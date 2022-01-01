Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

Appetizers to Share - serves 10 people

$250.00

Preorder for pick up on Wednesday 11/23 between 2pm-4pm. Food will be cold and include heating instructions. Hors d'Oeurves to serve 10 people: Chicken + Waffle Sliders, Cranberry. Goat Cheese + Pecan Thyme Tarts, Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms, Charcuterie + Cheese Board, Kale-Artichoke Dip with Chips