The Vineyard at Florence & Farmers Commons 111 Via Francesco

No reviews yet

111 Via Francesco

Florence, TX 76527

Farmer's Common Brunch

Starters

Fresh-baked Buttermilk Biscuits

$9.00

Whipped orange butter, estate lavender-infused honey

Smoked Candied Bacon

$14.00

Gluten Free. Thick cut bacon, served with three dips, truffle honey sauce, white BBQ sauce, Austin maple syrup

Field Greens

$12.00

Gluten Free. Radicchio, little gem, mesclun, radish, cucumber, sunflower seed, candies pumpkin seeds, estate honey vinaigrette, fennel pollen

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Summer tomatoes, crema, crostini

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Charred gem lettuce, brioche crumbs, torched shaved parmigiano cheese, chef caesar dressing

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$16.00

Three cheese sauce estate herbs, brioche crumbs, house made bread

Estate Honey Whip Ricotta

$14.00

Truffle oil, southwest seasoning, ciabatta bread

Tried & True

French Toast Skillet

$12.00

Croissant & brioche bread, orange whipped cream, caramelized table side.

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Crushed avocado, arugula, mix seeds, pickled onions, radish, truffle oil

Chicken & Waffle

$22.00

Organic red bird, truffle honey sauce, waffles.

Loaded Croissant

$16.00

Smoked bacon, chef's garden greens, avocado, tomato, egg, gruyere cheese, harissa aioli.

Garden Omelet

$17.50

Spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, fresh herbs, lightly toasted arugula

Farmers Uncommon Burger

$19.50

Akaushi chuck and brisket, cornflake fried tomato, cheese fondue, harissa aioli, red onion, arugula, brioche bun, served with fries.

Steak & Eggs

$38.00

Hanger Steak, sunny side up egg, shakshuka potatoes, limited daily supply.

Wood Fired Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, garden basil, farmer's marinara sauce, cherry tomatoes.

Truffle & Mushrooms Pizza

$18.00

Chef selection of wild mushrooms, brie, freshly grated pecorino cheese, truffle oil, mozzarella, garden thyme

All Meat Pizza

$19.00

Farmers marinara, akaushi beef, candied bacon, fresh mozzarella, turkey sausage, calabrian chili EVOO, garden chives.

Chef's Garden Pizza

$18.00

Shakshuka sauce, swiss chard, cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms, basil, hot honey, pecorino cheese, spicy peppers.

Breakfast All Day Pizza

$16.00

Thinly sliced yukon gold potato, freshly grated pecorino cheese, rosemary, two farm eggs, rosemary, EVOO

Cocktails

Smokin' Mary

$12.50

smoked cherry tomato | vodka | candied bacon | all the fixin’s

Jam Don't Shake Like That

$11.00

estate mulled jam | gin | lemon | topo chico | simple syrup

Rancher's Sip

$10.50

tequila | lime | orange liqueur | agave syrup | topo chico

Mimosa

$9.50

bubbly with your choice of orange or passion fruit

Garden Aperol Sprtiz

$11.50

bubbly | apérol | orange | garden edible flowers

Espresso Martini

$12.50

cold brew | vodka | coffee liqueur

Texas 2 Step

$12.00

tequila | cointreau | lemon | lime | simple syrup | homemade red sangria | served frozen

Mimosas for All

$44.00

Breakfast Sides

Eggs

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Toast

Single Biscuit

Potatoes

$4.00

Extra Bread

Artichoke Bread

$3.00

Ricotta Bread

$3.00

Tomato Bisque Breadstick

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Café au Lait

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Flat White

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

French Press for Two

$6.00

Regular Coffee

$5.50

Decaf Coffee

$5.50

Regular Refill

Decaf Refill

Latte

Tasting Room Dinner

For The Table

Shakshuka Meatballs

$16.00

Bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, spices, rose petal harissa, akaushi beef, served with brick oven bread

Estate Honey Whip Ricotta

$14.00

Truffle oil, southwest seasoning, ciabatta bread

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$16.00

Three cheese sauce estate herbs, brioche crumbs, house made bread

Farmer's Garden Bread

$10.00

Fresh baked daily, garden tomatoes, rosemary

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

hand selection of local varieties

Garden Greens & Soups

Field Greens

$12.00

Gluten Free. Radicchio, little gem, mesclun, radish, cucumber, sunflower seed, candies pumpkin seeds, estate honey vinaigrette, fennel pollen

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Charred gem lettuce, brioche crumbs, torched shaved parmigiano cheese, chef caesar dressing

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Summer tomatoes, crema, crostini

Tried & True

BBQ Chicken

$28.00

Leg & thigh, curry quinoa, harissa honey glaze, caramelized pearl onion

Farmers Uncommon Burger

$19.50

Akaushi chuck and brisket, cornflake fried tomato, cheese fondue, harissa aioli, red onion, arugula, brioche bun, served with fries.

Meat Ragout

$30.00

Nduja, italian sausage, akaushi beef, san marzano, de la casa tagliatelle.

Sides

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Urban truffle oil, Garden Herbs, Parmesan.

Shrimp Mac

$24.00

Three cheese mix, cresta de gallo pasta, brioche crumbs

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$8.99

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.99

Deep Eddy Vodka

$8.99

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.99

Smirnoff Sour Apple

$8.99

Absolut

$10.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$16.00

Deep Eddy Vodka DBL

$16.00

Smirnoff Vanilla DBL

$16.00

Smirnoff Sour Apple DBL

$16.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.99

Botanist

$12.99

Tanqueray

$8.99

Western Son Gin

$8.99

Hendricks DBL

$16.00

Botanist DBL

$20.00

Tanqueray DBL

$16.00

Western Son Gin DBL

$16.00

Rum

Don Q 151

$8.99

Bacardi

$8.99

Plantation

$8.99

Cruzan

$8.99

Don Q 151 DBL

$16.00

Bacardi DBL

$16.00

Plantation DBL

$16.00

Cruzan DBL

$16.00

Tequila

Hornitos

$9.99

Jose Cuervo

$9.99

Casamigos

$15.99

Cincoro Blanco

$25.00

Cincoro Anejo

$30.00

Cincoro Reposado

$25.00

Cincoro Extra Anejo

$200.00

Don Julio

$12.99

Ghost

$8.99

Hornitos DBL

$18.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$18.00

Casamigos DBL

$30.00

Cincoro Blanco DBL

$50.00

Cincoro Anejo DBL

$60.00

Cincoro Reposado DBL

$50.00

Cincoro Extra Anejo DBL

$400.00

Don Julio DBL

$20.00

Ghost DBL

$16.00

Whiskey

TX Whiskey

$8.99

Balcones

$12.99

Elijah Craig

$12.99

Makers Mark

$12.99

Bulleit

$12.99

Woodford

$12.99

TX Whiskey DBL

$16.00

Balcones DBL

$20.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$20.00

Bulleit DBL

$20.00

Woodford DBL

$20.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker

$15.99

Johnnie Walker DBL

$30.00

Cordials & Liqueurs

Disaronno

$12.99

Aperol

$8.99

Campari

$8.99

Baileys

$8.99

Cointreau

$8.99

Frangelico

$8.99

Godiva Chocolate

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$8.99

Kahlua

$8.99

Lemoncello

$8.99

Absinthe Ordinaire

$10.99

Disaronno DBL

$20.00

Aperol DBL

$16.00

Campari DBL

$16.00

Baileys DBL

$16.00

Cointreau DBL

$16.00

Frangelico DBL

$16.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$16.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$16.00

Kahlua DBL

$16.00

Lemoncello DBL

$16.00

Absinthe Ordinaire DBL

$20.00

Desserts

Triple Coconut Pie

$12.00

Mousse Au 3 Chocolate

$12.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Dome

$12.00

Caramel Chocolate & Vanilla Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Macademia Cookies

$3.50

Chocolate Tart

$9.50

Key Lime Merengue

$9.50

Passion Fruit Panna Cotta

$12.00

Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Vanilla Muffin (with sugar crystals)

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Walnut Muffin

$4.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Buttered Pasta with Parmesan

$8.00

Burger

$8.00

For The Table

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

hand selection of local varieties

Shakshuka Meatballs

$16.00

Bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, spices, rose petal harissa, akaushi beef, served with brick oven bread

Estate Honey Whip Ricotta

$14.00

Truffle oil, southwest seasoning, ciabatta bread

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$16.00

Three cheese sauce estate herbs, brioche crumbs, house made bread

Farmer's Garden Bread

$10.00

Fresh baked daily, garden tomatoes, rosemary

Tried & True

Farmers Uncommon Burger

$19.50

Akaushi chuck and brisket, cornflake fried tomato, cheese fondue, harissa aioli, red onion, arugula, brioche bun, served with fries.

BBQ Chicken

$28.00

Leg & thigh, curry quinoa, harissa honey glaze, caramelized pearl onion

Meat Ragout

$30.00

Nduja, italian sausage, akaushi beef, san marzano, de la casa tagliatelle.

Garden Greens

Field Greens

$12.00

Gluten Free. Radicchio, little gem, mesclun, radish, cucumber, sunflower seed, candies pumpkin seeds, estate honey vinaigrette, fennel pollen

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Charred gem lettuce, brioche crumbs, torched shaved parmigiano cheese, chef caesar dressing

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Summer tomatoes, crema, crostini

Kids Brunch

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Waffle

$4.00
A unique culinary experience that celebrates the inspiring and comforting culture of Texas farming with the flair of global cuisine

111 Via Francesco, Florence, TX 76527

