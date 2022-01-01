A map showing the location of Farmers Daughter - SudburyView gallery
Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

No reviews yet

534 Boston Post Road

Sudbury, MA 01776

Popular Items

Farmers Choice
Benedict
Smashed Avocado Toast

Thanksgiving pick up 11/23

Appetizers to Share - serves 10 people

$250.00

Preorder for pick up on Wednesday 11/23 between 2pm-4pm. Food will be cold and include heating instructions. Hors d'Oeurves to serve 10 people: Chicken + Waffle Sliders, Cranberry. Goat Cheese + Pecan Thyme Tarts, Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms, Charcuterie + Cheese Board, Kale-Artichoke Dip with Chips

No Beast Feast - serves 4 people

$300.00

Vegan + Gluten Free Thanksgiving Dinner (serves 4 people) Preorder for pick up on Wednesday 11/23 between 2pm-4pm. Food will be cold and include heating instructions. APPETIZER: curry pumpkin soup with coconut milk + candied pepita ENTREE: chickpea + mushroom meatless loaf SAUCE: mushroom gravy . cranberry chutney SIDES: roasted brussles sprouts + root vegetables. whipped butternut squash with pecan + sage crumble. cauliflower mac + cheese. cornbread braised fennel stuffing PIE: pear + cranberry

Dutch Vanilla Chai Apple Pie

$20.00

Pumpkin Turtle Pie

$20.00

Pear + Cranberry Pie (vegan + gluten free)

$20.00

From The Hen House

Farmers Choice

Farmers Choice

$16.55

two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. choice of: slab bacon. apple + onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash. grits or black beans

Double Protein Farmer's Choice

$18.95

two farm eggs any style. toast. crispy smashed potatoes. chose two: slab bacon. apple & onion turkey sausage (contains pork). maple ham. sweet potato turkey hash (contains pork). seasonal veggie hash. grits or black beans

Benedict

Benedict

$14.95

toasted challah. poached farm eggs. fran's sweet tomato jam. chive hollandaise.

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

$23.45

chive. cheddar + corn waffle. bacon jam. buttermilk brined crispy chicken. slab cut bacon. local maple. poached farm eggs. chive hollandaise

Chicken + Grits

Chicken + Grits

$18.95

cranberry jerk glazed pulled chicken. sweet potato grits. seasonal salsa

"Avo" Egg

"Avo" Egg

$17.55

whole broiled avocado. cotija cheese. seasonal salsa. sunny farm egg. choice of toast or bagel

Hold The Yolks Omelet

Hold The Yolks Omelet

$16.55

egg whites. selection of seasonal + local vegetables. vermont goat cheese. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette.

Omelet du Jour

Omelet du Jour

$16.55

chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Make Your Own Omelet

$8.25
Croissant-y Cristo

Croissant-y Cristo

$17.55

french toast battered croissant. ham. beemster gouda. sunny farm egg. local maple. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Frittata

$16.55

chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Smear + Bagel

$17.55

black garlic + fennel cream cheese smoked salmon rillette. pickled onion. pea greens. toasted bagel. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Stonehill

$10.25

toasted bagel sandwich. fried or scrambled farm egg. local cheddar. little leaf greens. honey + shallot vinaigrette

No Bacon Chicken + Waffle Benedict

$23.45

Shrimp + Corn

$18.95Out of stock

candied jalapeno red grit corn pudding. bacon. garlic scapes. green + red onion. wilted spinach. peach pepper cream

From the Mill

Fruit + Grain

Fruit + Grain

$13.45

honey beet yogurt. assorted fresh fruit. quinoa almond granola. sudbury bees honey

Brioche French Toast Square

Brioche French Toast Square

$15.45

baked brioche bread. vanilla. orange zest. cinnamon + honey butter. local maple

Gluten Free French Toast

$13.45
Traditional French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$13.45
Morning Waffle

Morning Waffle

$16.45

pumpkin chia buckwheat waffle. honey beet yogurt. quinoa almond granola. seasonal jam. local maple

Griddle Cakes

Griddle Cakes

$17.25

pumpkin chia buckwheat pancakes. caramelized banana. black walnut + bourbon maple syrup. cinnamon + honey butter

Single Banana Pancake

$8.25

Single Plain Pancake

$7.95

Plain Pancake Stack

$13.45

Single BUCKWHEAT Waffle

$7.95

Plant Based

Hippie Cakes

$17.55

chickpea flour. oat milk. orange. vanilla. agave. gluten free. vegan

Single Hippie Cake

$8.25

Tofu Hash Scramble

$16.45

braised chickpeas. onion. garlic. tofu scramble. veggie hash. gluten free. vegan

My Mille's Tacos

My Mille's Tacos

$16.45

two grilled corn tortillas. al pastor veggie sausage crumble. salsa verde. sautéed seasonal veggies. avocado. braised chickpeas. garlic cilantro america grains. seasonal salsa. *lettuce wrap available

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$18.55

veggie burger (gluten free + vegan). beemster gouda. pickled red onions. avocado. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. brioche bun. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit

Tofu Bahn Mi

$19.95

tofu. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit

Vegan Farmers Choice

$16.55

tofu scramble. toast. potatoes. choice of: veggie sausage. seasonal veggie hash or braised chickpeas

Breakfast Bites & Toast

Grazing Board

Grazing Board

$18.45

selection of artisanal and local cheeses. seasonal accoutrement

Chocolate + Almond Butter Toast

$6.45

coconut. sea salt. sourdough

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$9.25

avocado. squash + cranberry caponata. fried sage. spiced candied pepita. local honey. sourdough

Uncle Marc's Perfect Toast

$4.40

cinnamon + honey butter. seasonal jam. sourdough

Egg Jam Croissant

Egg Jam Croissant

$6.95

honey roasted apple + egg jam. apple butter stuffed warm croissant

Lunch

Honey Hot Chicken Sammie

$20.45

buttermilk brined crispy chicken. thyme infused hot honey glaze. apple carrot + kale slaw. lemon miso aioli. brioche bun. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit

Turkey Sausage Bahn Mi

Turkey Sausage Bahn Mi

$20.45

apple + onion turkey sausage meatball. pickled carrot parsley slaw. gochugaru aioli. demi baguette. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit

Beef Farm Burger

Beef Farm Burger

$20.45

feather brook farms ground beef. beemster gouda. pickled red onion. squashup. kale + apple cider slaw. avocado brioche bun. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit

Tad's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.45

roasted feather brook farms chicken. greek yogurt + lemon mayo. dill. celery. apple. candied pepita. fresh pickled cranberries. toasted seven grain bread. choice of little leaf greens. crispy smashed potatoes or fresh fruit

TFD Cobb

TFD Cobb

$19.55

little leaf greens. bacon. roasted squash. pickled cranberries. avocado. great hill blue. hard boiled farm egg. pickled onion. candied pepita. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Chicken and Waffle Sammie

Chicken and Waffle Sammie

$20.45

buttermilk brined crispy chicken. local maple. slab bacon. spicy aioli. watercress. chive. cheddar + corn waffle

Plain Burger

$17.55
Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$9.95Out of stock

chef's whim: selection of seasonal offerings. grilled artisan bread

Falling for Greens

Falling for Greens

$16.45

little leaf greens. kale. goat cheese. shaved fennel. roasted beets. america grains. honey + shallot vinaigrette

Sides

Breakfast Tasting

$20.65

choice of 4 sides

Side Aioli

$2.00

Side Apple Butter

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Bacon

$6.45

Side Bacon Jam

$3.50

Side Bagel

$3.25

Side BBQ Ham Burnt Ends

$8.25Out of stock

Side Beef Burger

$10.00

Side Berries

$7.25

Side Braised Chickpeas

$4.35

Side Candied Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Chicken, Crispy

$9.00

Side Chicken, Grilled

$9.00

Side Choc Almond

$3.50

Side Cinnamon Honey Butter

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$4.35

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.45

Side Greens

$6.95

Side Grits

$6.45

Can NOT be made Vegan or Dairy Free

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Honey Shallot Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Hot Honey

$1.50

Side Kale

$2.00

Side Lobster

$25.00

Side Maple Ham

$7.25

Side Mayo

Side Mushrooms

$7.95

Side Mustard

Side of Chicken Salad

$9.00

Side Olive Oil

Side Peanut Butter

$1.50

Side Pickled Red Onion

$2.00

Side Prosciutto

$4.95

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Seasonal Salsa

$1.50

Side Single Egg

$3.15

Side Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side SquashUp

$2.00

Side Sweet Potato Turkey Hash

$7.25

Side Syrup

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Tomato Jam

$1.50

Side Tumeric Yogurt

$4.95

Side Turkey Sausage

$7.25

Side Veggie Burger

$6.00
Side Veggie Hash

Side Veggie Hash

$6.45

Side Veggie Sausage

$6.45

Side Walnut Bourbon

$3.50

Side Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side Yogurt

$4.95

Kid's Brunch

Kid's Drinks

Lil' Sprout Cakes

$9.95

fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, served with a side of local syrup

"Say Cheese" Melt

$9.95

grilled cheese on white & terra chips

Mac & Cheese Please

$9.95

pasta tossed with a creamy three cheese sauce

French Toast Dippers

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Strips

$9.95

Kid's Smashed Avo Toast

$9.95

Chick-n-Piggy

$9.95

Specialty Cocktails

Infused Mimosa

Infused Mimosa

$13.50

prosecco. house infused vodka of the week. fresh squeezed orange juice

Mimosa

Mimosa

$12.50

prosecco. choice of fresh squeezed grapefruit or orange juice

Vitamin C on the Rocks

$15.00

bigger. better. colder. mimosa

Bacon Bloody

Bacon Bloody

$14.50

house infused bacon vodka. TFD bloody mary mix. more bacon

House Bloody

House Bloody

$13.50

TFD bloody mary mix. house vodka

Warm French Toast Martini

Warm French Toast Martini

$13.50

orchata cinnamon cream rum. cinnamon whiskey. vanilla vodka. steamed milk. powdered sugar + cinnamon

Wake Up Call 2.0

Wake Up Call 2.0

$13.50

double espresso vodka. oat milk. jim's organic iced coffee. local maple

Bucket of Bubbles

Bucket of Bubbles

$53.00

bottle of prosecco. choice of four juices: fresh squeezed oj. fresh squeezed grapefruit. pomegranate. guava. peach. mango. cranberry. fresh fruit garnish

Lolin's Coquito

$9.50
Spiked Mocha Latte

Spiked Mocha Latte

$13.50

jim's organic iced coffee. skim milk. chocolate liqueur. coffee liqueur

Smokey Mountain Fig Sour

$13.50

Fennel + Flannel

$13.50

Purple Rain

$13.50

Ginger Gold Mule

$13.50

GL Cider Press Sangria

$13.50

GL Infused Cider Sangria

$15.50

Rum Pumpkin Zen

$13.50

Tequila Mockingbird

$13.50

N/A Beverages

Small Hot Coffee

$2.05

Large Hot Coffee

$2.69

Latte

$3.95

Cappucino

$3.95

Small Iced Coffee

$2.49

Large Iced Coffee

$3.59

Chai Latte

$3.95

Espresso

$2.95

Fresh Grapefruit

$6.15

Fresh OJ

$6.15

Hot Tea

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.95

Mocha

$3.95

Matcha Latte

$6.95

pulverized green tea. honey. vanilla. milk. served iced or hot

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Small Iced Tea

$2.69

Large Iced Tea

$3.59

Small Cold Brew

$4.00

Large Cold Brew

$4.60

Soda

$3.15

Juice

$3.15

Sm Hot Coffee

$2.05

Sm Iced Coffee

$2.49

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Sm Iced Tea

$2.79

Sm Berry Iced Tea

$2.79

Sm Cold Brew

$4.00

Small Nitro

$4.25

Lg Hot Coffee

$2.69

Lg Iced Coffee

$3.59

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Lg Iced Tea

$3.25

Lg Berry Iced Tea

$3.25

Lg Cold Brew

$4.60

Large Nitro

$4.85

Xl Iced Coffee

$4.29

Xl Lg Iced Tea

$3.99

Xl Berry Iced Tea

$3.99

Xl cold Brew

$6.05

Specials

Sticky Bun

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

BENNY SPECIAL

$20.55

French Toast Special

$20.55Out of stock

Franken Matcha

$6.50

Orchard Chai

$6.50

FOOD

4oz Bacon Jam Jar

$10.95

Chocolate Almond Butter Jar

$9.95

Cinnamon Honey Butter Jar

$7.95

4oz Seasonal Jam

$8.95

4oz Fran's Tomato Jam

$5.00

Granola Jar

$8.95

16oz Honey Shallot Vinaigrette Jar

$9.95
TFD House Made Hot Sauce

TFD House Made Hot Sauce

$11.95

16oz Jim's Coffee Jar

$11.00

16 ounces freshly ground Jim's organic Guatemalan blend or Decafinated

Peanut Butter Jar

$9.95

4oz Local Maple

$8.00

32oz Bloody Mary Mix

$18.00

16oz Golden Beet Mustard

$18.00Out of stock

16oz Beet Mustard

$18.00Out of stock

4oz Bourbon Syrup

$9.95

Sudbury Bees Honey LG

$9.95

Sudbury Bees Honey SM

$4.99

Honey Stick

$0.25Out of stock

OTHER

Blanket

$10.00
TFD T-Shirt

TFD T-Shirt

$20.00
Hooded Sweatshirt

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00

Coffee Mug

$5.00
Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$20.00

TFD oval sticker

$3.00

TFD Solo Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776

Directions

