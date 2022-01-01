Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
No reviews yet
534 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving pick up 11/23
Appetizers to Share - serves 10 people
Preorder for pick up on Wednesday 11/23 between 2pm-4pm. Food will be cold and include heating instructions. Hors d'Oeurves to serve 10 people: Chicken + Waffle Sliders, Cranberry. Goat Cheese + Pecan Thyme Tarts, Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms, Charcuterie + Cheese Board, Kale-Artichoke Dip with Chips
No Beast Feast - serves 4 people
Vegan + Gluten Free Thanksgiving Dinner (serves 4 people) Preorder for pick up on Wednesday 11/23 between 2pm-4pm. Food will be cold and include heating instructions. APPETIZER: curry pumpkin soup with coconut milk + candied pepita ENTREE: chickpea + mushroom meatless loaf SAUCE: mushroom gravy . cranberry chutney SIDES: roasted brussles sprouts + root vegetables. whipped butternut squash with pecan + sage crumble. cauliflower mac + cheese. cornbread braised fennel stuffing PIE: pear + cranberry
Dutch Vanilla Chai Apple Pie
Pumpkin Turtle Pie
Pear + Cranberry Pie (vegan + gluten free)
From The Hen House
Farmers Choice
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash. grits or black beans
Double Protein Farmer's Choice
two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. chose two: slab bacon. apple & onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash. grits or black beans
Benedict
toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise.
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
chive. cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise
Chicken + Grits
cranberry jerk glazed pulled chicken. sweet potato grits. seasonal salsa
"Avo" Egg
whole broiled avocado. cotija cheese. seasonal salsa. sunny farm egg. choice of toast or bagel
Hold The Yolks Omelet
egg whites. selection of seasonal + local vegetables. vermont goat cheese. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette.
Omelet du Jour
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Make Your Own Omelet
Croissant-y Cristo
french toast battered croissant. ham. beemster gouda. sunny farm egg. local maple. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Frittata
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Smear + Bagel
black garlic + fennel cream cheese smoked salmon rillette. pickled onion. pea greens. toasted bagel. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Stonehill
toasted bagel sandwich. fried or scrambled farm egg. local cheddar. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette
No Bacon Chicken + Waffle Benedict
Shrimp + Corn
candied jalapeno red grit corn pudding. bacon. garlic scapes. green + red onion. wilted spinach. peach pepper cream
From the Mill
Fruit + Grain
honey beet yogurt. assorted fresh fruit. quinoa almond granola. sudbury bees honey
Brioche French Toast Square
baked brioche bread. vanilla. orange zest. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple
Gluten Free French Toast
Traditional French Toast
Morning Waffle
pumpkin chia buckwheat waffle. honey beet yogurt. quinoa almond granola. seasonal jam. local maple
Griddle Cakes
pumpkin chia buckwheat pancakes. caramelized banana. black walnut + bourbon maple syrup. cinnamon + honey butter
Single Banana Pancake
Single Plain Pancake
Plain Pancake Stack
Single BUCKWHEAT Waffle
Plant Based
Hippie Cakes
chickpea flour. oat milk. orange. vanilla. agave. gluten free. vegan
Single Hippie Cake
Tofu Hash Scramble
braised chickpeas. onion. garlic. tofu scramble. veggie hash. gluten free. vegan
My Mille's Tacos
two grilled corn tortillas. al pastor veggie sausage crumble. salsa verde. sautéed seasonal veggies. avocado. braised chickpeas. garlic cilantro america grains. seasonal salsa. *lettuce wrap available
Veggie Burger
veggie burger (gluten free + vegan). beemster gouda. pickled red onions. avocado. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. brioche bun. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit
Tofu Bahn Mi
tofu. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit
Vegan Farmers Choice
tofu scramble. toast. potatoes. choice of: veggie sausage. seasonal veggie hash or braised chickpeas
Breakfast Bites & Toast
Grazing Board
selection of artisanal and local cheeses. seasonal accoutrement
Chocolate + Almond Butter Toast
coconut. sea salt. sourdough
Smashed Avocado Toast
avocado. squash + cranberry caponata. fried sage. spiced candied pepita. local honey. sourdough
Uncle Marc's Perfect Toast
cinnamon + honey butter. seasonal jam. sourdough
Egg Jam Croissant
honey roasted apple + egg jam. apple butter stuffed warm croissant
Lunch
Honey Hot Chicken Sammie
buttermilk brined crispy chicken. thyme infused hot honey glaze. apple carrot + kale slaw. lemon miso aioli. brioche bun. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit
Turkey Sausage Bahn Mi
apple + onion turkey sausage meatball. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit
Beef Farm Burger
feather brook farms ground beef. beemster gouda. pickled red onion. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. avocado brioche bun. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit
Tad's Chicken Salad Sandwich
roasted feather brook farms chicken. greek yogurt + lemon mayo. dill. celery. apple. candied pepita. fresh pickled cranberries. toasted seven grain bread. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit
TFD Cobb
little leaf greens. bacon. roasted squash. pickled cranberries. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied pepita. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Chicken and Waffle Sammie
buttermilk brined crispy chicken. local maple. slab bacon. spicy aioli. watercress. chive. cheddar + corn waffle
Plain Burger
Soup Du Jour
chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. grilled artisan bread
Falling for Greens
little leaf greens. kale. goat cheese. shaved fennel. roasted beets. america grains. honey + shallot vinaigrette
Sides
Breakfast Tasting
choice of 4 sides
Side Aioli
Side Apple Butter
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Bacon Jam
Side Bagel
Side BBQ Ham Burnt Ends
Side Beef Burger
Side Berries
Side Braised Chickpeas
Side Candied Jalapeno
Side Chicken, Crispy
Side Chicken, Grilled
Side Choc Almond
Side Cinnamon Honey Butter
Side Cream Cheese
Side Crispy Smashed Potatoes
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Greens
Side Grits
Can NOT be made Vegan or Dairy Free
Side Hollandaise
Side Honey Shallot Vinaigrette
Side Hot Honey
Side Kale
Side Lobster
Side Maple Ham
Side Mayo
Side Mushrooms
Side Mustard
Side of Chicken Salad
Side Olive Oil
Side Peanut Butter
Side Pickled Red Onion
Side Prosciutto
Side Salsa Verde
Side Seasonal Salsa
Side Single Egg
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Sour Cream
Side SquashUp
Side Sweet Potato Turkey Hash
Side Syrup
Side Toast
Side Tomato Jam
Side Tumeric Yogurt
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Veggie Burger
Side Veggie Hash
Side Veggie Sausage
Side Walnut Bourbon
Side Whipped Cream
Side Yogurt
Kid's Brunch
Kid's Drinks
Lil' Sprout Cakes
fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, served with a side of local syrup
"Say Cheese" Melt
grilled cheese on white & terra chips
Mac & Cheese Please
pasta tossed with a creamy three cheese sauce
French Toast Dippers
Crispy Chicken Strips
Kid's Smashed Avo Toast
Chick-n-Piggy
Specialty Cocktails
Infused Mimosa
prosecco. house infused vodka of the week. fresh squeezed orange juice
Mimosa
prosecco. choice of fresh squeezed grapefruit or orange juice
Vitamin C on the Rocks
bigger. better. colder. mimosa
Bacon Bloody
house infused bacon vodka. TFD bloody mary mix. more bacon
House Bloody
TFD bloody mary mix. house vodka
Warm French Toast Martini
orchata cinnamon cream rum. cinnamon whiskey. vanilla vodka. steamed milk. powdered sugar + cinnamon
Wake Up Call 2.0
double espresso vodka. oat milk. jim's organic iced coffee. local maple
Bucket of Bubbles
bottle of prosecco. choice of four juices: fresh squeezed oj. fresh squeezed grapefruit. pomegranate. guava. peach. mango. cranberry. fresh fruit garnish
Lolin's Coquito
Spiked Mocha Latte
jim's organic iced coffee. skim milk. chocolate liqueur. coffee liqueur
Smokey Mountain Fig Sour
Fennel + Flannel
Purple Rain
Ginger Gold Mule
GL Cider Press Sangria
GL Infused Cider Sangria
Rum Pumpkin Zen
Tequila Mockingbird
N/A Beverages
Small Hot Coffee
Large Hot Coffee
Latte
Cappucino
Small Iced Coffee
Large Iced Coffee
Chai Latte
Espresso
Fresh Grapefruit
Fresh OJ
Hot Tea
Macchiato
Mocha
Matcha Latte
pulverized green tea. honey. vanilla. milk. served iced or hot
Small Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Small Iced Tea
Large Iced Tea
Small Cold Brew
Large Cold Brew
Soda
Juice
Sm Hot Coffee
Sm Iced Coffee
Sm Hot Chocolate
Sm Iced Tea
Sm Berry Iced Tea
Sm Cold Brew
Small Nitro
Lg Hot Coffee
Lg Iced Coffee
Lg Hot Chocolate
Lg Iced Tea
Lg Berry Iced Tea
Lg Cold Brew
Large Nitro
Xl Iced Coffee
Xl Lg Iced Tea
Xl Berry Iced Tea
Xl cold Brew
FOOD
4oz Bacon Jam Jar
Chocolate Almond Butter Jar
Cinnamon Honey Butter Jar
4oz Seasonal Jam
4oz Fran's Tomato Jam
Granola Jar
16oz Honey Shallot Vinaigrette Jar
TFD House Made Hot Sauce
16oz Jim's Coffee Jar
16 ounces freshly ground Jim's organic Guatemalan blend or Decafinated
Peanut Butter Jar
4oz Local Maple
32oz Bloody Mary Mix
16oz Golden Beet Mustard
16oz Beet Mustard
4oz Bourbon Syrup
Sudbury Bees Honey LG
Sudbury Bees Honey SM
Honey Stick
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776
Photos coming soon!