piece of Toast w/ Smuckers Jelly

$1.50

1 Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

One Pancake w/ One Cup Syrup

$4.50

Side of Brown Gravy (Syrup Sized Cup)

$1.25

Side of Sausage Gravy (Syrup Sized Cup)

$2.00

Side of Chicken Nuggets (6 nuggets)

$3.75

Put It in a Clear Container

$0.50

Specialty Lattes/Cold Brews

Pumpkin French Toast Cold Brew (Specialty)

$5.75Out of stock

The most popular cold brew of the year!

FATD PSL - (Specialty)

$6.00

Salted caramel + pumpkin Iced: topped with salted caramel cold foam and caramel drizzle Hot: topped with whipped cream and salted caramel drizzle

Caramel Apple Pie Iced Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

All the flavors of apple pie in a latte! Topped with brown sugar cold foam + a drlzzle of salted caramel.

The Stacy Iced Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough latte with salted caramel cold foam + salted caramel drizzle.

Vanilla Chai Iced Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

Vanilla and chai iced latte topped with your choice of pumpkin or lavender cold foam.

Cake Batter Cold Brew (Specialty)

$5.75Out of stock

Cake batter cold brew topped with cake batter cold foam + sprinkles

French Toast Iced Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

French toast iced latte with brown sugar cold foam and cinnamon sprinkle

My Bloody Valentine Cold Brew (Specialty)

$5.50Out of stock

Red velvet cold brew topped with cheesecake cold foam

Bourbon Pecan Pie Hot Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

Hot latte with bourbon and caramel syrups, topped with whipped cream and salted caramel drizzle

Simply Natural Mocha (Specialty)

$6.00

Mocha made better with Simply Natural chocolate milk - topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Campfire Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

All the flavors of smores packed into a latte topped with marshmallow cold foam and chocolate drizzle. Or get it hot with mini marshmallows + chocolate drizzle

Butterbeer Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

Harry Potter would be proud! Caramel + toffee topped with toffee cold foam + caramel drizzle. Or get it hot topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Reese's Cold Brew (Specialty)

$5.75Out of stock

Topped with peanut butter cold foam and reese pieces

Cinnamon Roll Latte (Specialty)

$6.00

All the flavors of maple cream cheese cinnamon rolls packed into coffee! Iced is topped with cheesecake cold foam and cinnamon dust, hot with whipped cream and cinnamon dust.

Classic Lattes

FATD Latte

$5.50

Salted caramel + chocolate chip cookie dough - a FATD combo made in heaven!

Oh Nuts! Latte

$5.50

All da nuts! Macadamia, hazelnut, and pecan.

Turtle Latte

$5.50

Butter pecan, chocolate, caramel

Birthday Latte

$5.50

Cupcake flavor + white chocolate

Smores Latte

$5.50

Chocolate, marshmallow, and shortbread

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.50

Brown sugar cinnamon and shortbread

Scotchie Latte

$5.50

Butterscotch, toffee, caramel

Plain Latte (No Sweetener)

$5.00

When you need a latte, and nothing else! No sweetener is added to this.

Custom Creation Latte

$5.50

Create your own latte with up to two syrup choices. Add cold foam and drizzle, if you'd like!

Coffee, Espresso, Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock

Housemade cold brew made with locally roasted Lanoca Coffee Co beans!

Small Drip Coffee

$2.50

Locally roasted Lanoca Coffee - your choice of light or dark roast

Large Drip Coffee

$3.50

Locally roasted Lanoca Coffee - your choice of light or dark roast

Americano

$3.75

Espresso + hot water - you can add cream and sugar if you'd like!

RedEye

$4.50

Espresso + dark roast coffee - it'll wake ya up!

Extra Shot of Espresso (Double Pull)

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Fraps

House blended fraps! Coffee based + whipped cream - or sub milk for a caffeine free frap!

Fraps

$6.00

House blended fraps! Coffee based + whipped cream - or sub milk for a caffeine free frap!

Non-Coffee Specialty Drinks

Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

FATD Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Burgers, Chicken, BBQ

Classic Burger

$13.00

double stack half pound burger with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mustard

Jimmy Burger

$13.00

double stack half pound burger with cheddar, ketchup, mustard, and chili

FATD Burger

$15.00

double stack half pound burger with bacon, pimento cheese, and fried onions

Zac Attack Burger

$15.00

double stack half pound burger topped with gouda, cheddar, bacon, and ranch

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

four buttermilk chicken tenders with choice of sauce

Fried Chicken Sammich

$14.00

fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, and tomato

Smoked BBQ Pork Sammich

$13.00Out of stock

So good it'll make a rabbit slap a hound dog! Let us know if you'd like slaw!

BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Housemade mac & cheese topped with slow smoked BBQ pork, BBQ sauce, and fried onions

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Chicken or Steak! Grilled with provolone, peppers, and onions on top of a mayo toasted 8-inch hoagie

Just a Chicken Sammich

$7.00

A simple classic! 6-oz fried chicken breast on a toasted potato bun. With our without pickles!

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$13.00

Our amazing philly cheesesteak (chicken or beef) served over french fries! Served with a side of ranch - take it up a notch with our house-made jalapeño ranch!

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds fried fresh! Comes with a side of marinara!

Crab Balls

$8.00

Four fresh-fried blue crab cakes, served with a side of remoulade!

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.00

lettuce and tomato

French Dip

$15.00

Roast beef, provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with a side of au jus

Ham & Turkey Club

$13.00

bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, mayo

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey mustard

BLT Croissant

$10.00

A classic - bacon, lettuce, tomato and basil mayo

The Gobbler

$13.00

turkey, sliced apples, smoked gouda, bacon jam, honey mustard

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic - gouda + cheddar

The Oinker Grilled Cheese

$11.00

gouda + cheddar + bacon

FATD Grilled Cheese

$13.00

pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, bacon

Hot Ham & Cheese

$13.00

spicy pimento cheese + ham

Turkey Caprese Panini

$14.00

sliced turkey, pesto, mozzarella, and tomatoes on sourdough

1/2 & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Choice of one 1/2 sandwich and one small salad, soup, or side!

Fried Chicken Snack Wrap

$6.00

One snack wrap filled with a fried chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and shredded cheese. Topped with your choice of ranch or hot sauce.

Fried Chicken Pimento Cheese Wrap

$13.50

Fried 6 oz chicken breast, melty housemade pimento cheese, and bacon grilled in a tortilla. Comes with a side of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with onions, peppers, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Comes with your choice of a side!

Miranda Melt

$14.00Out of stock

A heaping portion of our smoked pork BBQ on toasted sourdough, with cheddar cheese, bacon jam, and topped with our house BBQ sauce. Comes with a side of ranch and your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or chips.

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fresh fried 6 ounce chicken breast with habanero pepper jack, jalapeno ranch, and Mike's Hot Honey! Comes with a side of ranch and your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or chips.

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, croutons

Cobb Salad

$11.00

lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, corn, tomato, eggs, croutons

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$11.00Out of stock

lettuce, sliced strawberries, candied pecans, white vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.00

lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, corn, carrots, sunflower seeds, tomato, cucumber, croutons, fried chicken, ranch - STAFF FAVORITE!

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

lettuce, parmesan, croutons

Salad Trio

$13.00

Scoop of chicken salad, pimento cheese, and pasta salad. No substitutions please!

2 Hotdog Plate

Two Carolina Dogs

$12.00

slaw, onion, chili, mustard, ketchup

Two FATD Dogs

$12.00

pimento cheese, bacon, FATD sauce

Mix & Match Dogs

$12.00

One Carolina Dog, One FATD Dog - for when choosing is too hard!

FATD Dinner Plate (4pm-8pm ONLY)

Tuesday: Loaded chicken breast, loaded potato casserole, and stewed green beans. Wednesday: Hamburger steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, and cabbage. Thursday: Smoked turkey breast, dressing and gravy, sweet potato casserole, and collards. Friday: Slow smoked ribs, macaroni and cheese, and BBQ baked beans.

FATD Dinner Plate (4pm-8pm ONLY)

$15.00

Click to see daily specials: Tuesday - Loaded Chicken Breast, Loaded Potato Casserole, Stewed Green Beans Wednesday - Hamburger Steak & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Cabbage Thursday - Smoked Turkey Breast, Dressing & Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, and Collards Friday - Slow Smoked Ribs, Macaroni & Cheese, BBQ Baked Beans Friday -

Kiddos

Kids PB & Strawberry Jelly

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Hotdog

$6.00

ketchup & mustard

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

mustard, ketchup, cheddar cheese

Lunch & Dinner Sides

Fries

$4.00

Comes with a side of ranch!

FATD Chips

$4.00

Comes with a side of ranch!

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

cucumbers, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, housemade dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Choice of house, caesar, or strawberry pecan salad

8oz Soup of the Day (HOT)

$4.00

Pint Soup of the Day (HOT)

$8.00

Soft Drinks & Teas

Soft Drink

$2.50

20 oz cup - free refills

Tea

$2.50

20 oz cup - free refills on sweet, unsweet, and half and half tea

Cup Of Water

$0.25

Juices & Milk

Chocolate Milk (Pint)

$2.50

White Milk (Pint)

$2.50

Juice

Your choice of orange juice, strawberry lemonade, apple juice, Simply Natural lemonade, or a kids juice box!

Citrus-Ades

Citrus-Ades

$4.50

Fresh squeezed orangeades, lemonades, strawberry lemonades, and cherry limeades

Sweets (Subject to Availability!)

Apple Jack

$3.00

Blueberry Jack

$3.00

Peach Jack

$3.00

Chewbread

$3.50

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.50

Vanilla Frosted Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Caramel Pecan Pie Bar

$4.25

Cake Slice (choose your flavor when you arrive)

$7.00

Chicken Salad & Pimento Cheese

Pint Chicken Salad

$9.00

Quart Chicken Salad

$18.00

Pint Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Pint Spicy Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Frozen Biscuits

Frozen Bacon Bomb (4-Pack)

$20.00

Frozen Cheese Bomb (4-Pack)

$16.00

Frozen Cinnamon Roll (4-Pack)

$15.00

Frozen Mini Cheddar Biscuits

$13.00

Frozen Sausage Bomb (4-Pack)

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Bakery and Kitchen located in Snow Hill, NC. Come on by and let us bake your day sweeter!

Website

Location

1329 US 258, Snow Hill, NC 28580

Directions

