Farmer's Table Boca Raton

8,081 Reviews

$$

1901 North Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Order Again

Popular Items

Grass-Fed Beef Burger
Butternut Squash Soup
Soy Roasted "FTA" Salmon

Starters

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Bone Broth

$6.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Chicken Meatballs

$13.00

Cucumber Avocado Tartare

$13.00

Apple Cider BBQ Ribs

$18.00

Vegan "Crab" Cakes

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Drumettes

$14.00

Greens

Namaste Raw

$16.00

Mediterranean

$16.00

Florida 77

$16.00

Farmer's Table Cobb

$19.00

Arugula & Roasted Beet

$15.00

Flatbreads

Cilantro Lime Chicken

$17.00

Wild Mushroom & Goat Cheese

$17.00

Cyprus Flatbread

$17.00

Margarita Flatbread

$17.00

Handhelds

Grass-Fed Beef Burger

$17.00

Entrees

Grilled Trout

$28.00

Soy Roasted "FTA" Salmon

$32.00

Roasted Eggplant-Zucchini Lasagna

$23.00

Ramen Bowl

$23.00

Ramen No Protein

$15.00

Spasta

$23.00

Togarashi Seared Tuna Steak

$32.00

Vegetable Pot Pie

$22.00

Heritage Heirloom Chicken

$27.00

Grass-Fed Beef Short Rib

$34.00

Sides

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

$8.00

Baked Yukon Gold Steak Fries

$8.00

Maple Whipped Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Wok Fired Quinoa Cauliflower

$8.00

Summer Squash and Zucchini

$8.00

Beet Scented Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Desserts

Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.25

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

$13.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Old Fashioned Chocolate Pudding

$12.00

Classic Opera Cake a la Mode

$12.00

Ivy’s Carrot Cake

$12.00

Apple Crisp

$13.00

(3) Ice Cream

$12.00

Passionfruit Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Blackberry Sorbet

$6.00

Chocolate Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

6" Cake

$35.00

Brownie Solo

$5.00

Daily Features

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Fuji Spinach Salad

$16.00

Balsamic salmon

$32.00

chicken piccata

$26.00

grilled rib eye

$42.00

Pomegranate Chili Wings

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

South Florida's favorite restaurant for Fresh, Healthy and Delicious food!

Website

Location

1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

Gallery
Farmer's Table image
Banner pic
Farmer's Table image

Map
