Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Farmer's Table NPB

308 Reviews

$$

951 US-1

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
A place to grab lunch on the go or linger over a delicious farm to table meal with family, friends and business associates. Locally-sourced New American fare is offered in a rustic-chic setting with a tropical patio.

951 US-1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

