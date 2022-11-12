A map showing the location of Farmers Kitchen + BarView gallery
American

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

750 S 2nd St

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular Items

Iced Latte

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

A rotation of blends from J&S Bean Factory. All coffee is 16 oz.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Latte

$4.75

Double shot of espresso from J&S Bean Factory and steamed milk from Stony Creek Dairy.

Iced Latte

$4.75

Double shot of espresso from J&S Bean Factory and steamed milk from Stony Creek Dairy served over ice.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso from J&S Bean Factory and foamed milk from Stony Creek Dairy.

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso from J&S Bean Factory and hot water.

Iced Americano

$4.00

Espresso from J&S Bean Factory and water served over ice.

Espresso

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold brew from J&S Bean Factory that uses the addition of nitogen gas to create a smooth texture.

Cold Brew

$4.50

J&S Bean Factory coffee that is brewed for 24 hours in cold water. This slow, low temp brew makes cold brew taste mild and mellow.

State Fair Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Nitro Cold Brew from J&S Bean Factory mixed with heavy cream from Stony Creek Dairy and maple syrup!

Mocha

$5.50

Dark chocolate syrup mixed with a double shot of espresso from J&S Bean factory and steamed milk from Stony Creek Dairy.

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Dark chocolate syrup mixed with a double shot of espresso from J&S Bean factory and milk from Stony Creek Dairy served over ice.

Chai Latte

$5.00

An energizing and rich blend of fresh spices, slow brewed with a full-bodied organic wild-grown black tea with steamed milk from Stony Creek Dairy.

Iced Chai

$5.00

An energizing and rich blend of fresh spices, slow brewed with a full-bodied organic wild-grown black tea with milk from Stony Creek Dairy served over ice.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Sweet Matcha

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Sweet Matcha

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Dark chocolate and steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$3.50

We use Rishi teas for all tea drinks

NA Bev

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnie Palmer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

La Croix

$2.00

Switchel

$6.00

NA Sweethaven Tonic Lemon Basil Lavender

$7.00Out of stock

NA Sweethaven Tonic Grapefruit Mint Rosemary

$7.00

NA Sweethaven Tonic Ginger Lime Peppercorn

$7.00

Rishi Botanicals

$6.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

San Pellegrino Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Blueberries, Buttermilk, lemon zest, thyme streusel

Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Whole Grain Milling's buckwheat flour, chocolate chips

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Raspberry Jam, Oat Streusel, Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Combine Cookie

$3.50

Farmers version of the Monster Cookie! Oats, sunflower seeds, chocolate chips, currants, & wild rice

Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00

Brownie topped with a caramel swirl cheesecake

Scotcheroo

$3.50

Crisped rice cereal bar with peanut butter, butterscotch and chocolate

Day Old Cookie

$2.00

Aronia & Apple Buckle Bar

$4.00

Butter cake topped with aronia jam, roasted apples and sunflower seed streusel

Squash Bran Muffin

$3.75

Squash, Buttermilk, Wheat Bran, Ginger Streusel

Plated Dessert

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Candied Carrots, Walnuts, Cream Cheese Frosting

Raspberry Shortcake

$8.00

Raspberry Compote, Biscuit, Whipped Cream

Apple Pie a la mode

$11.00

Local Apples, Ginger Streusel, Green Grape Semifreddo, Caramel

Appetizers

Seasonal Ingredients, Local Cheese

Seasonal Bruschetta

$15.00

Grilled Baker's Field Bread, Donnay Goat Cheese, Braised Wild Acres Duck, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Citrus Relish

Walleye 'Tots'

$14.00

Crispy fried walleye potato 'Tots', tartar sauce, house pickles, lemon wedge

Bison Wild Rice Meatballs

$16.00

Roasted mushrooms, rosemary cream sauce

Farmer Joe's Jo Jo Potatoes

$6.00

Crispy Potatoes, Rosemary Seasoned Salt, Lost Capital Spicy Mustard Sour Cream, Ketchup

Squash

$10.00Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Roasted Baby Beets, Shaved Spring Onions, Field Greens, DonnayDairy Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sherry Wine Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Field greens, warm radicchio, zucchini squash, dried cranberries, spiced pepitas red onions, Shepherds Way Friesago, creamy cider vinaigrette

Farmhouse Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, herbed buttermilk dressing

Wild Rice Waldorf Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, smoked Wild Acres Turkey, Honeycrisp apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, celery, creamy cider vinaigrette

Baby Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted Baby Beets, Shaved Red Onions, Field Greens, Donnay Dairy Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Sherry Wine Vinaigrette

Cup Creamy Wild Rice Soup

$6.00

Bowl Creamy Wild Rice Soup

$8.00

Daily Cup of Soup

$6.00

Daily Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Big Wood Wedge

$15.00

Warm Kernza Grain Salad, Baby Kale, Swiss Chard, Roasted Vegetables, Baby Yams, Hemp Heart Lemon Dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Cup Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Sandwiches

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Peppers, Fromage Blanc, Mixed Greens, Herb Pesto on Sourdough

Field Hand Burger

$17.00

Grass fed beef, fried onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, brioche roll

Shore Lunch

$17.00

Crispy fried walleye, tomato, cucumber, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, ciabatta

Ma's Roast Beef

$17.00

Slow roasted grass fed beef, grilled onions, pickled peppers, horseradish sauce, ciabatta

Fern + Dale

$16.00

Roasted Ferndale turkey breast, smoked bacon, Swiss, mixed greens, cranberry relish, dijon mayo, honey wheat

Rustic Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, American cheese, Baker's Field Table Bread, tomato jam

Garden Melt

$15.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, sweet peppers, Alemar Fromage Blanc, mixed greens, tomato jam, herb pesto, ciabatta

Pork Schnitzel

$16.00

Pastures of Plenty Crispy Pork Loin, Caraway Pickled Cabbage, Lost Capital Mustard, Brioche Roll

Picnic Platters

Red Table Salumi, Mortedella, Smoked Ham, Assorted Pickles, Tomato Jam, Stone Ground Mustard, Baker's Field Bread

Porch Cheese Platter

$18.00

Daily rotation of Minnesota cheeses, Baker's Field bread, Lefse crackers, seasonal fruit, Lingonberry jam, single source honey

Field Lunch

$22.00

Red Table salami, ring bologna, smoked ham, assorted pickles, tomato jam, stone ground mustard, Baker's Field bread

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Brunch

Field Hand Burger

$17.00

Grass fed beef, fried onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo, brioche roll

Garden Melt

$15.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, sweet peppers, Alemar Fromage Blanc, mixed greens, tomato jam, herb pesto, ciabatta

Shore Lunch

$17.00

Crispy fried walleye, tomato, cucumber, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, ciabatta

Fern + Dale

$16.00

Roasted Ferndale turkey breast, smoked bacon, Swiss, mixed greens, cranberry relish, dijon mayo, honey wheat

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Field greens, warm radicchio, zucchini squash, dried cranberries, spiced pepitas red onions, Shepherds Way Friesago, creamy cider vinaigrette

Wild Rice Waldorf Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, smoked Wild Acres Turkey, Honeycrisp apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, celery, creamy cider vinaigrette

Daily Cup of Soup

$6.00

Daily Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Cup Creamy Wild Rice Soup

$6.00

Bowl Creamy Wild Rice Soup

$8.00

Box Lunches

Haybaler Lunch

$21.00

Fern + Dale Lunch

$19.00

Garden Melt Lunch

$19.00

Harvest Salad Lunch

$15.00

Beet Salad Lunch

$16.00

Salad Bowls

Harvest Salad BOWL

$120.00

Beet Salad BOWL

$130.00

Sandwich Platters

Fern + Dale

$125.00

Haybaler's

$140.00

Garden Melt

$125.00

Grilled Cheese

$100.00

Desserts

Dozen Cookies

$36.00

Buckle Bar

$36.00

Scotcheroo

$36.00

Seasonal Cheesecake Brownie

$36.00

Carrot Cake

$40.00

Seasonal Mini Pie / Person

$8.00

Passed Apps

Bison Meatball

$3.00

Mini Bruschetta

$3.00

Meat & Cheese Skewer

$3.50

Gorg/Onion Crostini

$3.00

Walleye Cakes

$4.00

Short Rib Stuffed Mushrooms

$5.00

Ratatouille Stuffed Mushrooms

$3.50

Chicken Satay

$4.50

Plattered Apps

Seasonal Bruschetta Platter

$60.00

Meat & Cheese Platter

$80.00

Mini Fieldhand Burgers

$140.00

Mini Crispy Chicken Sliders

$120.00

Mini Pork Schnitzel

$130.00

Catering Entrees

Red Wine Short Rib

$220.00

Herb Chicken

$190.00

Chef's Vegetarian Entree

$130.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$70.00

Fingerlings

$70.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$80.00

Small Plates and Cocktail

Cocktail and Small Plates

$35.00

Apple Fritter

Small Plates

Pork Belly

$12.00

Smoked Beets

$8.00

Apple Fritter

$6.00

Cocktails

Manhattan

$12.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$12.00

Toronto Sour

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Neat/On the Rocks

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

