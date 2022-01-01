Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Farmer & The Seahorse

review star

No reviews yet

10996 Torreyana Road

240

San Diego, CA 92121

Order Again

SMOOTHIES

BREAKFAST CLUB

$10.00

PB & J

$10.00

NUTTY PROFESSOR

$10.00

BUZZY PROFESSOR

$12.00

KING'S GREEN

$10.00

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

CHERRY COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.50

ARNIE PALMER

$3.50

CLUB SODA

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

BOTTLED SPARKLING

$3.50+

BOTTLED STILL

$3.50+

MILK

$3.50

JUICE

$3.50+

AGUAS FRESCAS

$6.00

MOCKTAILS

$8.00

N/A KOMBUCHA

$6.00

COFFEE & TEA

COFFEE

$3.00

COLD BREW

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

LATTE

$4.50

MACCHIATTO

$3.50

HOT TEA

$3.50
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

10996 Torreyana Road, 240, San Diego, CA 92121

