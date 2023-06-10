The Vineyard at Florence & Farmers Commons 111 Via Francesco
111 Via Francesco
Florence, TX 76527
Farmer's Common Brunch
Starters
Fresh-baked Buttermilk Biscuits
Whipped orange butter, estate lavender-infused honey
Smoked Candied Bacon
Gluten Free. Thick cut bacon, served with three dips, truffle honey sauce, white BBQ sauce, Austin maple syrup
Field Greens
Gluten Free. Radicchio, little gem, mesclun, radish, cucumber, sunflower seed, candies pumpkin seeds, estate honey vinaigrette, fennel pollen
Tomato Bisque
Summer tomatoes, crema, crostini
Caesar Salad
Charred gem lettuce, brioche crumbs, torched shaved parmigiano cheese, chef caesar dressing
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Three cheese sauce estate herbs, brioche crumbs, house made bread
Estate Honey Whip Ricotta
Truffle oil, southwest seasoning, ciabatta bread
Tried & True
French Toast Skillet
Croissant & brioche bread, orange whipped cream, caramelized table side.
Avocado Toast
Crushed avocado, arugula, mix seeds, pickled onions, radish, truffle oil
Chicken & Waffle
Organic red bird, truffle honey sauce, waffles.
Loaded Croissant
Smoked bacon, chef's garden greens, avocado, tomato, egg, gruyere cheese, harissa aioli.
Garden Omelet
Spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, fresh herbs, lightly toasted arugula
Farmers Uncommon Burger
Akaushi chuck and brisket, cornflake fried tomato, cheese fondue, harissa aioli, red onion, arugula, brioche bun, served with fries.
Steak & Eggs
Hanger Steak, sunny side up egg, shakshuka potatoes, limited daily supply.
Wood Fired Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, garden basil, farmer's marinara sauce, cherry tomatoes.
Truffle & Mushrooms Pizza
Chef selection of wild mushrooms, brie, freshly grated pecorino cheese, truffle oil, mozzarella, garden thyme
All Meat Pizza
Farmers marinara, akaushi beef, candied bacon, fresh mozzarella, turkey sausage, calabrian chili EVOO, garden chives.
Chef's Garden Pizza
Shakshuka sauce, swiss chard, cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms, basil, hot honey, pecorino cheese, spicy peppers.
Breakfast All Day Pizza
Thinly sliced yukon gold potato, freshly grated pecorino cheese, rosemary, two farm eggs, rosemary, EVOO
Cocktails
Smokin' Mary
smoked cherry tomato | vodka | candied bacon | all the fixin’s
Jam Don't Shake Like That
estate mulled jam | gin | lemon | topo chico | simple syrup
Rancher's Sip
tequila | lime | orange liqueur | agave syrup | topo chico
Mimosa
bubbly with your choice of orange or passion fruit
Garden Aperol Sprtiz
bubbly | apérol | orange | garden edible flowers
Espresso Martini
cold brew | vodka | coffee liqueur
Texas 2 Step
tequila | cointreau | lemon | lime | simple syrup | homemade red sangria | served frozen
Mimosas for All
Breakfast Sides
Drinks
Beer
NA Beverages
Coffee
Tasting Room Dinner
For The Table
Shakshuka Meatballs
Bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, spices, rose petal harissa, akaushi beef, served with brick oven bread
Estate Honey Whip Ricotta
Truffle oil, southwest seasoning, ciabatta bread
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Three cheese sauce estate herbs, brioche crumbs, house made bread
Farmer's Garden Bread
Fresh baked daily, garden tomatoes, rosemary
Charcuterie Board
hand selection of local varieties
Garden Greens & Soups
Field Greens
Gluten Free. Radicchio, little gem, mesclun, radish, cucumber, sunflower seed, candies pumpkin seeds, estate honey vinaigrette, fennel pollen
Caesar Salad
Charred gem lettuce, brioche crumbs, torched shaved parmigiano cheese, chef caesar dressing
Tomato Bisque
Summer tomatoes, crema, crostini
Tried & True
BBQ Chicken
Leg & thigh, curry quinoa, harissa honey glaze, caramelized pearl onion
Farmers Uncommon Burger
Akaushi chuck and brisket, cornflake fried tomato, cheese fondue, harissa aioli, red onion, arugula, brioche bun, served with fries.
Meat Ragout
Nduja, italian sausage, akaushi beef, san marzano, de la casa tagliatelle.
Sides
Drinks & Beer
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Hornitos
Jose Cuervo
Casamigos
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Reposado
Cincoro Extra Anejo
Don Julio
Ghost
Hornitos DBL
Jose Cuervo DBL
Casamigos DBL
Cincoro Blanco DBL
Cincoro Anejo DBL
Cincoro Reposado DBL
Cincoro Extra Anejo DBL
Don Julio DBL
Ghost DBL
Whiskey
Cordials & Liqueurs
Disaronno
Aperol
Campari
Baileys
Cointreau
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Absinthe Ordinaire
Disaronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Campari DBL
Baileys DBL
Cointreau DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lemoncello DBL
Absinthe Ordinaire DBL
Wine
Red Wine BTG
Dusk GLS
Texas High Plains Red Blend. Fragrance of violet, cinnamon, anise and plum | dark-berried fruits
Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Texas High Plains. Scent of lavender and white pepper | wild berry, boysenberry, vanilla and clove
Messias Tawny GLS
Port Tawny Port. Aged 10 years in oak barrels for rich, fruit forward and smoky finish
White Wine BTG
Red Wine Bottles
Brim BTL
Pinot Noir Central Coast 2020. Aromas of cranberry, raspberry, blackberry and plum | red berries, light body with a soft finish
Dusk BTL
Texas High Plains Red Blend. Fragrance of violet, cinnamon, anise and plum | dark-berried fruits
Tempranillo BTL
Texas High Plains 2020. Crushed black berries, strawberry jam and hint of mocha on the nose | black cherry, plums and vanilla
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Texas High Plains. Scent of lavender and white pepper | wild berry, boysenberry, vanilla and clove
Bella Rossa BTL
Napa Valley 2019. Bouquet of oak, cherry and baking spices | deep red fruits and blueberry
Messias Tawny BTL
Port Tawny Port. Aged 10 years in oak barrels for rich, fruit forward and smoky finish
White Wine Bottles
Halo 2021 Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Aromas of honeysuckle, key lime and honey | green apple, white peach and pear
Recess 2020 Chardonnay BTL
Asian pear, peach nectar, lemon rind, citrus blossom on the nose | golden apple, pear and caramel
Muscat BTL
Viogner BTL
2021. Apricot, white peach, mango and honey on the nose | peach, honeysuckle and well-balanced buttery finish
Pinot Grigio BTL
Rose Wine
Primrose GLS
Texas High Plains. Aromas of strawberry and raspberry | peach and cherry with a clean finish
Primrose BTL
Texas High Plains. Aromas of strawberry and raspberry | peach and cherry with a clean finish
North Coast BTL
Fragrance of strawberry, raspberry, citrus and rose petals | lingering tart cherry, lemon and strawberry
Champagne
Wine Flights
The Sand Box
Halo, Primrose, North Coast Rose & The Promise
WInemaker's Sip
Viognier, North Coast Rose, Bella Rossa & Messias Tawny Port
Smooth Operator
Recess, Viognier, Brim, & Dusk
Bold & The Beautiful
Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Bella Rossa, & Messias Tawny Port
Four Pours
Brim, Malbec, Tempranillo, & Cabernet Sauvignon
Custom Flight
A flight for the curious & adventurous
Desserts
Triple Coconut Pie
Mousse Au 3 Chocolate
Hazelnut Dome
Caramel Chocolate & Vanilla Mousse
Macademia Cookies
Chocolate Tart
Key Lime Merengue
Passion Fruit Panna Cotta
Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vanilla Muffin (with sugar crystals)
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Walnut Muffin
Events
For The Table
Charcuterie Board
hand selection of local varieties
Shakshuka Meatballs
Bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, spices, rose petal harissa, akaushi beef, served with brick oven bread
Estate Honey Whip Ricotta
Truffle oil, southwest seasoning, ciabatta bread
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Three cheese sauce estate herbs, brioche crumbs, house made bread
Farmer's Garden Bread
Fresh baked daily, garden tomatoes, rosemary
Buffet
Kids Buffet
Tried & True
Farmers Uncommon Burger
Akaushi chuck and brisket, cornflake fried tomato, cheese fondue, harissa aioli, red onion, arugula, brioche bun, served with fries.
BBQ Chicken
Leg & thigh, curry quinoa, harissa honey glaze, caramelized pearl onion
Meat Ragout
Nduja, italian sausage, akaushi beef, san marzano, de la casa tagliatelle.
Garden Greens
Field Greens
Gluten Free. Radicchio, little gem, mesclun, radish, cucumber, sunflower seed, candies pumpkin seeds, estate honey vinaigrette, fennel pollen
Caesar Salad
Charred gem lettuce, brioche crumbs, torched shaved parmigiano cheese, chef caesar dressing
Tomato Bisque
Summer tomatoes, crema, crostini
Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A unique culinary experience that celebrates the inspiring and comforting culture of Texas farming with the flair of global cuisine
111 Via Francesco, Florence, TX 76527