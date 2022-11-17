Farmer and The Dail
1329 US 258
Snow Hill, NC 28580
Biscuits, Bombs & Minis
Biscuit Bomb
Bacon, Sausage, or Cheese (meat ones come with cheese!)
Country Ham Cheese Bomb
cheese bomb stuffed with country ham
Biscuit Bomb Combo
your choice of bacon or sausage bomb + fried hashbrowns and a small coffee or soft drink/tea
The Swanson
cheese bomb stuffed with a scrambled egg, bacon, sausage, and country ham - just like Ron Swanson would want!
Garlic Cheddar Fried Chicken Minis
four mini garlic cheddar biscuits stuffed with our buttermilk soaked fried chicken nuggets
Sweet Potato Country Ham Minis
four of Deb's famous sweet potato biscuits stuffed with country ham
Tenderloin & Gravy Biscuit
fried tenderloin and homemade gravy on a buttermilk biscuit or cheese bomb
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
your choice of buttermilk biscuit, sourdough bread, wheat bread, croissant, or everything bagel
Fried Chicken Biscuit
homemade buttermilk biscuit with 6 oz fried chicken breast served with a side of FATD sauce
Biscuits & Gravy
Housemade sausage gravy over our from scratch buttermilk biscuits. Take it up a notch and add a scrambled egg!
Ranch Fried Chicken Biscuit
Six ounce fried chicken breast with two slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, one egg, topped with ranch. Comes with a side of ranch.
Plates & Bowls
FATD Breakfast Bowl
grits, cheddar cheese, fried hash browns, scrambled eggs*, bacon, sausage, and a mini cheddar biscuit
FATD Breakfast Plate
two eggs*, choice of bacon, sausage, or country ham, cheese grits or hashbrown casserole, biscuit or toast - served with strawberry preserves. Sub tenderloin & gravy for meat (+2)
HoBo Plate
Three eggs* scrambled with cheese and sausage, cheese grits or hashbrown casserole, biscuit or toast - served with strawberry preserves
Grit Bowl (16 oz)
Our famous grits topped with your choice of cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage. Or get it with fried chicken and bacon! Comes with a mini cheddar biscuit.
FATD Favorites Box
two garlic cheddar fried chicken minis, two sweet potato country ham biscuits, one apple jack, and a small cheese grits - served lunch box style!
Keto Bowl
Three eggs with cheddar cheese, Nahunta sausage, and bacon
Hobo Dilla
Three eggs, sausage, and cheese cooked up and grilled on a tortilla. Comes with chipotle crema for dipping!
FATD Omelet
Three egg omelet full of chopped bacon, sausage, and pimento cheese! Comes with a side of cheese grits or hashbrown casserole, and a choice of biscuit or toast.
Smoked BBQ Omelet (Omelet of the Month)
Three egg omelet chocked full with smoked pork, house-made barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese. comes with a side of cheese grits or hashbrown casserole (select one!), a choice of biscuit or toast, and jam!
Waffles & Pancakes
Belgian Waffle
served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar
Belgian Waffle w/ Candied Bacon
FATD Pancake Breakfast
two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs*, bacon or sausage, cheese grits or hashbrown casserole
French Toast Sticks
Fried Chicken & Waffles
a classic done up right with our buttermilk soaked fried chicken
Triple Stack Pancakes - Classic
served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar
Triple Stack Pancakes - Blueberry
served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar
Triple Stack Pancakes - Chocolate Chip
Triple Stack Pancakes - Cinnamon Chip
served with maple butter syrup & a dusting of powdered sugar
Breakfast Sides & Extras
Hashbrown Casserole
Cheese Grits
Fried Hashbrowns
Fruit Cup
Strawberry Preserves
2 Eggs in a Boat
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Country Ham
1 Mini Cheddar Biscuit
1 Piece of Toast w/ Smuckers Jelly
1 Buttermilk Biscuit
One Pancake w/ One Cup Syrup
Side of Brown Gravy (Syrup Sized Cup)
Side of Sausage Gravy (Syrup Sized Cup)
Side of Chicken Nuggets (6 nuggets)
Specialty Lattes/Cold Brews
Pumpkin French Toast Cold Brew (Specialty)
The most popular cold brew of the year!
FATD PSL - (Specialty)
Salted caramel + pumpkin Iced: topped with salted caramel cold foam and caramel drizzle Hot: topped with whipped cream and salted caramel drizzle
Caramel Apple Pie Iced Latte (Specialty)
All the flavors of apple pie in a latte! Topped with brown sugar cold foam + a drlzzle of salted caramel.
The Stacy Iced Latte (Specialty)
Chocolate chip cookie dough latte with salted caramel cold foam + salted caramel drizzle.
Vanilla Chai Iced Latte (Specialty)
Vanilla and chai iced latte topped with your choice of pumpkin or lavender cold foam.
Cake Batter Cold Brew (Specialty)
Cake batter cold brew topped with cake batter cold foam + sprinkles
French Toast Iced Latte (Specialty)
French toast iced latte with brown sugar cold foam and cinnamon sprinkle
My Bloody Valentine Cold Brew (Specialty)
Red velvet cold brew topped with cheesecake cold foam
Bourbon Pecan Pie Hot Latte (Specialty)
Hot latte with bourbon and caramel syrups, topped with whipped cream and salted caramel drizzle
Simply Natural Mocha (Specialty)
Mocha made better with Simply Natural chocolate milk - topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Campfire Latte (Specialty)
All the flavors of smores packed into a latte topped with marshmallow cold foam and chocolate drizzle. Or get it hot with mini marshmallows + chocolate drizzle
Butterbeer Latte (Specialty)
Harry Potter would be proud! Caramel + toffee topped with toffee cold foam + caramel drizzle. Or get it hot topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle
Reese's Cold Brew (Specialty)
Topped with peanut butter cold foam and reese pieces
Cinnamon Roll Latte (Specialty)
All the flavors of maple cream cheese cinnamon rolls packed into coffee! Iced is topped with cheesecake cold foam and cinnamon dust, hot with whipped cream and cinnamon dust.
Classic Lattes
FATD Latte
Salted caramel + chocolate chip cookie dough - a FATD combo made in heaven!
Oh Nuts! Latte
All da nuts! Macadamia, hazelnut, and pecan.
Turtle Latte
Butter pecan, chocolate, caramel
Birthday Latte
Cupcake flavor + white chocolate
Smores Latte
Chocolate, marshmallow, and shortbread
Snickerdoodle Latte
Brown sugar cinnamon and shortbread
Scotchie Latte
Butterscotch, toffee, caramel
Plain Latte (No Sweetener)
When you need a latte, and nothing else! No sweetener is added to this.
Custom Creation Latte
Create your own latte with up to two syrup choices. Add cold foam and drizzle, if you'd like!
Coffee, Espresso, Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Housemade cold brew made with locally roasted Lanoca Coffee Co beans!
Small Drip Coffee
Locally roasted Lanoca Coffee - your choice of light or dark roast
Large Drip Coffee
Locally roasted Lanoca Coffee - your choice of light or dark roast
Americano
Espresso + hot water - you can add cream and sugar if you'd like!
RedEye
Espresso + dark roast coffee - it'll wake ya up!
Extra Shot of Espresso (Double Pull)
Hot Chocolate
Fraps
Non-Coffee Specialty Drinks
Burgers, Chicken, BBQ
Classic Burger
double stack half pound burger with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mustard
Jimmy Burger
double stack half pound burger with cheddar, ketchup, mustard, and chili
FATD Burger
double stack half pound burger with bacon, pimento cheese, and fried onions
Zac Attack Burger
double stack half pound burger topped with gouda, cheddar, bacon, and ranch
Chicken Tender Basket
four buttermilk chicken tenders with choice of sauce
Fried Chicken Sammich
fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, and tomato
Smoked BBQ Pork Sammich
So good it'll make a rabbit slap a hound dog! Let us know if you'd like slaw!
BBQ Mac & Cheese Bowl
Housemade mac & cheese topped with slow smoked BBQ pork, BBQ sauce, and fried onions
Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken or Steak! Grilled with provolone, peppers, and onions on top of a mayo toasted 8-inch hoagie
Just a Chicken Sammich
A simple classic! 6-oz fried chicken breast on a toasted potato bun. With our without pickles!
Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Our amazing philly cheesesteak (chicken or beef) served over french fries! Served with a side of ranch - take it up a notch with our house-made jalapeño ranch!
Fried Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds fried fresh! Comes with a side of marinara!
Crab Balls
Four fresh-fried blue crab cakes, served with a side of remoulade!
Sandwiches & Wraps
Chicken Salad Croissant
lettuce and tomato
French Dip
Roast beef, provolone on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with a side of au jus
Ham & Turkey Club
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, mayo
Grilled Chicken Club
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey mustard
BLT Croissant
A classic - bacon, lettuce, tomato and basil mayo
The Gobbler
turkey, sliced apples, smoked gouda, bacon jam, honey mustard
Classic Grilled Cheese
Classic - gouda + cheddar
The Oinker Grilled Cheese
gouda + cheddar + bacon
FATD Grilled Cheese
pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, bacon
Hot Ham & Cheese
spicy pimento cheese + ham
Turkey Caprese Panini
sliced turkey, pesto, mozzarella, and tomatoes on sourdough
1/2 & 1/2 Sandwich Combo
Choice of one 1/2 sandwich and one small salad, soup, or side!
Fried Chicken Snack Wrap
One snack wrap filled with a fried chicken tender, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and shredded cheese. Topped with your choice of ranch or hot sauce.
Fried Chicken Pimento Cheese Wrap
Fried 6 oz chicken breast, melty housemade pimento cheese, and bacon grilled in a tortilla. Comes with a side of your choice.
Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with onions, peppers, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle sauce. Comes with your choice of a side!
Miranda Melt
A heaping portion of our smoked pork BBQ on toasted sourdough, with cheddar cheese, bacon jam, and topped with our house BBQ sauce. Comes with a side of ranch and your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or chips.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Wrap
Fresh fried 6 ounce chicken breast with habanero pepper jack, jalapeno ranch, and Mike's Hot Honey! Comes with a side of ranch and your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or chips.
Salads
House Salad
lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, croutons
Cobb Salad
lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, corn, tomato, eggs, croutons
Strawberry Pecan Salad
lettuce, sliced strawberries, candied pecans, white vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, corn, carrots, sunflower seeds, tomato, cucumber, croutons, fried chicken, ranch - STAFF FAVORITE!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
lettuce, parmesan, croutons
Salad Trio
Scoop of chicken salad, pimento cheese, and pasta salad. No substitutions please!
2 Hotdog Plate
FATD Dinner Plate (4pm-8pm ONLY)
Click to see daily specials: Tuesday - Loaded Chicken Breast, Loaded Potato Casserole, Stewed Green Beans Wednesday - Hamburger Steak & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Cabbage Thursday - Smoked Turkey Breast, Dressing & Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, and Collards Friday - Slow Smoked Ribs, Macaroni & Cheese, BBQ Baked Beans Friday -
Kiddos
Lunch & Dinner Sides
Fries
Comes with a side of ranch!
FATD Chips
Comes with a side of ranch!
Sweet Potato Fries
Fruit Cup
Macaroni & Cheese
Pasta Salad
cucumbers, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, housemade dressing
Side Salad
Choice of house, caesar, or strawberry pecan salad
8oz Soup of the Day (HOT)
Pint Soup of the Day (HOT)
Soft Drinks & Teas
Juices & Milk
Citrus-Ades
Chicken Salad & Pimento Cheese
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Southern Bakery and Kitchen located in Snow Hill, NC. Come on by and let us bake your day sweeter!
1329 US 258, Snow Hill, NC 28580