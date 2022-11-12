American
Farmers Kitchen + Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant